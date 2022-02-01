The best games on PS Plus right now (February 2022)

Games don’t grow on trees, but they just might if you’re a PS Plus subscriber. Not only is a PS Plus subscription required to enjoy the online components of the games you purchase, but Sony also gives away games free of charge every month to make the subscription well worth it.

The subscription basically pays for itself with the monthly games, and considering the service has been around for more than 10 years, fans were able to claim a long list of games for free since the service’s release.

Though there were times when Sony botched the title selection for a few months in a row, the service has given out quite a few quality titles, and it continues to do so. The currently available PS Plus titles can be found below, and we’ll also be listing the best games that were available as PS Plus free games.

PS Plus free games in February 2022

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition – Screengrab via Rockstar Games Death Squared – Screengrab via SMG StudioSMG Through the Darkest of Times – Screengrab via Painbucket Games- Little Big Workshop – Image via Mirage Game Studios

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Little Big Workshop

Through the Darkest of Times

Death Squared

The best PS Plus games in history

