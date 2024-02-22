Category:
How to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft

The symbol of Hawaii.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Feb 22, 2024
Fruits tend to take a while to appear in Infinite Craft if you randomly combine elements, specially starting from the basic elements. Lucky for us, Pineapple is one of the fruits you can get with just a few steps.

One of the options is combining Bird and Plant to get Fruit, and then combining it with Volcano to get Pineapple, but that would take a lot of unnecessary steps. We recommend putting together Hawaii and Plant instead, which will be much faster, but it’s also interesting to unlock Fruit to get other related elements.

How to craft Pineapple in Infinite Craft

You need to combine Hawaii and Plant to craft Pineapple in Infinite Craft. Fortunately for players, you can get these elements with a few steps starting from the basic elements such as Water, Earth, and Fire. Here’s the step-by-step to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft:

  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Water + Water = Lake
  3. Lake + Water= Ocean
  4. Ocean + Earth = Island
  5. Fire + Fire = Volcano
  6. Volcano + Island = Hawaii
  7. Water + Earth = Plant
  8. Plant + Hawaii = Pineapple

Now that you have unlocked Pineapple, you can complicate things a bit and get Sponge Bob and other related elements such as Patrick, the Krabby Patty, and Sandy. But if you combine Pineapple with other simpler ingredients, you can get some interesting elements. Here are just a handful of combinations you can make with Pineapple in Infinite Craft:

  • Pineapple + Water = Juice
  • Pineapple + Lake = Pina Colada
  • Pineapple + Wind = Hurricane
  • Pineapple + Pineapple = Pineapple Tree
  • Pineapple + Tree = Pine Tree
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.