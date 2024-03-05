How to make Castle in Infinite Craft

If you want to add a little royal flare to your Infinite Craft recipes, you may need a castle to go along with your creations. Making a Castle in Infinite Craft is super easy, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have one.

Castle recipe in Infinite Craft

Bricks, Clay and Walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Castle in Infinite Craft, combine a House with a Stone. Making Stone is super simple, and making a House isn’t too difficult either. All it takes is a few Bricks and some Clay. Here’s the full recipe:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Water = Mud Mud + Earth = Clay Clay + Clay = Brick Brick + Brick = Wall Wall + Brick = House Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Water = Stone House + Stone = Castle

Fun Castle combinations in Infinite Craft

While you can make a few different types of Castle in Infinite Craft, I’m sad to say I was expecting sillier results. I still managed to find a couple of decent combinations, though. Here are all the fun things you can get by mixing Castle with other ingredients.