How to make Phoenix in Infinite Craft

Not the American city.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 05:34 pm
Related elements to Phoenix in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phoenix is either the mythological and immortal bird, or the American city in Arizona. In Infinite Craft, we went for the mythological route and managed to reach it, but had to use some elements like Rainbow and Dinousaur to get there.

There are countless ways to make the same element since most of them are connected in some way. The path we’ll show in this guide is only one of them, but it’s the most interesting one. You can also combine Bird with Fire to get Phoenix, for example.

The goal is to craft Pegasus and use the starting element Fire to get Phoenix in Infinite Craft, but for that, you’ll have to make Rainbow and Dinosaur to get some magic going in the recipe and reach Pegasus.

How to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft

Rainbow recipe in Inifnite Craft.
Bluebirds don’t fly when making Rainbow in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Rainbow recipe in Inifnite Craft.
Bluebirds don’t fly when making Rainbow in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Rainbow recipe in Inifnite Craft.
Bluebirds don’t fly when making Rainbow in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is making Rainbow and it’s extremely simple. You’ll need to combine two Rain, so it will take only a couple of elements to get it starting from the basic ones. Here’s how to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft:

  1. Fire + Water = Steam
  2. Steam + Wind = Could
  3. Cloud + Water = Rain
  4. Rain + Rain = Rainbow

How to make Dinosaur in Infinite Craft

Dinosaur recipe in Infinite Carft.
Couldn’t make Jurassic Park yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Dinosaur recipe in Infinite Carft.
Couldn’t make Jurassic Park yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Dinosaur recipe in Infinite Carft.
Couldn’t make Jurassic Park yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you need to craft Dinosaur. It requires Tree and Fossil and is still a simple recipe. The connection between Dinosaur and Phoenix isn’t close, but Dinosaurs still have a mythological feel to them despite being real. Here’s the step-by-step on how to make Dinosaur in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Fire = Lava
  2. Lava + Water = Stone
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Stone + Plant = Fossil
  5. Plant + Plant = Tree
  6. Tree + Fossil = Dinosaur

How to make Phoenix in Infinite Craft

Phoenix recipe in Infinite Craft
Now put it all together… Screenshot by Dot Esports
Phoenix recipe in Infinite Craft
Now put it all together… Screenshot by Dot Esports
Phoenix recipe in Infinite Craft
Now put it all together… Screenshot by Dot Esports

At last, you can combine Dinosaur and Rainbow to get Pegasus and finally make Phoenix. Here is what you need to do to make Phoenix in Infinite Craft:

  1. Dinosaur + Rainbow = Unicorn
  2. Unicorn + Wind = Pegasus
  3. Pegasus + Fire = Phoenix

After you get Phoenix, you can combine it with other elements and explore what else you can make. Here are some of the combinations you can make using Phoenix in Infinite Craft:

  • Phoenix + Land = Egg
  • Phoenix + Japan = Pokémon
  • Phoenix + Time = Eternity
  • Phoenix + Ash = Rebirth
  • Phoenix + Continent = Atlantis
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.