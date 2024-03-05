Category:
How to make Castle in Infinite Craft

Because you deserve more than a House.
Published: Mar 5, 2024
If you want to add a little royal flare to your Infinite Craft recipes, you may need a castle to go along with your creations. Making a Castle in Infinite Craft is super easy, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have one. 

Castle recipe in Infinite Craft

To make a Castle in Infinite Craft, combine a House with a Stone. Making Stone is super simple, and making a House isn’t too difficult either. All it takes is a few Bricks and some Clay. Here’s the full recipe:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Water=Mud
Mud+Earth=Clay
Clay+Clay=Brick
BrickBrick=Wall
Wall+Brick=House
Fire+Earth=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
House+Stone=Castle

Fun Castle combinations in Infinite Craft

While you can make a few different types of Castle in Infinite Craft, I’m sad to say I was expecting sillier results. I still managed to find a couple of decent combinations, though. Here are all the fun things you can get by mixing Castle with other ingredients.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Castle+Castle=Palace
Castle+Planet=Moon
Castle+Island=Atlantis
Castle+Sin=Torture (Yikes!)
CastleSnow=Ice Castle
Castle+Diamond=Crown
Castle+Tank=Fortress
Castle+Wedding Ring=Princess
Castle+Robot=Transformer
Castle+Family=Royal
Castle+Mars=Olympus
Castle+Dandelion Patch=Castle in the Sky
Castle+Swan=Ugly Duckling
Castle+Crush=Ruins
Castle+Elvis=Graceland
Castle+Darth Vader=Death Star
Castle+Fjord=Viking
