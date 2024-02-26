How to make Gay in Infinite Craft

You can make almost anything you want in Infinite Craft, including Gay.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft is a rich browser game that aims to spark your creativity and incentivize you to become an inventor. There are over 200,000 recipes in the game, and it’s hard to wrap it up, even if you’re playing a lot. While you have simple recipes that only require combining a couple elements, there are complex ones that have over 100 steps. The Gay element is in between, and here’s how to make it in Infinite Craft.

Gay recipe in Infinite Craft

These are the recipes you need to make Gay. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

There are many ways to get Gay, but this 61-step method has worked for me and ends in combining Rainbow and Catholic Church. Below, you’ll find every formula you need to make Gay—from basic elements to more advanced recipes. If you have some recipes unlocked, you can skip that step.

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make Gay:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Earth + Water = Plant Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Plant + Wind = Dandelion Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Storm + Tea = Tempest Earth + Earth = Mountain Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Dust + Ocean = Sand Tempest + Water = Tsunami Mountain + Wind = Avalanche Duck + Water = Duckling Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Dust + Sand = Sandstorm Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Duck + Duckling = Family Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Earth + Family = Farm Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm Ocean + Ocean = Sea Dust + Volcano = Ash Farm + Plant = Food Fire + Steam = Engine Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap Lava + Sea = Stone Ash + Dust = Cinder Earth + Tea = Teapot Engine + Food = Fuel Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper Cinder + Stone = Glass Swamp + Teapot = Witch Flypaper + Fuel = Glue Earth + Farm = Field Fire + Glass = Lens Smoke + Witch = Wizard Glue + Plant = Vine Field + Steam = Fog Lens + Swamp = Microscope Steam + Wizard = Cloud Fog + Vine = Wine Cloud + Microscope = Rain Steam + Stone = Geysir Water + Wine = Holy Water Geysir + Rain = Rainbow Holy Water + Wine = Catholic Church Catholic Church + Rainbow = Gay

What can you make with Gay in Infinite Craft?

You can make a ton of new recipes related to sexuality and popular culture when you unlock Gay. These include terms like Pride and Straight and movies like Brokeback Mountain from 2005, which features Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Family + Gay = Pride Song + Gay = Karaoke Cupid + Gay = Straight Gay + Campfire = Camp Alien + Gay = Gaylien Best Man + Gay = Best Gay Bromance + Gay = Brokeback Mountain Island + Gay = Fire Island Creation + Gay = Adam

You can experiment as much as you’d like, and if you’re missing any recipes, I recommend you check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.