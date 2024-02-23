How to make Superman in Infinite Craft

Superman is one of the most well-known and beloved superheroes of all time, so if you’re experimenting in Infinite Craft, he’s a great character to try out. DC’s leading man isn’t too tough to create, so he’ll be arriving to save the day in no time.

There are lots of different ways you can create the man of steel, but here’s the overall quickest route to make Superman in Infinite Craft. Just make sure you don’t accidentally make some Kryptonite too.

Superman crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Superman is made in Infinite Craft by combining Human and Metropolis. You want to make Human first since Metropolis is a lot easier to craft if you do. Human is a bit of a long recipe, but it’s an important building block to have beyond Superman, so it’s definitely worth making.

How to make Human in Infinite Craft

Human is one of the most important ingredients you can unlock in Infinite Craft and it can be made by first crafting Adam and Eve. You need Human to make Superman, but it’s also important for lots of other people like Freddy Fazbear and Jesus.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water + Fire = Steam Earth + Steam = Mud Wind + Fire = Smoke Water + Smoke = Fog Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fog = Venus Venus + Mud = Adam Adam + Venus = Eve Eve + Adam = Human

How to make Metropolis in Infinite Craft

Just keep adding more people and you eventually get a Metropolis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have Human, making Metropolis is super easy by combining City with City, which can be made using Human as your starting point. To successfully make Metropolis, you have to do a lot of combing of the same ingredient, which is pretty different from most other recipes, so make sure you’re following the steps carefully.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Human + Human = Family Family + Family = Village Village + Village = Town Town + Town = City City + City = Metropolis

How to get Superman in Infinite Craft

With Human and Metropolis made, simply mix the two together to unlock Superman.

Now that you have Superman, you might want to try out making Batman too, so you can help him feel a bit less lonely by creating his rival and friend to hang out at his side. After that, there are many other Infinite Craft recipes you can try ranging from iconic games like Minecraft to characters like SpongeBob.