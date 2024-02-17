How to make Adam in Infinite Craft

If you are looking to create a Human in Infinite Craft, you are going to have to figure out how to make one of the very first Humans: Adam.

Adam is a necessity if you want to find out what Humans you can craft in the strangely addictive browser game that is Infinite Craft. With this in mind, we are going to take a look at how to make Adam.

How to craft Adam in Infinite Craft

I wonder what Adam and Eve create…

It is a bit of a lengthy process to create Adam in Infinite Craft, as both of the ingredients needed to bring him to life take at least a couple of specific steps. The items that you need to create him are Mud and Venus, so let’s look at how to get them.

How to craft Mud

Mud isn’t too difficult to craft, as it requires three of the four starting elements that you begin the game with. First off, combine Water and Fire to create Steam. When you have Steam, merge it with Earth and you’ll get Mud.

How to craft Fog

Fog is another easy item to craft.

Next, you will need Fog, which will merge with the Planet item later down the line. Fog is another easy item to craft as—much like Mud—it uses three of your four starting elements. To create it, first, merge Earth with Fire to make Smoke. All you need to do after that is combine Smoke with Water and you will have Fog.

How to craft Planet

As you can imagine, you will need to craft the general Planet item before you can create Venus. There are only two steps needed to craft a Planet: combining Earth and Wind to make Dust and then merging Dust with Earth.

How to craft Venus

The final step to take to have both the ingredients needed to make Adam is to craft Venus. All you need to do is put together the Planet with the Fog that you made earlier, and voilà, you have your Venus.

I give you, Adam.

With Mud and Venus in hand, you should now be able to make Adam by combining the two items.

There is everything you need to know about crafting Adam in Infinite Craft, so you should now be able to make a start on creating Humans and seeing what surprises you find. Make sure to check out our Infinite Craft recipe crafting guide to see what other items you can create.