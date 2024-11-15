HoloCure’s Super Collab weapons will show up late in the game to help you clear the rest of the enemies. Just find the Golden Hammer and craft what you need! Check the recipes below to see all HoloCure Super Collabs that are available.

How to craft HoloCure Super Collabs

You can only craft Super Collabs during the later stages of your game when you are either at level 50 or have three Collabs in your inventory. To craft a Super Collab, you’ll need one Collab weapon and one item at the maximum level before finding the Golden Hammer. Once you’ve acquired these items, a Golden Anvil will drop, ready for you to start crafting.

Use Collabs and Items to create Super Collabs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To be in with a chance of creating a Super Collab quickly, there are items and characters you can buy and use which boost leveling items and your character.

Study Glasses boosts your XP, getting you to level 50 faster.

boosts your XP, getting you to level 50 faster. Researcher’s Coat fills the EXP bar passively, increasing your chance of leveling up items faster.

fills the EXP bar passively, increasing your chance of leveling up items faster. Credit Card gives you a higher chance of anvil drops.

gives you a higher chance of anvil drops. Blacksmith’s Gear allows you to use a regular anvil twice in one go.

Super Collab Collab Max level item Description Holy Fire Dragon Fire

(Fan Beam + Plug Type Asacoco) Gorilla’s Paw



or Super Gorilla’s Paw Creates a stream of flames directed in a cone in front of you. Flames wrap around enemies to deal damage over time. Multiplies attack damage by 1.3 percent. Idol Live Idol Concert

(Glowstick + Idol Song) Idol Costume



or Super Idol Costume Creates glowsticks that radiate from you and bounce back like boomerangs. The glowsticks explode into emblems that deal damage over a wide area. When special attack is active, all stats are increased by 50 percent for 10 seconds every 30 seconds. The weapon reduces cooldown by 30 percent. Jingisukan Elite Cooking

(Elite Lava Bucket + Spider Cooking) Uber Sheep Creates green fields of damage to deal damage over time. You are healed three HP per second when you stand with the enemies affected. Also passively increases your max. HP by 100. Super Queen Snow Flower Sake

(Glowstick + Wamy Water) Sake



Or Super Sake Creates a constant freezing mist to slow enemies and deal damage. Also increases critical hits by 20 percent.

How to get the Golden Hammer in HoloCure

The Golden Hammer appears in one of two ways—either when reaching level 50 or collecting three Collabs. As you create Collabs, the golden bar on the top of the screen will start to fill up. By the third Collab, the golden bar will be complete and become a Golden Hammer. If you reach level 50 before collecting three Collabs, a Golden Hammer will appear nearby for you to collect.

It doesn’t matter which method you use to collect the Golden Hammer; once you have it, you can then use it at a Golden Anvil. When you create a Super Collab, the items you use will be used up in the recipe.

It is important to note that you can only create and use one Super Collab per game.

