How to make Angel in Infinite Craft

It's a lengthy one.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 08:23 am
Angel recipe in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft has been having players hooked on it for a couple of days due to its apparent unlimited possibilities. By combining numerous ingredients, you can create almost anything in the game, including an Angel.

Some recipes in Infinite Craft are quite easy, and you can make them in a span of few seconds. Others require you to combine a few complex items before you can claim the one you originally wanted. Angel certainly belongs to the second group, though, don’t worry. Here’s the recipe for it.

How to create an Angel in Infinite Craft

You need to mix Heaven and Phoenix in Infinite Craft to get an Angel. But, both of these ingredients are quite complicated in the first place.

Angel recipe in Infinite Craft.
That’s quite a lengthy road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to create a few compulsory items first, like Island and Swamp. Luckily, these are easy to obtain. Here’s how to get them.

  • Island
    • Water + Water = Lake
    • Lake + Lake = Ocean
    • Ocean + Earth = Island
  • Swamp
    • Water + Earth = Plant
    • Plant + Water = Swamp

Now that you have these two under your belt, you can proceed to making Heaven and Phoenix. Here is the recipe for Heaven.

  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Smoke + Smoke = Cloud
  • Water + Cloud = Rain
  • Cloud + Rain = Rainbow
  • Island + Rainbow = Paradise
  • Paradise + Paradise = Heaven

And here’s how you can make a Phoenix.

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Smoke + Plant = Incense
  • Swamp + Incense = Mosquito
  • Mosquito + Mosquito = Swarm
  • Swarm + Swarm = Flock
  • Flock + Fire = Phoenix

And there you have it. By combining both Phoenix and Heaven, you will receive Angel, which is also a part of numerous other recipes. With it in your equipment, you can construct things like Mermaid, God, and Pegasus. Or, if you’re bored with religious recipes, you could focus towards making celebrities like Travis Scott, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, or even Batman.

