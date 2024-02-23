Category:
How to make Fjord in Infinite Craft

For all you Norway lovers.
Fjord recipe in Infinite Craft.
If you’re an Infinite Craft player aiming to create every country on Earth, you need other discoveries first. When it comes to making a few European nations, Fjords are mandatory.

Fjords are typical to some European countries like Iceland or Norway. For those who skipped geography classes, Fjords are sea inlets created by glaciers during the Ice Age. If you’re keen on exploring Scandinavian countries or the Antarctic, you will more than likely see them in real life. Simultaneously, if you want to create Norway or Iceland in Infinite Craft, you need Fjords. Luckily, they are incredibly easy to make.

Fjord recipe in Infinite Craft

There are merely three steps in creating Fjords in Infinite Craft. Ultimately, you need to combine Mountain and Lake. Here’s the full recipe we’ve mapped out for you.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Water +Water =Lake
Lake+Mountain=Fjord
Fjord recipe in Infinite Craft.
It's really simple.

There you have it. All you really need to combine is two basic ingredients. First, create a Mountain by mixing two Earths, then combine two Waters to receive a Lake. The final step is to add a Lake to a Mountain, and that is it.

Infinite Craft recipes that Fjord can be used in

Like we said, Fjords are pivotal in other discoveries. These include Norway, which is the country most recognized with Fjords. But, the ingredient has more use than just in a European nation’s recipe. Here are a few of our recipes that use Fjords.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fjord+Continent=Europe
Fjord+Volcano=Iceland
Fjord+Country=Norway
Fjord+Solar System=Milky Way
Fjord recipe in Infinite Craft.
Fjords mostly create things related to Europe. How surprising…

Once you’re done with creating Europe and some of its countries, you can pivot to discovering Asia and its nations. Or, given how opportunities are endless in Infinite Craft, just do whatever you want.

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.