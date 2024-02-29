How to make Black in Infinite Craft

Black is a key element in Infinite Craft. Mixing it with almost any basic element that’s a noun usually creates something new you can keep using for new combinations. Here’s how to make this essential color for your discoveries.
Black recipe in Infinite Craft
In Infinite Craft, you make Black by combining Obsidian and Mirror in a simple six-step process. You can start this recipe from the very beginning, using only the basic elements available when you first play the game. The steps are shown in the image above and also listed in a table format below.
|Step
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|1
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|2
|Fire
|+
|Earth
|=
|Lava
|3
|Water
|+
|Lava
|=
|Stone
|4
|Lava
|+
|Stone
|=
|Obsidian
|5
|Lake
|+
|Obsidian
|=
|Mirror
|6
|Obsidian
|+
|Mirror
|=
|Black
Black combinations in Infinite Craft
You might think mixing Black with other elements would just add “Black” in front of them, similar to how mixing things with Werewolf gives you some nonsensical items like Were-Tree. However, combining Black with simpler elements often leads to more unique creations. Here are some of the most interesting crafts you can make with Black, using elements from its recipe and other ones that are easy to make.
- Black + Obsidian = Onyx
- Black + Mirror = Vantablack
- Black + Water = Ink
- Black + Earth = Coal
- Black + Coal = Diamond
- Black + Wind = Storm
- Black + Fire = Darkness
- Black + Man = Batman
- Black + Woman = Widow
- Black + James Bond = Daniel Craig
In my experiments with Black combinations, I noticed it pairs well with elements tied to living things, such as humans, plants, and animals. Mixing it with objects or places often leads to creations like Hole, Black Hole, and Ink. But with the right mix, you can also come up with interesting results like Tattoo, Emo, and Goth. Black is a versatile element with almost 6,000 possible combinations, according to Infinite Craft recipe aggregators. So, there’s a good chance for you to discover new combos and earn a First Discovery tag.