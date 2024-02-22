How to make City in Infinite Craft

From towering skyscrapers to bustling crowds, the City can be one of the most exciting places to start up your journey in life. In Infinite Craft, creating City can also open up multiple possibilities for you and your ever-growing item collection as you explore different concepts and places around the globe.

After you’ve created City, you can even jump around into the world of fiction by building into characters and places of fantastical origins. There are so many different options at your disposal in Infinite Craft, and although you might need to build out a small society, you will have City at your disposal before you know it.

Here is the fastest combination recipe for City in Infinite Craft.

Creating City in Infinite Craft

Welcome to the hustle and bustle.

To create City in Infinite Craft, you will need to complete 10 different item combinations from the start of the game onward. It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out once you’ve gotten into the swing of things, although you will need to leave Earth for a quick moment.

The full 10-step combination recipe is as follows:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm

Planet + Sandstorm = Mars

Mars + Earth = Life

Life + Dust = Human

Human + Human = Family

Family + Family = Village

Village + Village = Town

Town + Town = City

Once you’ve completed City, there are multiple words that you can branch into, whether you wish to create a Caped Crusader by building into Batman or delving into the world of music by using one of the most popular artists of all time to create one of the most popular genres in the world, Pop.