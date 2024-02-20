Category:
How to make James Bond in Infinite Craft

When a regular Spy isn't enough, you need to craft James Bond.
To craft the notorious spy, James Bond, in Infinite Craft, you need to go through a 24-step process involving fairies, incense, seaweed, periscope, and perfume. While the recipe to craft Bond is complex, you get lots of other interesting crafting materials to play with as secondary products.

Full James Bond recipe in Infinite Craft

All icons of Infinite Craft needed to craft James Bond.
A lengthy recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the step-by-step guide to craft James Bond in Infinite Craft from scratch:

  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Water + Wind = Wave
  4. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  5. Plant + Water = Swamp
  6. Fire + Steam = Engine
  7. Plant + Wave = Seaweed
  8. Wave + Wind = Storm
  9. Plant + Smoke = Incense
  10. Engine + Swamp = Train
  11. Engine + Plant = Car
  12. Engine + Seaweed = Submarine
  13. Storm + Water = Rain
  14. Smoke + Water = Fog
  15. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  16. Incense + Water = Perfume
  17. Swamp + Train = Monster
  18. Car + Earth = Tire
  19. Rain + Submarine = Periscope
  20. Dandelion + Fog = Fairy
  21. Monster + Perfume = Beauty
  22. Periscope + Tire = Spy
  23. Beauty + Fairy = Princess
  24. Princess + Spy = James Bond

Best recipes using James Bond in Infinite Craft

With James Bond unlocked, you can now craft other funny items in Infinite Craft simply using the items in his recipe. For example, combining James Bond with Beauty will give you Halle Berry, while combining him with a standard Spy will give you 007. Here are some other crafts with James Bond to play with:

  • James Bond + Princess = Prince
  • James Bond + Fairy = Tinker Bell
  • James Bond + Halle Berry = Die Another Day
  • James Bond + Perfume = Agent
  • James Bond + Dandelion = Sean Connery
  • James Bond + Monster = Frankenstein
  • James Bond + Plant = Agent 007
  • James Bond + Bog = Bog Bond
  • James Bond + Wind = Skyfall

You can explore many movie and actor combinations starting with James Bond in Infinite Craft. The game might interpret James Bond in various ways to determine the craft’s outcome: sometimes the actor who played him, sometimes the movies, sometimes as a spy, and sometimes just as a human. From here, you can keep going and uncover even more discoveries.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.