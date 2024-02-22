How to make Messi in Infinite Craft

Creating celebrities is some of the most fun I’ve had in Infinite Craft. We especially love it when we combine two completely random things and make a celebrity. This is the case when making Lionel Messi in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Messi recipe in Infinite Craft

Soccer and Dust… I mean, they aren’t wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Messi in Infinite Craft, combine Soccer with … Dust. I’ll give you a second to laugh and then another second to realize how accurate this is. When Messi is at his best, he really does leave others in the dust.

Making Dust is pretty simple, but making a Soccer takes a bit of effort. Here’s how to make both.

Soccer

Making Soccer is just an extension of making a Football in Infinite Craft. You need a lot of Dust and some Mud.

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Earth Wind Dust Dust Wind Sandstorm Sandstorm Sandstorm Dust Storm Dust Storm Sandstorm Dust Bowl Water Wind Mud Dust Bowl Mud Mud Bowl Mud Bowl Mud Football Football Football Soccer

Messi

When you have Soccer and a bunch of Dust, things get Messi (pun intended!)

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Soccer Dust Messi

Did you know you can make other celebrities in Infinite Craft? You can make Hatsune Miku, Obama, and Kanye West. Heck, you can even make Minecraft in Infinite Craft. There are so many fun and unique combinations, and you can find them all in our guide to all Infinite Craft recipes.