How to make Gay in Infinite Craft

Let the rainbow shine!
Published: Feb 26, 2024 06:10 am
Gay in Infinite Craft
You can make almost anything you want in Infinite Craft, including Gay.

Infinite Craft is a rich browser game that aims to spark your creativity and incentivize you to become an inventor. There are over 200,000 recipes in the game, and it’s hard to wrap it up, even if you’re playing a lot. While you have simple recipes that only require combining a couple elements, there are complex ones that have over 100 steps. The Gay element is in between, and here’s how to make it in Infinite Craft.

Gay recipe in Infinite Craft

Necessary elements to make Gay in Infinite Craft
These are the recipes you need to make Gay.

There are many ways to get Gay, but this 61-step method has worked for me and ends in combining Rainbow and Catholic Church. Below, you’ll find every formula you need to make Gay—from basic elements to more advanced recipes. If you have some recipes unlocked, you can skip that step.

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make Gay:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth+Wind=Dust
Earth+Water=Plant
Fire+Water=Steam
Dust+Earth=Planet
Water+Water=Lake
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
LakeWater=Ocean
Plant+Steam=Tea
Planet+Wind=Storm
Dandelion+Dandelion=Dandelion Patch
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Storm+Tea=Tempest
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Dandelion Patch+Lake=Duck
Plant+Steampunk Pirate=Steampunk Plant
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Dust+Ocean=Sand
Tempest+Water=Tsunami
Mountain+Wind=Avalanche
Duck+Water=Duckling
Smoke+Steampunk Plant=Steampunk Tree
Dust+Water=Mud
Dust+Sand=Sandstorm
Avalanche+Tsunami=Disaster
Tea+Tempest=Typhoon
Earth+Fire=Lava
Duck+Duckling=Family
Mud+Steampunk Tree=Swamp
Disaster+Sandstorm=Dust Bowl
Lava+Typhoon=Volcano
Earth+Family=Farm
Plant+Swamp=Venus Flytrap
Dust Bowl+Wind=Dust Storm
Ocean+Ocean=Sea
Dust+Volcano=Ash
Farm+Plant=Food
Fire+Steam=Engine
Dust Storm+Venus Flytrap=Dust Trap
Lava+Sea=Stone
Ash+Dust=Cinder
Earth+Tea=Teapot
Engine+Food=Fuel
Dust Trap+Venus Flytrap=Flypaper
Cinder+Stone=Glass
Swamp+Teapot=Witch
Flypaper+Fuel=Glue
Earth+Farm=Field
Fire+Glass=Lens
Smoke+Witch=Wizard
Glue+Plant=Vine
Field+Steam=Fog
Lens+Swamp=Microscope
Steam+Wizard=Cloud
Fog+Vine=Wine
Cloud+Microscope=Rain
Steam+Stone=Geysir
Water+Wine=Holy Water
Geysir+Rain=Rainbow
Holy Water+Wine=Catholic Church
Catholic Church+Rainbow=Gay

What can you make with Gay in Infinite Craft?

You can make a ton of new recipes related to sexuality and popular culture when you unlock Gay. These include terms like Pride and Straight and movies like Brokeback Mountain from 2005, which features Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. 

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Family+Gay=Pride
Song+Gay=Karaoke
Cupid+Gay=Straight
Gay+Campfire=Camp
Alien+Gay=Gaylien
Best Man+Gay=Best Gay
Bromance+Gay=Brokeback Mountain
Island+Gay=Fire Island
Creation+Gay=Adam

You can experiment as much as you’d like, and if you’re missing any recipes, I recommend you check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft

Izabela Tomakic
