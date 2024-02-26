Category:
How to make New York in Infinite Craft

Start spreadin’ the news, I’m leavin’ today.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Feb 26, 2024 11:34 am
New York in Infinite Craft surrounded by a few other ingredients
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making cities in Infinite Craft is like playing a puzzle game. There are tons of unique and memorable things about New York, but you only need two things to create the city in Infinite Craft.

New York recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite craft recipe for making New York
Statue of Liberty and some Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make New York in Infinite Craft, combine the Statue of Liberty with Water. Since there’s no need to create Water, as it’s one of your starting ingredients, the only thing we need is Lady Liberty. I was expecting to combine items for hours, but it turns out making the Statue of Liberty is incredibly simple. Here’s how you do it.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Volcano+Water=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
Stone+Stone=Boulder
WaterWater=Lake
Lake+Stone=Lighthouse
Boulder+Lighthouse=Statue of Liberty
Statue of Liberty+Water=New York

Fun New York combinations you can make in Infinite Craft

New York is famous for a lot of things, and you can get plenty of them in Infinite Craft by combining the right ingredients. Here are a few fun combinations you can try:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
New York+Car=Taxi
New York+Suburbia=New Jersey
New York+Food=Pizza
New York+Swan=Trump (Wait, what?)
New YorkJet=Empire State Building
New York+Terminator=Arnold Schwarzenegger
New York+Rust=Empire State
New York+Sea=New York City
New York+Disaster=Godzilla
New YorkCool=Hipster
New York+Family=Mafia (I almost fell off my chair)
New York+Train=Subway
New York+Tree=Central Park
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.