Category:
General

How to make Sandstorm in Infinite Craft

A fearsome sight in the desert.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 04:37 pm
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Few things are as scary as getting caught in a storm, let alone a sandstorm. Low visibility, difficulty breathing, and blinding sand zooming past you combine for a terrifying experience. And in Infinite Craft, you can make one for yourself.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of different types of natural disasters you can create among the countless words in Infinite Craft, but most of them require a whole collection of different combinations to complete. Sandstorm, on the other hand, only needs a pair of easy-to-find words to finish up before you finally have this dangerous storm on your list.

Here is the quickest way to create Sandstorm in Infinite Craft.

Making Sandstorm in Infinite Craft

Blinding sands to burning lava. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Sandstorm in Infinite Craft, you only need to complete two combination recipes involving Earth, Wind, and Dust. First, you’ll want to combine Earth and Wind to create Dust, which can be done from the start of the game. Afterward, combine Dust with Wind to create a Sandstorm.

There are many other ways to achieve Sandstorm, but none are as straightforward and simple as this combination recipe. Afterward, you can create even more natural disasters and other calamities from Sandstorm if you wish to build your arsenal out. Some of the other words you can create from Sandstorm are:

  • Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Dust Storm
  • Sandstorm + Volcano = Eruption
  • Sandstorm + Monster = Sandman
  • Sandstorm + Japan = Tsunami
  • Sandstorm + Pokemon = Sandslash
  • Sandstorm + Oasis = Mirage
related content
Read Article When does Dragon Age Dreadwolf release?
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
Category:
General
General
When does Dragon Age Dreadwolf release?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Person surrounded by other ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Balatro devs say game doesn’t ‘allow or encourage gambling’ in response to takedowns 
Balatro
Category:
General
General
Balatro devs say game doesn’t ‘allow or encourage gambling’ in response to takedowns 
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does Dragon Age Dreadwolf release?
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
Category:
General
General
When does Dragon Age Dreadwolf release?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Person surrounded by other ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Balatro devs say game doesn’t ‘allow or encourage gambling’ in response to takedowns 
Balatro
Category:
General
General
Balatro devs say game doesn’t ‘allow or encourage gambling’ in response to takedowns 
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 1, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.