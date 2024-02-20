How to make James Bond in Infinite Craft

To craft the notorious spy, James Bond, in Infinite Craft, you need to go through a 24-step process involving fairies, incense, seaweed, periscope, and perfume. While the recipe to craft Bond is complex, you get lots of other interesting crafting materials to play with as secondary products.
Full James Bond recipe in Infinite Craft
Here’s the step-by-step guide to craft James Bond in Infinite Craft from scratch:
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Plant + Wave = Seaweed
- Wave + Wind = Storm
- Plant + Smoke = Incense
- Engine + Swamp = Train
- Engine + Plant = Car
- Engine + Seaweed = Submarine
- Storm + Water = Rain
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Incense + Water = Perfume
- Swamp + Train = Monster
- Car + Earth = Tire
- Rain + Submarine = Periscope
- Dandelion + Fog = Fairy
- Monster + Perfume = Beauty
- Periscope + Tire = Spy
- Beauty + Fairy = Princess
- Princess + Spy = James Bond
Best recipes using James Bond in Infinite Craft
With James Bond unlocked, you can now craft other funny items in Infinite Craft simply using the items in his recipe. For example, combining James Bond with Beauty will give you Halle Berry, while combining him with a standard Spy will give you 007. Here are some other crafts with James Bond to play with:
- James Bond + Princess = Prince
- James Bond + Fairy = Tinker Bell
- James Bond + Halle Berry = Die Another Day
- James Bond + Perfume = Agent
- James Bond + Dandelion = Sean Connery
- James Bond + Monster = Frankenstein
- James Bond + Plant = Agent 007
- James Bond + Bog = Bog Bond
- James Bond + Wind = Skyfall
You can explore many movie and actor combinations starting with James Bond in Infinite Craft. The game might interpret James Bond in various ways to determine the craft’s outcome: sometimes the actor who played him, sometimes the movies, sometimes as a spy, and sometimes just as a human. From here, you can keep going and uncover even more discoveries.