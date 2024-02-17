Category:
How to make Adam in Infinite Craft

You've got to start somewhere.
Published: Feb 16, 2024 09:26 pm
An in game screenshot of the Adam item from Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you are looking to create a Human in Infinite Craft, you are going to have to figure out how to make one of the very first Humans: Adam.

Adam is a necessity if you want to find out what Humans you can craft in the strangely addictive browser game that is Infinite Craft. With this in mind, we are going to take a look at how to make Adam. 

How to craft Adam in Infinite Craft

A screenshot of Adam and Eve combining in Infinite Craft
I wonder what Adam and Eve create… Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is a bit of a lengthy process to create Adam in Infinite Craft, as both of the ingredients needed to bring him to life take at least a couple of specific steps. The items that you need to create him are Mud and Venus, so let’s look at how to get them. 

How to craft Mud

Mud isn’t too difficult to craft, as it requires three of the four starting elements that you begin the game with. First off, combine Water and Fire to create Steam. When you have Steam, merge it with Earth and you’ll get Mud.

How to craft Fog

An in game screenshot of the process of creating Fog in Infinite Craft
Fog is another easy item to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Next, you will need Fog, which will merge with the Planet item later down the line. Fog is another easy item to craft as—much like Mud—it uses three of your four starting elements. To create it, first, merge Earth with Fire to make Smoke. All you need to do after that is combine Smoke with Water and you will have Fog. 

How to craft Planet

As you can imagine, you will need to craft the general Planet item before you can create Venus. There are only two steps needed to craft a Planet: combining Earth and Wind to make Dust and then merging Dust with Earth. 

How to craft Venus

The final step to take to have both the ingredients needed to make Adam is to craft Venus. All you need to do is put together the Planet with the Fog that you made earlier, and voilà, you have your Venus.

An in game image of the Adam recipe
I give you, Adam. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With Mud and Venus in hand, you should now be able to make Adam by combining the two items. 

There is everything you need to know about crafting Adam in Infinite Craft, so you should now be able to make a start on creating Humans and seeing what surprises you find. Make sure to check out our Infinite Craft recipe crafting guide to see what other items you can create. 

Read Article How to make Wood in Infinite Craft
Wood in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Wood in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Pig in Infinite Craft
Pig in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Pig in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Slime in Infinite Craft
Slime recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Slime in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Ice in Infinite Craft
Ice and Snowman in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Ice in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.