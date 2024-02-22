How to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft

Fruits tend to take a while to appear in Infinite Craft if you randomly combine elements, specially starting from the basic elements. Lucky for us, Pineapple is one of the fruits you can get with just a few steps.

One of the options is combining Bird and Plant to get Fruit, and then combining it with Volcano to get Pineapple, but that would take a lot of unnecessary steps. We recommend putting together Hawaii and Plant instead, which will be much faster, but it’s also interesting to unlock Fruit to get other related elements.

How to craft Pineapple in Infinite Craft

Although Pineapples are a symbol of Hawaii, they aren’t native to the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to combine Hawaii and Plant to craft Pineapple in Infinite Craft. Fortunately for players, you can get these elements with a few steps starting from the basic elements such as Water, Earth, and Fire. Here’s the step-by-step to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft:

Water + Wind = Wave Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water= Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Island = Hawaii Water + Earth = Plant Plant + Hawaii = Pineapple

Now that you have unlocked Pineapple, you can complicate things a bit and get Sponge Bob and other related elements such as Patrick, the Krabby Patty, and Sandy. But if you combine Pineapple with other simpler ingredients, you can get some interesting elements. Here are just a handful of combinations you can make with Pineapple in Infinite Craft: