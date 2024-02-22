How to make Weapon in Infinite Craft

Making a weapon in real life is quite different from crafting Weapon in Infinite Craft because the science behind it is as wild as you’d imagine. The crafting path you must take is an unusual one, but after a series of weird combinations, you’ll eventually create Weapon.

What else is there to say about Infinite Craft and the freedom and possibilities it offers? You can make a pineapple, sure. You can craft an Angel, yeah, I get it. But you can also make Lionel Messi, Kanye West, and a ton of other famous figures and pop culture references.

The endless possibilities show the level of creativity you need to have in Infinite Craft. But we’ll help you tap into that creativity, showing you how to make a more basic item like Weapon to increase your inventory of supplies.

Weapon recipe in Infinite Craft

A combination of Fire and Tool gives you Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Infinite Craft, you need to combine Fire with Tool to create Weapon.

Instead of leaving you to figure this out for yourself and spend ages wondering, murmuring, and inevitably cursing, here’s the step-by-step process:

Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Storm + Tea = Tempest Plant + Tempest = Tree Plant + Tree = Forest Forest + Forest = Jungle Dust + Jungle = Monkey Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Monkey = Monkey Wrench Earth + Monkey Wrench = Tool Fire + Tool = Weapon

As you can see, it’s pretty manageable and should only take you a couple of minutes to put Weapon together. The earlier steps only require the four elements you start out with: Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind.

As it moves on, the unpredictable nature of Infinite Craft begins to take over with Monkey and Jungle creeping in. It never gets out of hand like the 400-plus-step Infinity element, but it still showcases the wild rollercoaster ride of Infinite Craft.

Once you’re done with Weapon, be sure to browse all of the Infinite Craft recipes we have, and see just how many items Infinite Craft has.