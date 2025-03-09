If you want the full story and character development of Mio and Zoe, then you best find all benches before you leave the mind-bending, surrealistic world of Split Fiction.

Here are all Split Fiction bench locations for the Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties achievement.

Where to find all six Split Fiction benches

Unlike the Side Stories, the Split Fiction bench locations aren’t hinted at on the Chapter Select menu. That means you need to keep an eye out as neither Mio nor Zoe call out their spawn, making some easy to miss if you’re not paying attention.

Here are all the benches, shown in chronological order. We recommend picking them up in a single playthrough rather than jumping back and forth between chapters. This is because you may not get the Sisters: A Tale Of Two Besties achievement if you sit on these benches in a random order. We also recommend staying until Mio and Zoe stop talking. This is when the camera shifts to an establishing shot. Doing so will increase your odds of unlocking the Gold achievement.

First bench location

One. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Neon Revenge

: Neon Revenge Chapter: Big City Life

After crashing into the pool, you both find yourselves at Sky Ray, a penthouse water park. Have a dip, enjoy the slides, and make your way to the back of this area to continue the story. Use the hook to leap into the air, grappling onto a walkway on the skyscraper in front of you. The bench is found here. Turn right when you’re ready to continue, sliding down the yellow pipe to see out Mio’s first story inside Neon Revenge.

Look over the dystopian metropolis. Video by Dot Esports

Second bench location

Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Hopes of Spring

: Hopes of Spring Chapter: Halls of Ice

As soon as you unlock the door mechanism of the Ice Palace, where Mio needs to shape-shift into the monkey and Zoe into the fairy, turn left to find the bench. This is in the opposite direction of the cubes you need to push to unlock the crawlspace and continue the Halls of Ice chapter.

Stop for a moment to appreciate the beauty. Video by Dot Esports

Third bench location

Three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Final Dawn

: Final Dawn Chapter: Soaring Desperados

Play through this entire chapter (taking approximately 10 to 15 minutes) until Zoe and Mio put down their jetpacks. Walk into the next room and go to the dead end on your left. Ignore the clear path to continue the game, shown on your right, as the bench is located at the dead end, placed in front of the only window in this room.

I miss those jetpacks. Video by Dot Esports

Fourth bench location

Four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Rise of the Dragon Realm

: Rise of the Dragon Realm Chapter: Water Temple

Found towards the end of this chapter, this is the easiest bench to miss. We recommend getting to the following chapter, Dragon Riders Unite, so you can jump back to this when you’ve sat at the bench. This bench is at the top of the cliff, to the left of where Mio jumps off after grappling to the hook that Zoe helps lift. The bench is found directly after completing the short water wheel platforming section. You can’t backtrack to this location if you’re already at the bath where your dragons age so you can ride them.

To the very top. Video by Dot Esports

Fifth bench location

Five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Isolation

: Isolation Chapter: Waste Depot

Found only a few minutes into the Waste Depot chapter, this bench is surprisingly easy to miss if you’re focused on hacking as Mio. You need to complete the short platforming section where Mio is moving Zoe on the floatation device. Mio transforms back into a human after finisghthis section, where both characters ascend a hill, reaching the area where Mio needs to hack the container ahead of them. You can find the bench next to this container.

Don’t let this bench go to waste. Video by Dot Esports

Sixth bench location

Six. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : The Hollow

: The Hollow Chapter: Mosaic of Memories

Located at the end of this chapter, you need to use your spirit animals to reach this bench. After using the beam of light (Mio’s owl) and drag feature (Zoe’s sea creature) to navigate across multiple platforming sections, you will find the bench at the end of the line. It is impossible to miss as you need to pass by it to progress.

A nice break from continuous platforming. Video by Dot Esports

