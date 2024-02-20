How to make James Bond in Infinite Craft

To craft the notorious spy, James Bond, in Infinite Craft, you need to go through a 24-step process involving fairies, incense, seaweed, periscope, and perfume. While the recipe to craft Bond is complex, you get lots of other interesting crafting materials to play with as secondary products.

Full James Bond recipe in Infinite Craft

Here’s the step-by-step guide to craft James Bond in Infinite Craft from scratch:

Earth + Water = Plant Fire + Water = Steam Water + Wind = Wave Fire + Wind = Smoke Plant + Water = Swamp Fire + Steam = Engine Plant + Wave = Seaweed Wave + Wind = Storm Plant + Smoke = Incense Engine + Swamp = Train Engine + Plant = Car Engine + Seaweed = Submarine Storm + Water = Rain Smoke + Water = Fog Plant + Wind = Dandelion Incense + Water = Perfume Swamp + Train = Monster Car + Earth = Tire Rain + Submarine = Periscope Dandelion + Fog = Fairy Monster + Perfume = Beauty Periscope + Tire = Spy Beauty + Fairy = Princess Princess + Spy = James Bond

Best recipes using James Bond in Infinite Craft

With James Bond unlocked, you can now craft other funny items in Infinite Craft simply using the items in his recipe. For example, combining James Bond with Beauty will give you Halle Berry, while combining him with a standard Spy will give you 007. Here are some other crafts with James Bond to play with:

James Bond + Princess = Prince

James Bond + Fairy = Tinker Bell

James Bond + Halle Berry = Die Another Day

James Bond + Perfume = Agent

James Bond + Dandelion = Sean Connery

James Bond + Monster = Frankenstein

James Bond + Plant = Agent 007

James Bond + Bog = Bog Bond

James Bond + Wind = Skyfall

You can explore many movie and actor combinations starting with James Bond in Infinite Craft. The game might interpret James Bond in various ways to determine the craft’s outcome: sometimes the actor who played him, sometimes the movies, sometimes as a spy, and sometimes just as a human. From here, you can keep going and uncover even more discoveries.