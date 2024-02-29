How to make Man in Infinite Craft

Certain elements in Infinite Craft that should be easy to make are actually quite complicated, and Man is a good example. I expected Man to be among the first elements I’d discover, but figuring out his recipe was tricky. So, here’s a guide on how to do it.

Man recipe in Infinite Craft

A quick recipe with a lot of nature elements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Infinite Craft, to create Man, you need to combine Adam and Earth together. We’ve depicted the process in an eight-step recipe in the image above, and described it in the table below. This method works even if you’re starting on a new game save, so you don’t need to have made anything else in first. Here are the steps to follow.

Step Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result 1 Water + Water = Lake 2 Water + Earth = Plant 3 Lake + Plant = Lily 4 Wind + Lily = Flower 5 Plant + Flower = Garden 6 Lily + Garden = Eden 7 Lily + Eden = Adam 8 Earth + Adam = Man

Man combinations in Infinite Craft

After making Man in Infinite Craft, you can create many other elements related to humans or different creatures. You can start simple, like mixing Man with Child to make Son, or with Son to make Father. Or, you can get creative and try Man with Mars to get Martian, or Fire to create something weird like Human Torch. Here are more combinations with Man to explore:

Man + Adam = Woman

Man + Man = Village

Man + Water = Fisherman

Man + Earth = Farmer

Man + Wave = Surfer

Man + Zero = Hero

Man + Lotus = Buddha

Man + Lily = Lily Pad

Man + Plant = Tree

Man + Flower = Bouquet

Interestingly, Man isn’t needed to make Gay, Human, People, and other elements related to humans in general. Having said that, recipe aggregators claim players discovered over 230 ways to combine Man with other elements, and there are still many First Discoveries to be made. Perhaps you could be the one to find a new combination?