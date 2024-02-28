Category:
How to make Woman in Infinite Craft

They make the world a better place.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Feb 28, 2024 10:41 am
Infinite Craft Woman recipe
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to add a feminine touch to your Infinite Craft creations, then you should know how to make a Woman in Infinite Craft. Creating a Woman isn’t too difficult, and I’ll show you one of the quickest ways to create one. 

Woman recipe in Infinite Craft

Woman recipe in Infinite Craft
Men, Mud and Venus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a Woman in Infinite Craft, combine Man and Love. Here’s how to create both.

Love

Without it, we’d be robots. Hmmm…. What kind of robots?

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Wind+Fire=Smoke
Smoke+Water=Fog
PlanetFog=Venus
Venus+Fog=Love

Man

Venus and Mud combined with a bit of Earth? Yup, that sounds about right.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Earth=Mud
Venus+Mud=Adam
Adam+Earth=Man

Woman

Finally, combine Man and Love to make a Woman. Surprisingly, the results aren’t the same the other way around.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Man+Love=Woman

Fun Woman combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have a Woman, here are some fun combinations you can try in Infinite Craft. Woman and Terror is, by far, one of my favorite combinations in the game.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Woman+T-Rex=Queen
Woman+Uber=Uberwoman
Woman+Mafia=Mistress
Woman+Lunch=Lunch Lady
Woman+Brain Freeze=Headache
Woman+Trump=Melania
Woman+Battlefield=Amazon
Woman+Japan=Geisha
Woman+Flower=Bouquet
Woman+Terror=Mother-in-law
Read Article F1 24 release date confirmed, devs tease overhauled Career mode and revamped handling system
Red Bull leading a race, with an Alpine and McLaren behind it.
Category:
General
General
F1 24 release date confirmed, devs tease overhauled Career mode and revamped handling system
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to make Bomb in Infinite Craft
Bomb recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Bomb in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to make Animal in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of the elements that make up Animal in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Animal in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 28, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.