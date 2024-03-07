Category:
How to make Robot in Infinite Craft

You can use Robot in literally thousands of other recipes.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Mar 7, 2024 06:39 am
Crafting Robot in Infinite Craft opens up a whole new world of elements. It acts like a wildcard, merging with other items to form all sorts of robotic weirdness. Imagine making things like Steampunk Wooden Robot, Robot Cat Girls, and even Steam Punk Robot Santa Claus Were-yoshi. Here’s how.

Robot recipe in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, you create Robot by combining Earth with Steampunk. You only need a five-step process that begins with the game’s basic elements, making Robot accessible early on. The image above lists each combination step-by-step, from top to bottom. Alternatively, the table below provides a detailed guide on how to craft Robot.

StepIngredient 1Ingredient 2Result
1Water+Fire=Steam
2Wind+Earth=Dust
3Earth+Dust=Planet
4Steam+Planet=Steampunk
5Earth+Steampunk=Robot

Robot combinations in Infinite Craft

Mixing Robot with its basic elements like Earth and Wind quickly leads to some fascinating discoveries. Initially, I expected many combinations to simply add “Robot” in front of various elements names, but that was rarely the case. Instead, many involve actual robotic items, like Roomba, or things resembling robots, such as Golem. Here are some combo suggestions to try with Robot.

  • Robot + Dust = Vacuum
  • Robot + Vacuum = Roomba
  • Robot + Earth = Golem
  • Robot + Water = Submarine
  • Robot + Planet = Cyborg
  • Robot + Super = Superman
  • Robot + James Bond = Robot Bond
  • Robot + Black = Darth Vader
  • Robot + Darth Vader = C-3PO
  • Robot + C-3PO = R2-D2

To create Robot variations of standard elements, you probably have to combine it with another specific item that doesn’t lead to many different outcomes, similar to how James Bond turns into Robot Bond. My advice is to first look for those unique elements and then see what happens when you combine them with Robot. You might even make a First Discovery this way. Some Infinite Craft recipe tools estimate there are over 7,000 elements you can make using Robot.

