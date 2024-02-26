Category:
General

How to make War in Infinite Craft

It never changes.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 10:03 am
Infinite Craft War with a bunch of ingredients around the term
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike many things in Infinite Craft, making War is surprisingly simple. All you need is a Tractor, a Tank, and a Jet plane. 

Recommended Videos

While I don’t condone you make War, I have to admit I had a lot of fun combining War with various non-violent items to see what I’d get. Here’s how to make War in Infinite Craft.

War recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft War recipe listing the entire crafting process
Tractors and Jet planes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make War in Infinite Craft, combine a Tank with a Jet (plane). Fortunately, you don’t need to combine many items to make them. All you need is an Engine and some gases.

Jet

Fire, Steam, and a bit of Smoke make for a fine Jet.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Fire=Engine
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Smoke+Smoke=Cloud
Cloud+Engine=Jet

Tank

After you learn this recipe, you won’t ever look at farming equipment the same way.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Engine+Earth=Tractor
Tractor+Jet=Tank

Once you have Tank and Jet, you can combine them to make War.

Fun War combinations you can make in Infinite Craft

While War is a horrible thing, you can make it more lighthearted by combining it with various non-violent things. I personally think combining War with a Flower actually makes a lot of sense. Here are a few fun combinations.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
War+Sun=Sun Tzu
War+Venus Flytrap=Carnivore
War+Tree=Wooden Leg
War+Marriage=Divorce
WarDragon=Terror
War+Robot=Terminator
War+Swan=Swashbuckler
War+Duck=Duck Hunt
War+Flower=Poppy
WarSuburb=Suburbia
War+Wizard=Warlock
War+Wine=Drunken
War+Farm=Battlefield
related content
Read Article How to control CPU fan speed
Category:
General
General
How to control CPU fan speed
Nicholas Wilson Nicholas Wilson and others Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves mobile release date explained
Wuthering Waves characters
Category:
General
General
Wuthering Waves mobile release date explained
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to make Iron in Infinite Craft
Iron in Infinite Craft surrounded by some of its components
Category:
General
General
How to make Iron in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to control CPU fan speed
Category:
General
General
How to control CPU fan speed
Nicholas Wilson Nicholas Wilson and others Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves mobile release date explained
Wuthering Waves characters
Category:
General
General
Wuthering Waves mobile release date explained
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to make Iron in Infinite Craft
Iron in Infinite Craft surrounded by some of its components
Category:
General
General
How to make Iron in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 26, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.