Phoenix is either the mythological and immortal bird, or the American city in Arizona. In Infinite Craft, we went for the mythological route and managed to reach it, but had to use some elements like Rainbow and Dinousaur to get there.

There are countless ways to make the same element since most of them are connected in some way. The path we’ll show in this guide is only one of them, but it’s the most interesting one. You can also combine Bird with Fire to get Phoenix, for example.

The goal is to craft Pegasus and use the starting element Fire to get Phoenix in Infinite Craft, but for that, you’ll have to make Rainbow and Dinosaur to get some magic going in the recipe and reach Pegasus.

How to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft

Bluebirds don't fly when making Rainbow in Infinite Craft.

The first step is making Rainbow and it’s extremely simple. You’ll need to combine two Rain, so it will take only a couple of elements to get it starting from the basic ones. Here’s how to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft:

Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Wind = Could Cloud + Water = Rain Rain + Rain = Rainbow

How to make Dinosaur in Infinite Craft

Couldn't make Jurassic Park yet.

Now you need to craft Dinosaur. It requires Tree and Fossil and is still a simple recipe. The connection between Dinosaur and Phoenix isn’t close, but Dinosaurs still have a mythological feel to them despite being real. Here’s the step-by-step on how to make Dinosaur in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Earth + Water = Plant Stone + Plant = Fossil Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Fossil = Dinosaur

How to make Phoenix in Infinite Craft

Now put it all together…

At last, you can combine Dinosaur and Rainbow to get Pegasus and finally make Phoenix. Here is what you need to do to make Phoenix in Infinite Craft:

Dinosaur + Rainbow = Unicorn Unicorn + Wind = Pegasus Pegasus + Fire = Phoenix

After you get Phoenix, you can combine it with other elements and explore what else you can make. Here are some of the combinations you can make using Phoenix in Infinite Craft: