How to make numbers in Infinite Craft

Mathematical!
Published: Feb 26, 2024 01:33 pm
Elements related to Number in Infinite Craft.
Numbers can carry cultural meaning outside of math. In Infinite Craft, it comes in handy to know those cultural associations to connect the right ideas and reach the recipe for specific numbers.

There are several ways to make the same element in Infinite Craft and that’s no different to unlocking numbers. It’s faster to unlock the “Number” element and combine it with another element to get a desired number. Once you unlock numbers one to 10, you can achieve any number.

How to make Number in Infinite Craft

Number recipe in Infinite Craft
Combine two Count elements in Infinite Craft to get Number. It’s a quick and easy recipe starting from the basic elements. Here’s the recipe to make Number in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Earth=Plant
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Dandelion+Water=Wine
Wine+Water=Holy Water
Holy Water+Fire=Vampire
Dandelion+Plant=Weed
Weed+Vampire=Count
Count+Count=Number

How to make numbers from zero to 10 in Infinite Craft

Now that you have unlocked the Number element, you can combine with other concepts to get the numbers from zero to 10 and make any number you wish. Instead of combining one with one to get two, two and one to get three, and so on, we combined numbers with other concepts.

A famous cultural association with numbers is Death. In several Asian countries, the number four is associated with Death, so it’s no surprise that if you combine Number and Death in Infinite Craft results in the element “4.”

You can unlock both the numerical and spelled-out numbers in Infinite Craft but we focused on the numerical form. If you combine Zero and 4, you’ll get the spelled-out version of the number and you can combine it with other numbers. Here are the combinations you need to make to get the numbers from zero to 10 in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Number+Fire=Zero
Number+Jesus=1
1+1=2
2+1=3
Number+Ash or Death=4
Number+4=5
5+Fire=6
Number+Kanye West=7
Number+Mountain=8
High Five+4=9
Number+Monster=10

You can make other combinations with numbers to get related elements. They can go from science to shapes and even Magic. Here are other elements you can unlock:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Zero+8=Infinity
Infinity+Number=Pi
Human+Number=Mathematician
Tree+Number=Math
Land+Number=Area
Area+Number=Square
Square+Number=Magic
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs.