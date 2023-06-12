Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full swing, and the Wholesome Direct is a much-needed break between action-packed games and other big titles presented in Directs.
It’s also a space indie developers can take to get the spotlight, announcing their often first-ever title in World Premieres, or advertise key times in the project, such as Early Access and demo launches, or official release dates.
Those games are for you if you’re looking to cool off after a hard day at work or need a change of pace after completing challenging games. Many share the same graphical theme, with soft shapes and colors to make them cozy.
Everything shown at Wholesome Games Direct’s Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase
The showcase started with a pre-show where the first few titles were shown. Three hosts, Cosy.Games, Kimchica25 and Gab Smodlers then introduced themselves and walked the viewers through the whole showcase. In total, over 40 wholesome indie games were advertised through the showcase. Here is the full list.
Related: Summer Game Fest 2023: ‘Not-E3’ schedule, announcements, and what you need to know
Mineko’s Night Market’s gameplay trailer
In this upcoming title, players can complete various activities in markets, such as selling and buying items, as well as participating in fun minigames.
Spiritswap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To‘s demo launch
The puzzle game features an inclusive cast of characters that players will meet in their journey. The game will include co-op elements and players can already check it out in a demo. Its release is set for later this year.
Pekoe‘s Early Access launch announcement
Town of teahouses and casts. Come to Nex town and manage your own teahouse, and make tea for clients. Early access starts on June 28.
Button City Soccer Days‘ announcement
This trailer showed the new iteration from Button City‘s world premiere. It’s a cute soccer simulation game that players can get on their Wishlist on Steam. The demo is already available.
Frogsong’s launch
This cozy game takes players on a journey into the skin of a cute frog. The trailer revealed the imminent launch of the game on Steam.
I am a caterpillar’s announcement
What about diving into the smaller parts of the world? In this game that was officially announced during the showcase, you’ll be able to play a bug in its journey through the wild.
Bubblegum Galaxy’s demo launch
In this game, players will be able to build planets and restore the galaxy by placing tiles and nurturing them. You’ll also meet coworkers along the way, bringing the game into two different dimensions.
Sticky Business‘ demo launch
In Sticky Business, players can manage a small business of sticker creations. If you ever wanted to launch an Etsy shop, this is for you. The game’s demo is already out and the official release is planned for later this year.
Moonstone Island’s launch window
This highly-awaited game will arrive later this month. It offers many activities to relax, such as collecting critters, exploring new islands, crafting, farming, uncovering dungeons, and more.
Station to Station advertisement
This world-building game offers many features, such as populating the landscape and adding train tracks to connect worlds. The title was advertised through the showcase, but the trailer was already revealed on June 8.
The Palace on the Hill’s new trailer
This adventure game will take you to the life of a struggling young artist. It was inspired and takes place in rural India, and will be available on iOS, Android, and Steam.
Usagi Shima’s pre-registration launch
This cozy game allows players to collect bunnies and nurture them in various activities. They can meet more of them and feed them while decorating their island. The pre-registration opened on June 10, while the official release date is set for Sept. 1.
Karmazoo advertisement
If you’re looking for a game to play with friends, this might be for you. This platformer features various tools for players to help their friends complete levels, such as helping them climb up, clearing the way, or even sacrificing themselves to open paths.
Flutter Away‘s release date
In this game, which releases on Aug. 3, players can complete various activities in the forest, such as taking photos of its wildlife and crafting.
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge advertisement
This is yet another game with cute frogs. This time, you can manage them in a refuge to restore biodiversity. You can farm and craft, as well as customize your refuge.
Baladins’ launch window
Inspired by tabletop games, this title emphasizes co-op in a fantasy world, taking players through various adventures. The game will release in early 2024.
A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers‘s release date
In this point-and-click game, players can rearrange and clean various tools. It’s a slow and relaxing game that will release on June 27.
Henry Halfhead advertisement
This adventure game features sandbox gameplay elements. You can control everyday objects to change the environment in a fun way, in your own home and garden.
Gourdlets‘ new gameplay
In this sandbox game, players can complete many activities through their town’s inhabitants.
Lakeburg Legacies‘ release date
This game will offer you a rather peculiar job: a matchmaker in a medieval setup. You’ll be able to create the perfect couples to make your kingdom thrive and handle the drama. It’s coming to PC on July 20.
Loftia‘s World Premiere announcement
This game was first revealed in the Wholesome Direct show. It offers a simulation playstyle in a relaxing and cozy atmosphere. It’s also rather ambitious since it’ll be developed as an MMO game.
Beastie Ball announcement
Are you tired of Pokémon, but crave to play something with the same vibe? This title might be for you. It features cute creatures you can catch, level up, and gear up to fight in volleyball matches.
Smush: Come Home announcement
This game revolves around exploration in the skin of a mushroom. The design is reminiscent of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a relaxing atmosphere. It features mining, underwater levels, and more.
Venba‘s release date
This cooking game will take you back to family memories. This trailer revealed the official release date, set for July 31 on all platforms.
Little Nemo: Guardians of Slumberland’s gameplay trailer
This platformer will take you to the dreamy lands of the main character in their sleep. You’ll be able to collect toys and fight scary demons along the way.
Garden Witch Life’s closed beta launch
This exploration game will take players to the life of a gentle witch, using her magic to grow and nurture her garden. The trailer revealed the launch of its closed beta phase.
Orange Season’s new trailer
This is yet another cozy farming game where you can plant and grow your crops. A release window has yet to be revealed.
Surmount’s demo launch
This game is for climbing lovers. You can customize your character and climb using the map’s various elements in co-op.
Grimoire Groves’ Kickstarter launch
In this colorful game, players will be able to explore, befriend magic creatures, or grow crops using magic. The game’s Kickstarter is now available.
Garden Buddies’ first trailer
This story-driven game was revealed during the showcase. You can learn techniques to combat stress and anxiety while playing a small apple as the main protagonist. You’ll also find mini-games such as rhythm games.
A Tiny Sticker Tale advertisement
This game offers a peculiar playstyle where you’ll be able to change the world by taking things up as stickers and pasting them elsewhere. It can be now supported on Kickstarter.
Everdeep Aurora announcement
This exploration game will take you on a cat’s journey to find its missing mother. You’ll encounter many enemies along the way, and complete various mini-games.
Kibu announcement
This time, you’ll be able to play as a fox exploring the wilderness. You can farm, build a temple or drink tea in a relaxing atmosphere.
Magical Delicacy’s new trailer
This cozy platforming game allows players to play as a young witch to deliver tasty treats to clients abroad. You can explore, farm, and complete orders. The trailer also emphasized cooking elements.
Little Friends: Puppy Island’s new trailer
Dog lovers will adore this game. You can play with puppies, walk them, feed them, and even give them clothes.
Garden Adventure’s new trailer
In this adventure game, players will discover a forest that needs to be saved by a botanist, the last guardian of nature. It features various gameplay stages, such as puzzles and underground levels, shown in this new trailer. A release window has yet to be unveiled.
Townseek’s new trailer
This exploration game will take you to various lands to meet characters you might know from other games, such as the Cult of the Lamb.
Feed All Monsters’ new trailer
This game might look like a traditional puzzle title, but it offers peculiar game mechanics where you have to draw lines to complete those.
Manitas Kitchen’s new trailer
Cooking, plots, and a T-rex. In this game, you can play as a dinosaur who dreams about becoming the best pizza maker.
Unpacking’s mobile launch
The famous relaxing unpacking game, with a point-and-click playstyle, is coming to phones later this year.
Botany Manor’s demo launch
The indie title offers a lot of relaxing activities to let off steam after a hard day of work, such as gardening, discovering recipes, and farming. It can now be tested out in a demo.
Solarpunk‘s new gameplay trailer
This survival game will take players to a land where technology will help them progress by building islands and making them become self-sufficient. The trailer shows more about the upcoming title’s gameplay.
While the Iron Hot announcement
This time, this adventure game will take players on the journey of a blacksmith apprentice. Players will be able to craft weapons and manage the character’s career.
Wylde Flowers‘ new trailer
This game features a cottage-core vibe. The title was nominated for numerous awards praising its design and narration.
A Highland Song
Do you want to travel to the green hills of Scotland? If you can’t go yourself, this game will give you the feeling of walking them, with traditional music to accompany your exploration.
Sushi Ben’s new trailer
The adventure game is played in Virtual Reality and features a comic vibe. You’ll open and manage your own sushi bar.
Snufkin’s new trailer
This new trailer revealed more about the game that will show more about the famous character Snufskin.
The Star Named EOS announcement
This is a first-person narrative puzzle game that explores the power of photography and memories. A release date has yet to be revealed.
Fall of Porcupine’s new trailer
This is a game focused on story and adventure. You can cook and participate in fun and relaxing activities. It’s planned to release on June 15.
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life’s new trailer
In this relaxing game, you can customize your character, farm, grow hybrid crops, and more. It will release on June 27.
Tiny Bookshop’s new trailer
In this game, you can run a tiny bookshop and prospect for clients in many ways. This new trailer shows more about the game’s possibilities.
Wood & Weather’s demo launch
In this game, you can play God with the world, changing the wind’s direction and moving various objects.
Campfire Cat Cafe announcement
This chill mobile game takes players to a small island where they can create and operate their own cafe, with cute animals as clients.
To conclude the showcase, a dozen more indie titles were featured. Here’s the list:
- Sopa
- Tracks of Thoughts
- Go Go Town!
- Cato
- Let’s Revolution!
- Diluvian Winds
- Ducky’s Delivery Service
- Tall Trails
- Petit Island
- Quilts & Cats of Calico
- Pizza Possum
- The Last Alchemist
- Mars First Logistics
- Fishbowl
- Mirth Island
- Garden Life
- Sanya
- March of Shrooms
- Toasterball
- Townframe
- Window Garden
- Word Factori
- Life After Magic
- Atheniar Rhapsody
- Fields of Mistra
The 2023 Summer Game Fest features much more than just indies. Here’s the full list of Summer Game Fest announcements and what you need to know.