Unlike many things in Infinite Craft, making War is surprisingly simple. All you need is a Tractor, a Tank, and a Jet plane.
While I don’t condone you make War, I have to admit I had a lot of fun combining War with various non-violent items to see what I’d get. Here’s how to make War in Infinite Craft.
War recipe in Infinite Craft
To make War in Infinite Craft, combine a Tank with a Jet (plane). Fortunately, you don’t need to combine many items to make them. All you need is an Engine and some gases.
Jet
Fire, Steam, and a bit of Smoke make for a fine Jet.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Steam
|+
|Fire
|=
|Engine
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Smoke
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Cloud
|Cloud
|+
|Engine
|=
|Jet
Tank
After you learn this recipe, you won’t ever look at farming equipment the same way.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Engine
|+
|Earth
|=
|Tractor
|Tractor
|+
|Jet
|=
|Tank
Once you have Tank and Jet, you can combine them to make War.
Fun War combinations you can make in Infinite Craft
While War is a horrible thing, you can make it more lighthearted by combining it with various non-violent things. I personally think combining War with a Flower actually makes a lot of sense. Here are a few fun combinations.