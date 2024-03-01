How to make Sandstorm in Infinite Craft

Few things are as scary as getting caught in a storm, let alone a sandstorm. Low visibility, difficulty breathing, and blinding sand zooming past you combine for a terrifying experience. And in Infinite Craft, you can make one for yourself.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of different types of natural disasters you can create among the countless words in Infinite Craft, but most of them require a whole collection of different combinations to complete. Sandstorm, on the other hand, only needs a pair of easy-to-find words to finish up before you finally have this dangerous storm on your list.

Here is the quickest way to create Sandstorm in Infinite Craft.

Making Sandstorm in Infinite Craft

Blinding sands to burning lava. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Sandstorm in Infinite Craft, you only need to complete two combination recipes involving Earth, Wind, and Dust. First, you’ll want to combine Earth and Wind to create Dust, which can be done from the start of the game. Afterward, combine Dust with Wind to create a Sandstorm.

There are many other ways to achieve Sandstorm, but none are as straightforward and simple as this combination recipe. Afterward, you can create even more natural disasters and other calamities from Sandstorm if you wish to build your arsenal out. Some of the other words you can create from Sandstorm are: