How to make New York in Infinite Craft

Making cities in Infinite Craft is like playing a puzzle game. There are tons of unique and memorable things about New York, but you only need two things to create the city in Infinite Craft.
New York recipe in Infinite Craft
To make New York in Infinite Craft, combine the Statue of Liberty with Water. Since there’s no need to create Water, as it’s one of your starting ingredients, the only thing we need is Lady Liberty. I was expecting to combine items for hours, but it turns out making the Statue of Liberty is incredibly simple. Here’s how you do it.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Fire
|+
|Fire
|=
|Volcano
|Volcano
|+
|Water
|=
|Lava
|Lava
|+
|Water
|=
|Stone
|Stone
|+
|Stone
|=
|Boulder
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Lake
|+
|Stone
|=
|Lighthouse
|Boulder
|+
|Lighthouse
|=
|Statue of Liberty
|Statue of Liberty
|+
|Water
|=
|New York
Fun New York combinations you can make in Infinite Craft
New York is famous for a lot of things, and you can get plenty of them in Infinite Craft by combining the right ingredients. Here are a few fun combinations you can try:
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|New York
|+
|Car
|=
|Taxi
|New York
|+
|Suburbia
|=
|New Jersey
|New York
|+
|Food
|=
|Pizza
|New York
|+
|Swan
|=
|Trump (Wait, what?)
|New York
|+
|Jet
|=
|Empire State Building
|New York
|+
|Terminator
|=
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|New York
|+
|Rust
|=
|Empire State
|New York
|+
|Sea
|=
|New York City
|New York
|+
|Disaster
|=
|Godzilla
|New York
|+
|Cool
|=
|Hipster
|New York
|+
|Family
|=
|Mafia (I almost fell off my chair)
|New York
|+
|Train
|=
|Subway
|New York
|+
|Tree
|=
|Central Park