How to make People in Infinite Craft

Making People in Infinite Craft isn’t straightforward because the best recipe doesn’t directly involve humans or living things. You can create People by mixing two elements you get after simple 10 steps starting from basic items. Here’s every step to do it.

People recipe in Infinite Craft

It’s a simple 10-step recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The full recipe to make People in Infinite Craft from scratch starts with combining Water, and the final element combination to make it is Land and Pop. Here’s the step-by-step guide to making People.

Step Ingredient 1 + Ingredient 2 = Result 1 Water + Water = Lake 2 Water + Earth = Plant 3 Earth + Earth = Mountain 4 Wind + Plant = Dandelion 5 Lake + Mountain = Fjord 6 Water + Dandelion = Wine 7 Earth + Fjord = Land 8 Wind + Wine = Balloon 9 Fire + Balloon = Pop 10 Land + Pop = People

People combinations in Infinite Craft

People can then be used as a base for several other recipes, including some with its own ingredients. Here are some interesting combinations to try out:

People + Fjord = Vikings

People + Land = Country

People + Balloon = Party

People + Pop = Culture

People + Lake = Beach

Using People in Infinite Craft works a bit like using Human to unlock recipes, but since People is about groups, your results will focus more on collective aspects. If you mix People with Human, you get Crowd, opening up even more recipe possibilities.

As you keep experimenting, you might even create specific characters like James Bond or make a First Discovery—making you the first player to find that element in the game. With Infinite Craft being as vast as it is, there’s a lot of room for creativity. So, you can use People to either add to your list of unique discoveries or maybe achieve your very first one.