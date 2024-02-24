Category:
General

How to make a Tree in Infinite Craft

It's time to branch out in Infinite Craft.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 07:32 pm
The all white Infinite Craft screen, with tree in the middle and a number of other boxes surrounding it.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Making Trees in Infinite Craft isn’t particularly hard, but it’s an easy thing to miss out on as you start playing the game. If you didn’t manage to make it early doors, here’s the recipe on how to make a Tree in Infinite Craft.

Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve spent an incredible amount of time dragging small white boxes across a screen, hoping to create something new. Despite all that time, I somehow missed making trees, but thankfully, I’m here to help you out if you suffer the same fate.

Here’s how to make Trees in Infinite Craft and what you can do with them.

How to make a tree in Infinite Craft, explained

The recipe for Tree from Infinite Craft
If only growing trees was this fast in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Thankfully, there are only two steps needed to make a tree in Infinite Craft, so it definitely won’t take long for you to make it happen.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Water+Earth=Plant
Plant+Earth=Tree

Infinite Craft recipes that Tree can be used in

Now that you have a Tree, there are a ton of things that you can make with it. I’ve put together a massive list of everything I found, so hopefully this will help you out with new ideas of what you can make.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Tree+Earth=Forest
Tree+Fire=Ash
Tree+Cloud=Rain
Tree+Beach=Palm
Tree+Statue=Stonehenge
Tree+Sun=Fruit
Tree+Mermaid=Seaweed
Tree+Pizza=Pineapple
Tree+Love=Heart
Tree+Unicorn=Christmas
Tree+Time Paradox=Time Tree
Tree+Marriage=Family Tree
Tree+War=Wooden Leg
Tree+Human=Woodcutter
Tree+Glass=Window
Tree+Canada=Maple
Tree+Enlightenment=Buddha
Tree+Flock=Bird
Tree+Airplane=Woodpecker
Tree+Weed=Bong
Tree+Moon=Werewolf
Tree+Diamond=Money Tree
Tree+Australia=Koala
Tree+Storm=Lightning
Tree+Hamlet=Yorick
Tree+Glue=Pine
Tree+Lizard=Dinosaur
Tree+Mirror=Reflection
Tree+Bubble=Bubblegum
Tree+Twilight=Vampire
Tree+Monkey=Swing
Tree+Air Force One=Bush
Tree+Internet=Blog
Tree+Prince=Oak
Tree+Crash Bandicoot=Wumpa Fruit
Tree+Farmville=Log

For more, check out all the crafting recipes in Infinite Craft.

related content
Read Article How to make Roblox in Infinite Craft
Roblox in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Roblox in Infinite Craft
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Hip Hop in Infinite Craft
Image of Hip Hop in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Hip Hop in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Bullet Train in Infinite Craft
Image of a Bullet Train in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Bullet Train in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Roblox in Infinite Craft
Roblox in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Roblox in Infinite Craft
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Hip Hop in Infinite Craft
Image of Hip Hop in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Hip Hop in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Bullet Train in Infinite Craft
Image of a Bullet Train in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Bullet Train in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.