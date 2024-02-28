How to make Woman in Infinite Craft

If you want to add a feminine touch to your Infinite Craft creations, then you should know how to make a Woman in Infinite Craft. Creating a Woman isn’t too difficult, and I’ll show you one of the quickest ways to create one.

Woman recipe in Infinite Craft

Men, Mud and Venus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a Woman in Infinite Craft, combine Man and Love. Here’s how to create both.

Love

Without it, we’d be robots. Hmmm…. What kind of robots?

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Wind + Fire = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Planet + Fog = Venus Venus + Fog = Love

Man

Venus and Mud combined with a bit of Earth? Yup, that sounds about right.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Earth = Mud Venus + Mud = Adam Adam + Earth = Man

Woman

Finally, combine Man and Love to make a Woman. Surprisingly, the results aren’t the same the other way around.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Man + Love = Woman

Fun Woman combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have a Woman, here are some fun combinations you can try in Infinite Craft. Woman and Terror is, by far, one of my favorite combinations in the game.