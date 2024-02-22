Category:
How to make City in Infinite Craft

A bustling metropolis.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Feb 22, 2024 02:35 pm
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

From towering skyscrapers to bustling crowds, the City can be one of the most exciting places to start up your journey in life. In Infinite Craft, creating City can also open up multiple possibilities for you and your ever-growing item collection as you explore different concepts and places around the globe.

After you’ve created City, you can even jump around into the world of fiction by building into characters and places of fantastical origins. There are so many different options at your disposal in Infinite Craft, and although you might need to build out a small society, you will have City at your disposal before you know it.

Here is the fastest combination recipe for City in Infinite Craft.

Creating City in Infinite Craft

The City web in Infinite Craft
Welcome to the hustle and bustle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create City in Infinite Craft, you will need to complete 10 different item combinations from the start of the game onward. It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out once you’ve gotten into the swing of things, although you will need to leave Earth for a quick moment.

The full 10-step combination recipe is as follows:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  • Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
  • Mars + Earth = Life
  • Life + Dust = Human
  • Human + Human = Family
  • Family + Family = Village
  • Village + Village = Town
  • Town + Town = City

Once you’ve completed City, there are multiple words that you can branch into, whether you wish to create a Caped Crusader by building into Batman or delving into the world of music by using one of the most popular artists of all time to create one of the most popular genres in the world, Pop.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.