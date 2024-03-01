Category:
How to make Super in Infinite Craft

There are some good combos with it.
Published: Mar 1, 2024 09:41 am
Super is a great element to make in Infinite Craft if you want to try and make a First Discovery. Since it’s used mostly as an adjective, it can blend quite well with most elements and make new and funny results. Here’s the recipe to make Super.

Super recipe in Infinite Craft

An Infinite Craft screenshot showing all element combinations in sequence to make Super.
A short recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Infinite Craft, you create Super by combining Tire with Ultra. Starting from scratch, you can reach this combination in just nine steps, making it an easy element to craft and share with friends. The detailed instructions are provided in both the image above and the table below.

StepIngredient 1Ingredient 2Result
1Water+Fire=Steam
2Water+Earth=Plant
3Fire+Steam=Engine
4Plant+Engine=Car
5Earth+Car=Tire
6Car+Tire=Race
7Earth+Race=Marathon
8Marathon+Marathon=Ultra
9Tire+Ultra=Super

Super combinations in Infinite Craft

A screenshot of Infinite Craft and Super combinations.
Just… why? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Combining Super with other elements in Infinite Craft usually just adds “Super” to the start, like Supertire and Superman. But if you keep trying to mix Super with different things, you’ll find some unexpected and funny outcomes. There’s one especially surprising combination at the end of our list that’s a bit of a puzzle. Here are some of the top picks.

  • Super + Man = Superman
  • Super + Steam = Superheated Steam
  • Super + Ultra = Mega
  • Super + Mega = Megasuper
  • Megasuper + Ultra = Megasuperultra
  • Super + Volcano = Supervolcano
  • Supervolcano + Supervolcano = Super Super Volcano
  • Fire + Super Super Volcano = Super Super Super Volcano
  • Avalanche = Super Super Super Volcano = Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super Super

Given how wild these combinations are, it’s clear you might end up with some really out-there elements and possibly even make a First Discovery if you keep playing with Super. So, I suggest you try it out.

