How to make Castle in Infinite Craft

If you want to add a little royal flare to your Infinite Craft recipes, you may need a castle to go along with your creations. Making a Castle in Infinite Craft is super easy, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have one.
Castle recipe in Infinite Craft
To make a Castle in Infinite Craft, combine a House with a Stone. Making Stone is super simple, and making a House isn’t too difficult either. All it takes is a few Bricks and some Clay. Here’s the full recipe:
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Mud
|+
|Earth
|=
|Clay
|Clay
|+
|Clay
|=
|Brick
|Brick
|+
|Brick
|=
|Wall
|Wall
|+
|Brick
|=
|House
|Fire
|+
|Earth
|=
|Lava
|Lava
|+
|Water
|=
|Stone
|House
|+
|Stone
|=
|Castle
Fun Castle combinations in Infinite Craft
While you can make a few different types of Castle in Infinite Craft, I’m sad to say I was expecting sillier results. I still managed to find a couple of decent combinations, though. Here are all the fun things you can get by mixing Castle with other ingredients.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Castle
|+
|Castle
|=
|Palace
|Castle
|+
|Planet
|=
|Moon
|Castle
|+
|Island
|=
|Atlantis
|Castle
|+
|Sin
|=
|Torture (Yikes!)
|Castle
|+
|Snow
|=
|Ice Castle
|Castle
|+
|Diamond
|=
|Crown
|Castle
|+
|Tank
|=
|Fortress
|Castle
|+
|Wedding Ring
|=
|Princess
|Castle
|+
|Robot
|=
|Transformer
|Castle
|+
|Family
|=
|Royal
|Castle
|+
|Mars
|=
|Olympus
|Castle
|+
|Dandelion Patch
|=
|Castle in the Sky
|Castle
|+
|Swan
|=
|Ugly Duckling
|Castle
|+
|Crush
|=
|Ruins
|Castle
|+
|Elvis
|=
|Graceland
|Castle
|+
|Darth Vader
|=
|Death Star
|Castle
|+
|Fjord
|=
|Viking