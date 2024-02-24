Making Trees in Infinite Craft isn’t particularly hard, but it’s an easy thing to miss out on as you start playing the game. If you didn’t manage to make it early doors, here’s the recipe on how to make a Tree in Infinite Craft.
Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve spent an incredible amount of time dragging small white boxes across a screen, hoping to create something new. Despite all that time, I somehow missed making trees, but thankfully, I’m here to help you out if you suffer the same fate.
Here’s how to make Trees in Infinite Craft and what you can do with them.
How to make a tree in Infinite Craft, explained
Thankfully, there are only two steps needed to make a tree in Infinite Craft, so it definitely won’t take long for you to make it happen.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Water
|+
|Earth
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Earth
|=
|Tree
Infinite Craft recipes that Tree can be used in
Now that you have a Tree, there are a ton of things that you can make with it. I’ve put together a massive list of everything I found, so hopefully this will help you out with new ideas of what you can make.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Tree
|+
|Earth
|=
|Forest
|Tree
|+
|Fire
|=
|Ash
|Tree
|+
|Cloud
|=
|Rain
|Tree
|+
|Beach
|=
|Palm
|Tree
|+
|Statue
|=
|Stonehenge
|Tree
|+
|Sun
|=
|Fruit
|Tree
|+
|Mermaid
|=
|Seaweed
|Tree
|+
|Pizza
|=
|Pineapple
|Tree
|+
|Love
|=
|Heart
|Tree
|+
|Unicorn
|=
|Christmas
|Tree
|+
|Time Paradox
|=
|Time Tree
|Tree
|+
|Marriage
|=
|Family Tree
|Tree
|+
|War
|=
|Wooden Leg
|Tree
|+
|Human
|=
|Woodcutter
|Tree
|+
|Glass
|=
|Window
|Tree
|+
|Canada
|=
|Maple
|Tree
|+
|Enlightenment
|=
|Buddha
|Tree
|+
|Flock
|=
|Bird
|Tree
|+
|Airplane
|=
|Woodpecker
|Tree
|+
|Weed
|=
|Bong
|Tree
|+
|Moon
|=
|Werewolf
|Tree
|+
|Diamond
|=
|Money Tree
|Tree
|+
|Australia
|=
|Koala
|Tree
|+
|Storm
|=
|Lightning
|Tree
|+
|Hamlet
|=
|Yorick
|Tree
|+
|Glue
|=
|Pine
|Tree
|+
|Lizard
|=
|Dinosaur
|Tree
|+
|Mirror
|=
|Reflection
|Tree
|+
|Bubble
|=
|Bubblegum
|Tree
|+
|Twilight
|=
|Vampire
|Tree
|+
|Monkey
|=
|Swing
|Tree
|+
|Air Force One
|=
|Bush
|Tree
|+
|Internet
|=
|Blog
|Tree
|+
|Prince
|=
|Oak
|Tree
|+
|Crash Bandicoot
|=
|Wumpa Fruit
|Tree
|+
|Farmville
|=
|Log
