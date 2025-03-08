Workers are one of the many types of residents that you unlock in Anno 1800, and they’re crucial to taking your essential goods production to the next level.

As your civilization makes strides over time and unlocks new ages like the Industrial Revolution in Anno 1800, which you get after making your first Workers’ house. Things start getting pretty hectic, and they will soon realize that you need a large number of workers to get new buildings, such as the Police Station, to advance to the next stage.

How to get more workers in Anno 1800, explained

Choose the Farmer’s residence and make it a Worker’s House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase your workforce by having more workers in Anno 1800, you need to upgrade your Farmer’s residences by meeting their three main requirements: Access to the nearby Marketplace using roads, a steady supply of Fish using the Fishery building, and proper work clothes from the Framework knitters.

Marketplaces are usually where most of your homes in the area will purchase things and fulfill their needs. You need to make sure that each of the farmer residences you have is well connected with roads and that the family can travel easily to the marketplace to get the essentials.

After you fulfill these three main requirements and the family is happy, they’ll slowly increase their house members. Once it crosses ten, you should get an option to upgrade it to a Workers’ House after clicking the Farmer’s residence. You can use four timber to upgrade each of them. You don’t need to focus on their happiness like the previous Anon games, as meeting their needs should be enough to upgrade them to a Worker family.

Once you upgrade the residence, all the farmers will change their profession as workers, and they’ll work on more advanced materials workshops, such as bricks and more, to improve your town’s economy. To reach over 300 workers for unlocking new materials, you need to adopt a slightly different strategy than just upgrading all of your farmer houses.

A worker’s house will have multiple more requirements for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a rule of thumb, make two more farmer residences if you’re upgrading a single building to a workers’ house. If you don’t do that, your economy will be in shambles as most farmers will abruptly leave their jobs and halt the goods’ production. You need to maintain a delicate balance between the farmer’s and workers’ populations to slowly increase the worker’s population.

I made this mistake, and it took me a while to understand and break even with my economy and expenses to rectify the error. As you build more Worker buildings to make bricks or bread, slowly upgrade your existing farmer houses while building more to compensate for that. To master the numbers, you can keep a close eye on the total number of workers and farmers, located at the top of your screen. The plough icon represents the farmer count, whereas the hammer shows the workers.

Next up, you can read our guide on selling ships and getting Oil in Anno 1800.

