How to make Woman in Infinite Craft

If you want to add a feminine touch to your Infinite Craft creations, then you should know how to make a Woman in Infinite Craft. Creating a Woman isn’t too difficult, and I’ll show you one of the quickest ways to create one.
Woman recipe in Infinite Craft
To create a Woman in Infinite Craft, combine Man and Love. Here’s how to create both.
Love
Without it, we’d be robots. Hmmm…. What kind of robots?
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Wind
|+
|Fire
|=
|Smoke
|Smoke
|+
|Water
|=
|Fog
|Planet
|+
|Fog
|=
|Venus
|Venus
|+
|Fog
|=
|Love
Man
Venus and Mud combined with a bit of Earth? Yup, that sounds about right.
Woman
Finally, combine Man and Love to make a Woman. Surprisingly, the results aren’t the same the other way around.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Man
|+
|Love
|=
|Woman
Fun Woman combinations in Infinite Craft
Now that you have a Woman, here are some fun combinations you can try in Infinite Craft. Woman and Terror is, by far, one of my favorite combinations in the game.