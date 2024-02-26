How to make New York in Infinite Craft

Making cities in Infinite Craft is like playing a puzzle game. There are tons of unique and memorable things about New York, but you only need two things to create the city in Infinite Craft.

New York recipe in Infinite Craft

Statue of Liberty and some Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make New York in Infinite Craft, combine the Statue of Liberty with Water. Since there’s no need to create Water, as it’s one of your starting ingredients, the only thing we need is Lady Liberty. I was expecting to combine items for hours, but it turns out making the Statue of Liberty is incredibly simple. Here’s how you do it.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Water = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Stone = Boulder Water + Water = Lake Lake + Stone = Lighthouse Boulder + Lighthouse = Statue of Liberty Statue of Liberty + Water = New York

Fun New York combinations you can make in Infinite Craft

New York is famous for a lot of things, and you can get plenty of them in Infinite Craft by combining the right ingredients. Here are a few fun combinations you can try: