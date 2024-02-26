Unlike many things in Infinite Craft, making War is surprisingly simple. All you need is a Tractor, a Tank, and a Jet plane.

While I don’t condone you make War, I have to admit I had a lot of fun combining War with various non-violent items to see what I’d get. Here’s how to make War in Infinite Craft.

War recipe in Infinite Craft

Tractors and Jet planes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make War in Infinite Craft, combine a Tank with a Jet (plane). Fortunately, you don’t need to combine many items to make them. All you need is an Engine and some gases.

Jet

Fire, Steam, and a bit of Smoke make for a fine Jet.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Smoke = Cloud Cloud + Engine = Jet

Tank

After you learn this recipe, you won’t ever look at farming equipment the same way.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Engine + Earth = Tractor Tractor + Jet = Tank

Once you have Tank and Jet, you can combine them to make War.

Fun War combinations you can make in Infinite Craft

While War is a horrible thing, you can make it more lighthearted by combining it with various non-violent things. I personally think combining War with a Flower actually makes a lot of sense. Here are a few fun combinations.