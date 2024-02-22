Category:
How to make Messi in Infinite Craft

You know it’s Messi when all you see is Dust!
Messi in Infinite Craft without the recipe
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating celebrities is some of the most fun I’ve had in Infinite Craft. We especially love it when we combine two completely random things and make a celebrity. This is the case when making Lionel Messi in Infinite Craft.

Messi recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe for Messi
Soccer and Dust… I mean, they aren’t wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Messi in Infinite Craftcombine Soccer with … Dust. I’ll give you a second to laugh and then another second to realize how accurate this is. When Messi is at his best, he really does leave others in the dust. 

Making Dust is pretty simple, but making a Soccer takes a bit of effort. Here’s how to make both.

Soccer

Making Soccer is just an extension of making a Football in Infinite Craft. You need a lot of Dust and some Mud

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
EarthWindDust
DustWindSandstorm
SandstormSandstormDust Storm
Dust StormSandstormDust Bowl
WaterWindMud
Dust BowlMudMud Bowl
Mud BowlMudFootball
FootballFootballSoccer

Messi

When you have Soccer and a bunch of Dust, things get Messi (pun intended!)

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
SoccerDustMessi

Did you know you can make other celebrities in Infinite Craft? You can make Hatsune MikuObama, and Kanye West. Heck, you can even make Minecraft in Infinite Craft. There are so many fun and unique combinations, and you can find them all in our guide to all Infinite Craft recipes.

