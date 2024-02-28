Category:
How to make People in Infinite Craft

A simple element, but hard to get.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 28, 2024 08:36 am
A screenshot showing elements in Infinite Craft that are connected to the crafting of People.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Making People in Infinite Craft isn’t straightforward because the best recipe doesn’t directly involve humans or living things. You can create People by mixing two elements you get after simple 10 steps starting from basic items. Here’s every step to do it.

People recipe in Infinite Craft

A screenshot of Infinite Craft showing all element combos to make People.
It’s a simple 10-step recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The full recipe to make People in Infinite Craft from scratch starts with combining Water, and the final element combination to make it is Land and Pop. Here’s the step-by-step guide to making People.

StepIngredient 1+Ingredient 2=Result
1Water+Water=Lake
2Water+Earth=Plant
3Earth+Earth=Mountain
4Wind+Plant=Dandelion
5Lake+Mountain=Fjord
6Water+Dandelion=Wine
7Earth+Fjord=Land
8Wind+Wine=Balloon
9Fire+Balloon=Pop
10Land+Pop=People

People combinations in Infinite Craft

People can then be used as a base for several other recipes, including some with its own ingredients. Here are some interesting combinations to try out:

  • People + Fjord = Vikings
  • People + Land = Country
  • People + Balloon = Party
  • People + Pop = Culture
  • People + Lake = Beach

Using People in Infinite Craft works a bit like using Human to unlock recipes, but since People is about groups, your results will focus more on collective aspects. If you mix People with Human, you get Crowd, opening up even more recipe possibilities.

As you keep experimenting, you might even create specific characters like James Bond or make a First Discovery—making you the first player to find that element in the game. With Infinite Craft being as vast as it is, there’s a lot of room for creativity. So, you can use People to either add to your list of unique discoveries or maybe achieve your very first one.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.