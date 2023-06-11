Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct 2023: All announcements, details, and highlights live

Summer Game Fest 2023 is almost over, but it’s saved one of the most hotly anticipated shows until last. The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct are kicking off now, so stay tuned to see all the announcements, highlights, and details you may have missed, right here on Dot Esports.

13:13 – Artefacts

The game’s story looks to orientate about collecting artifacts, as we get a look at the crew. This is just one story in the game, however, as we’re promised plenty of other adventures to discover. Constellation are the organization looking to go on a galactic fetch-quest.

13:10 – Your spaceship

After a while, a character returns to their ship and takes off into space. “NASA Punk” is the name of the approach Bethesda devs call Starfield’s gameplay, which combines modern starships with a cyberpunky vibe. We’re getting a look at the ship in the game now, which is the home of you and your crew. The detail is immense.

13:09 – Switch between first-and third-person

That’s right! Oh wait, it was Cyberpunk you couldn’t do that in, Bethesda games have always had that. Got excited for nothing there. Still, it’s nice to know. Starfield takes exploration to a new level, Howard claims some elements of the world will be generated randomly with an algorithm, which is sure to upset some people.

13:06 – Starfield Direct

IT’S HAPPENING. Todd Howard gives a lovely speech about Starfield before diving into the technical and gameplay details. Howard says they have “never tried to create a game like this.” An in-game look at the environment is shown, teasing over 1,000 worlds you can explore. From rocks to mountains, people to creatures. We see a big moon orbiting a planet, which you can also explore, because it’s actually there, not just a piece of set-dressing. Real-time global illumination lights the environment and there’s an all-new animation sequence.

13:05 – Black Series S

That’s it, get a black Series S on September 1.

13:01 – Clockwork Revolution

Another world premiere, with another Xbox Games Studios title. Looks like a victorian, steampunk environment. Think BioShock meets Dishonored. A giant floating airship is shown, as our protagonist picks up a gun. “Nowhere in space and time” where the apparent villain will not destroy us, so it seems it’ll have some elements of time travel tied in. Now we see a steampunk mech and the title: Clockwork Revolution, which is coming with a very specific release window of ‘due time’.

12:58 – Towerborne

Creators of the Banners Saga trilogy are up next with a gorgeous-looking game. Players seem to team up in parties of four in a co-op adventure, where they’ll slay different opponents with juicy, dynamic combos. Together they can save humanity in Towerborne, coming in 2024.

12:57 – Metaphor Re Fantazio

Another anime game from the creators of Persona. There’s a lot happening here, from giant monsters to floating books. Metaphor Re Fantazio is coming in 2024 and looks to be offering plenty to do, with some funky environments. Man, I really need to get into anime games.

12:54 – Cities: Skylines 2

After that explosive Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, the showcase slows down a bit by showing us a city-building game, Cities: Skylines II. This time around we have much more advanced building menus, which will allow you to make the city of your dreams. Cities Skylines II is coming October 24.

12:50 – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk time! Keanu Reeves is here to tease the Phantom Liberty expansion to Cyberpunk 2077. Idris Elba joins the cast and Reeves is delighted to be working with him, which is understandable as Idris Elba is awesome. Back to the game though, as we get to see the official trailer. There’s a bomb ticking in your head. They could be referring to Johnny, but if not, V is really unlucky. To make matters worse, there’s now a big, deadly robot. But don’t worry, Idris Elba is here to make everything OK. September 26 is the launch date. See you soon Edgerunners.

12:49 – Dungeons of Hinterberg

We’re back to more cartoonish games. This time around, though, it looks quite different than the previous games showed. Dungeons of Hinterberg lets the players explore the world as a red-haired girl who is extremely skilled with a sword, and we expect it to be fun as we see more when it launches in 2024.

12:48 – Still Wakes The Deep

Right, now we’ve got some crashing waves and somebody singing as we approach an oil rig. It’s pretty eerie, but it’s not BioShock. Still Wakes The Deep launches early 2024.

12:46 – Jusant

Next we start with a character climbing an enormous mountain, with a cute mysterious creature in their backpack. After a few challenges, they finally make it to a tiny village on the cliff. It looks like a Strand game, as climbing and traversal seem to be the main gameplay focuses. It’s oddly enticing, and I can’t wait for Fall 2023 to try out Jusant myself.

12:43 – Starfield

Bethesda is back and it’s Starfield, though it’s not time for the Direct yet, so perhaps this is just a new trailer. The environment looks gorgeous and there’s a big dinosaur-like thing, which is always a bonus. Now we’re seeing some civilization and some robots, as the protagonist warps to a new location. There’s a big mystery to unravel and we’ve now got some gameplay with combat, followed by battles in space. I absolutely can’t wait to see more of this later, what a tease Bethesda is. Launching September 6.

12:42 – Persona 5 Tactics

More Persona! Turn-based, multiple bizarre characters, from cats to anime people. Persona 5 Tactics will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass on November 17.

12:40 – New Overwatch 2 characters and game mode

Now time for Blizzard Entertainment and Overwatch. A new adventure is coming in August, which seems to be more story-driven. Rest in peace to PvE. A new game-mode called Flashpoint, with hero mastery, co-op events, a firing range, and story missions. Looks like we’re going to get a much deeper look into the characters starting on August 10. And there are six new heroes coming, with a starter pack available to get them all.

12:37 – The Elder Scrolls Online: Nercrom Shadow Over Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls stuff is here. Is it finally some promotional material from the upcoming sixth installment of the franchise? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it. This is new DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online, showing a bunch of magical creatures and typical TES-like combat with a bunch of action-packed moves. You’ll be able to check it out June 20, when Necrom, Shadow Over Morrowind goes live.

12:35 – Forza Motorsport

Racing time! We’re getting a look at Corvette and Cadillac racing, as Forza takes centre stage. In-game footage shows cars from both brands on the track and in a garage. We’re getting a look at the customization you can make to the cars, with the improved Corvette now easily working through the pack for the win. Forza Motorsport (they’ve done away with the numbers) launches on October 10 and is a Game Pass Day One launch, of course.

12:34 – Path of the Goddess

The next game is from Capcom and we can see some weird hand-like plants. One of our protagonists appears to be a Samurai. Looks like feudal Japan mixed with some sci-fi elements, which actually blends quite well together. Path of the Goddess is a Game Pass Day One launch (wee’re seeing a pattern here), though we’ve been given no indication of when that launch actually is.

12:31 – Fallout 76 DLC

While everyone expected something The Elder Scrolls-related, Bethesda shared footage of Fallout 76 DLC. With a funky tune in the background, different characters, from Power Armor-clad soldiers to raiders travel through different settings. In the end, it’s revealed the DLC supposedly takes the players into Atlantic City or Vault 76, or both. ALl we know right now is it’s coming “soon.”

12:29 – Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

This is a change of pace, as our protagonist is waking up naked on a beach. A hermit crab and a coconut drink are among the items to block the view of his manhood. He’s now also realised he’s naked on a crowded beach and we’ve got our first look at Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Fans of the series will be delighted at how many games they’re getting in the near future, with this one set to launch early 2024.

12:24 – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The devs behind Senua’s Saga are here with in-game footage of Hellblade II. We start with Senua crawling out of a pass and uncovering some kind of a monster–definitely a terrifying one. All the while hearing voices, making the whole thing even more eerie. While the cinematic slows down a bit, the woman turns water into glass, breaks it, and jumps into the unknown.

12:21 – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Asobo Studio now, with the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator, featuring Aerial Firefighting, Search and Rescue, Helicopter Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance, Cupdusting, Mountain Rescue, Skydive Aviation, Aerial Construction, Industrial Cargo Transport, Remote Cargo Ops, VIP Charter Service, Air Racing, Glider Pilot… I’m losing track of everything here! Airships, hot air balloons. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is releasing next year.

We’re not done on Flight Simulator though, as the Ornithopter from Dune is coming as an expansion to the current Flight Simulator game on November 3, 2023.

12:19 – Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Set sail, everyone, since the new Sea of Thieves DLC called The Legend of Monkey Island is on its way. The trailer features a number of characters arriving at the titular island, and embarking on swashbuckling adventures. From visiting voodo-like characters to fighting monsters and risking their lives, it sure looks like fun. It’s coming July 20th, so make sure your sea legs are ship-shape.

12:17 – Avowed

Now it’s time for an Xbox Games Studios title, with Obsidian Entertainment. Looks like it’ll have Vikings, Orcs, and bears that have mushrooms growing on them. Neat. Plus giant spiders, everyone’s favorite enemy. This looks like it will take up a big chunk of my time, and looks a lot like Elder Scrolls. Avowed is coming in 2024 and is another Game Pass Day One launch. Lucky us.

12:15 – Persona 3: Reload

If you’re looking for a beautiful anime-like story adventure on Unreal Engine, the next title is for you. Revisit Persona 3 with Reload, coming early 2024.

12:13 – Payday 3

Payday!? We have waited FAR too long for this! The classic masks are shown and we’re robbing a bank. A hostage is taken, the Swat team arrives and a minigun has been placed. Now there’s a big stand-off with the police and the graphics look considerably improved from Payday 2. Payday 3 is coming on September 21 and is an Xbox Game Pass Day One title.

12:12 – 33 Immortals

Thunder Lotus is behind the next game showcased by Xbox, and it’s an indie adventure. Players step into the shoes of a character with different gameplay styles, from warriors to archers and mages. Additionally, you can raid up with up to 32 players to explore the world together. Coming 2024.

12:08 – Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars! Now this has definitely piqued my interest. We see X-Wings zipping about in space, so of course my mind went to a Squardons sequel. Now we’re in a bar, with a furry Axolotl creature. Our protagonist is running from what appears to be Bounty Hunters. Classic speedbike chase, a Rancor, everything you want from Star Wars. Coming in 2024, there’s a gameplay reveal at tomorrow’s Ubisoft showcase.

12:05 – South of Midnight

Next up, we see a cartoonish-style video game, with a zombie-like giant character playing guitar and bringing us a pretty tune, with animals running around. Suddenly, another character shows up, and she starts casting a spell, which turns into the name of the upcoming game–South of Midnight. While we don’t know the specifics of the game, it looks interesting, and sure caught our attention. It will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

12:00 – Fable

We’re starting big, it’s Fable. And, rather surprisingly, Richard Ayoade introducing it. He seems to be a giant. And he’s caught our hero, who is now sitting on his giant glasses. A very big tease and, of course, it’s a Day One launch on Xbox Game Pass, but no release date just yet.

