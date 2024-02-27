While you can make a lot of strange and esoteric things in Infinite Craft, you do need to start with the basics, and perhaps one of the most basic materials in the game is Clay.

With Clay, you can make Brick, which in turn you can use to make Wall, House, and many other new creations to fill out your recipe list. In Infinite Craft, there are multiple ways to make Clay. I came across one method that’s incredibly complex and, ironically, requires you to already have Brick, but there’s thankfully a far simpler way to do it, and it works with just the starting materials.

How to make Clay in Infinite Craft, explained

The easiest way to make Clay in Infinite Craft is to just combine Mud with itself. If you don’t have Mud already, it’s also very simple to craft by combining Earth (one of the first four materials available when you start) with Steam. You can make Steam from Fire and Water, meaning the whole process requires only three steps as detailed below.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Earth = Mud Mud + Mud = Clay

There’s a far more complicated way of making Clay if you fancy challenging yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft recipes that use Clay

With Clay, you can create things like Pottery, Vase, and Statue. Those are fairly standard, though; a lot of the joy of Infinite Craft comes from throwing together completely random or bizarre combinations to see if anything interesting or funny comes out of it.

At the very least, Clay is a lot more versatile than you might think, capable of creating things like Snowman and, bizarrely, Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z. One of my personal favorites is mixing Clay with Bird to get Pigeon (as in a clay pigeon), and I even managed to create specific Pokémon and Digimon.