XDefiant open beta coming soon ahead of full launch ‘later this summer’

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s first-person shooter inspired by several of its franchises, will have an open beta beginning next week and the game will launch in full this summer, the company announced during its Ubisoft Forward showcase today.

The open beta will run from June 21 to 23 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and incorporate feedback from the game’s recent closed beta, which was a hit with fans of classic shooters like old Call of Duty games.

XDefiant’s open session begins next week. Screenshot by Dot Esports XDefiant’s preseason road map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Year one will add a lot of content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The developers also revealed what to expect from the game’s first few months and even its first year. When XDefiant launches “later this summer,” it will begin with a preseason featuring 14 maps, five factions, five modes, and 24 weapons for players to unlock and level up.

Full seasons will be added over time, with season one launching shortly after release and subsequent seasons coming every few months.

Since the beta is open to everybody, there’s no need to sign up for it. Once it’s live, players will be able to download and play a selection of maps, modes, weapons, and characters for three days to help shape the future of the game.

XDefiant is definitely looking to grab a segment of the CoD audience that longs for the gameplay from the early days of the franchise. The gunplay and movement are very reminiscent of the original MW2 from 2009, and the video that played during Ubisoft Forward featured ex-CoD pros enjoying their time in the beta.

Whether players want to sink their teeth into the open beta or hold off until full release, the wait is not much longer. The open beta begins on June 21 and the full game should be coming sometime in the next couple of months.

