How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft allows players to create whatever they can imagine with the four primordial elements: Earth, Wind, Fire, and Air. Although there are a few steps in between, from these building blocks you can eventually unlock Dragon Ball Z.

Infinite Craft is a sandbox game developed by Neal Agarwal that lets players loose onto a blank canvas to build whatever their hearts’ desire. Whether your goal is to collect everything in existence or just to find your favorite show, there’s no wrong way to play Infinite Craft.

Dragon Ball Z is a beloved anime and manga that’s available to craft with the proper resources. If you are trying to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft, here’s what you need to do.

How to craft Dragon in Infinite Craft

Summoning this Dragon takes a lot less work than the show. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Considering it makes up one third of the name, crafting a Dragon in Infinite Craft is an essential step toward getting Dragon Ball Z. Surprisingly, Dragons are much easier to make, even more so than basic elements such as Dust or Steam.

Below is how to craft the Dragon in Infinity Craft:

Step One Water + Earth = Plant Plant + Water = Swamp Swamp + Fire = Dragon



How to craft Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

The fastest way I’ve found to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft is to combine Cyborg with Dragon. Obviously, if you don’t have these two discoveries on hand, then you’ll need to do some leg work to get here.

Once you have the Dragon crafted with the instructions seen above, you’re ready for the second part. Likely in reference to the Red Ribbon Androids of the popular series, it’s time for you make your Cyborg. Below are all the steps to make an Android of your very own:

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Dragon = Steampunk

Steampunk + Earth = Robot

Robot + Plant = Cyborg

Cyborg + Dragon = Dragon Ball Z

Although this list might require a few leaps in logic, this is the formula to get Dragon Ball Z. Naturally after crafting this show, you can use the Dragon Ball Z block to craft different characters from the show, including Goku, or other popular anime titles.