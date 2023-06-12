Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full swing, and the Wholesome Direct is a much-needed break between action-packed games and other big titles presented in Directs.

It’s also a space indie developers can take to get the spotlight, announcing their often first-ever title in World Premieres, or advertise key times in the project, such as Early Access and demo launches, or official release dates.

Those games are for you if you’re looking to cool off after a hard day at work or need a change of pace after completing challenging games. Many share the same graphical theme, with soft shapes and colors to make them cozy.

Everything shown at Wholesome Games Direct’s Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase

The showcase started with a pre-show where the first few titles were shown. Three hosts, Cosy.Games, Kimchica25 and Gab Smodlers then introduced themselves and walked the viewers through the whole showcase. In total, over 40 wholesome indie games were advertised through the showcase. Here is the full list.

Mineko’s Night Market’s gameplay trailer

Wholesome Direct is live with our first-ever pre-show! Let's get it started with an exclusive look at @MinekosMarket focused on the Night Market itself! https://t.co/IA96Necq1Z pic.twitter.com/DBt62ge1yH — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

In this upcoming title, players can complete various activities in markets, such as selling and buying items, as well as participating in fun minigames.

Spiritswap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To‘s demo launch

The puzzle game will launch later this year. Image via Spiritswap

The puzzle game features an inclusive cast of characters that players will meet in their journey. The game will include co-op elements and players can already check it out in a demo. Its release is set for later this year.

Pekoe‘s Early Access launch announcement

We are pawsitively excited to announce an official release date for Pekoe Early Access June 28th 2023!



Thank you so much to everyone who has supported the development of Pekoe so far, and we can't wait to launch this game together with you ❤️



😻Wishlist https://t.co/Pynn2ePSgd pic.twitter.com/iO9iGoZRH5 — Kitten Cup Studio 🍵 (@KittenCupStudio) June 10, 2023

Town of teahouses and casts. Come to Nex town and manage your own teahouse, and make tea for clients. Early access starts on June 28.

Button City Soccer Days‘ announcement

⚽️ NEW GAME REVEAL: Button City Soccer Days is a brand new game in the @ButtonCity universe! https://t.co/sGjfHvkGJu pic.twitter.com/Q4vxh0S7GL — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This trailer showed the new iteration from Button City‘s world premiere. It’s a cute soccer simulation game that players can get on their Wishlist on Steam. The demo is already available.

Frogsong’s launch

🐸 OUT NOW! The pre-show finishes with Frogsong, a heartfelt adventure in a fantasy world of frogs. https://t.co/3DOcyGY5TF pic.twitter.com/XaIC85x9Vv — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This cozy game takes players on a journey into the skin of a cute frog. The trailer revealed the imminent launch of the game on Steam.

I am a caterpillar’s announcement

No better way to start Wholesome Direct 2023 than with the WOOOORLD PREMIERE of I Am A Caterpillar by @DevFatigued 🐛 https://t.co/IA96Necq1Z pic.twitter.com/fqBP6kgL2w — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

What about diving into the smaller parts of the world? In this game that was officially announced during the showcase, you’ll be able to play a bug in its journey through the wild.

Bubblegum Galaxy’s demo launch

Bubblegum Galaxy is a cute building strategy game about rebuilding the galaxy tile by tile with a quirky cast of characters inspired by Katamari Damacy and The Office. Sound amazing? Try the demo now on Steam! https://t.co/iIeQ7shKRn pic.twitter.com/kJT6lFNIvn — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

In this game, players will be able to build planets and restore the galaxy by placing tiles and nurturing them. You’ll also meet coworkers along the way, bringing the game into two different dimensions.

Sticky Business‘ demo launch

Hey, that looks familiar! Sticky Business is yet another game you can get your hands on now with a demo on Steam! Experience the joy of running your own cozy small business: Create stickers, pack orders and hear your customers’ stories. https://t.co/iIeQ7siiGV pic.twitter.com/XSeZvB5vv6 — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

In Sticky Business, players can manage a small business of sticker creations. If you ever wanted to launch an Etsy shop, this is for you. The game’s demo is already out and the official release is planned for later this year.

Moonstone Island’s launch window

The big news is out!



Moonstone Island is coming to PC 🌞THIS SUMMER!🌞



Collect cute critters, decorate your house and farm, date a buncha cuties, and fly around over 100 islands to find treasure, dungeons, secrets and more!https://t.co/qTJG6tEO32 — Moonstone Island (@Moonstone_game) June 10, 2023

This highly-awaited game will arrive later this month. It offers many activities to relax, such as collecting critters, exploring new islands, crafting, farming, uncovering dungeons, and more.

Station to Station advertisement

📣 All aboard! The Station to Station demo is out now on Steam📣



Settle in for 30 minutes of cozy railway-building in a relaxing voxel wonderland. Or challenge yourself to achieve our 700+ Stack Bonus and claim a special role in our Discord.#IndieDev | #TrainGame | #CozyGame pic.twitter.com/R8kkh0DCMh — 🚂 Station to Station – Wishlist on Steam (@GalaxyGrovegame) June 8, 2023

This world-building game offers many features, such as populating the landscape and adding train tracks to connect worlds. The title was advertised through the showcase, but the trailer was already revealed on June 8.

The Palace on the Hill’s new trailer

Image via Niku Games

This adventure game will take you to the life of a struggling young artist. It was inspired and takes place in rural India, and will be available on iOS, Android, and Steam.

Usagi Shima’s pre-registration launch

Usagi Shima is now available for pre-registration!! 🐰📣✨



As announced on Wholesome Direct, Usagi Shima will release on September 1st for Android and iOS! 🐇



Thank you all for your warm support! 😭🐰💗



Google Play: https://t.co/vzj1DyA6gB

App Store: https://t.co/ziu8pM0hUf pic.twitter.com/8IAvfzHmmv — Jess 🍤 (@_pank0) June 10, 2023

This cozy game allows players to collect bunnies and nurture them in various activities. They can meet more of them and feed them while decorating their island. The pre-registration opened on June 10, while the official release date is set for Sept. 1.

Karmazoo advertisement

A game all about helping people, working together, and finding bliss in cooperation: @KarmaZooGame! Make meaningful connections with completely random players online as they are all striving alongside you to earn the most precious resource of all: Karma. #ad pic.twitter.com/0uSKDyxY5k — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

If you’re looking for a game to play with friends, this might be for you. This platformer features various tools for players to help their friends complete levels, such as helping them climb up, clearing the way, or even sacrificing themselves to open paths.

Flutter Away‘s release date

Flutter Away is releasing on Nintendo Switch AND Steam on August 3rd 2023!! 📢🦋



Set up camp in the Amazon rainforest in this short cozy exploration game! 🏕️



🍃 Explore tracks

🔍 Search for animal friends

📸 Take photos and journal your discoveries

💖 Befriend a shy Capybara!! pic.twitter.com/jHOUxlABQz — Runaway – WISHLIST FLUTTER AWAY ✨ 🦋 (@runawayplay) June 10, 2023

In this game, which releases on Aug. 3, players can complete various activities in the forest, such as taking photos of its wildlife and crafting.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge advertisement

Collecting insects to feed all your frogs can be time-consuming! 🐸



You can ask Dylan for help to automatize some of it 🐛#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegame #GodotEngine #Frogs #MadeWithGodot pic.twitter.com/8DXN1j49ex — Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (@Kamaeru_game) May 27, 2023

This is yet another game with cute frogs. This time, you can manage them in a refuge to restore biodiversity. You can farm and craft, as well as customize your refuge.

Baladins’ launch window

Don't forget to catch Baladins alongside tons of other cozy indie games in the @_wholesomegames #WholesomeDirect Showcase, starting TODAY at 9am PT/12pm ET! ⚔️ 🐉



✨ Tune in for wholesome goodness: https://t.co/aNrwTDT5xh ✨ pic.twitter.com/0RWuwOXdjc — Armor Games Studios (@ArmorGameStudio) June 10, 2023

Inspired by tabletop games, this title emphasizes co-op in a fantasy world, taking players through various adventures. The game will release in early 2024.

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers‘s release date

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers gets a release date as part of Wholesome Direct. Clean out the cabinets and secret compartments on June 27th! https://t.co/iIeQ7shKRn pic.twitter.com/0fHalDNFob — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

In this point-and-click game, players can rearrange and clean various tools. It’s a slow and relaxing game that will release on June 27.

Henry Halfhead advertisement

I’d like to introduce you all to my new friend and the title star of our next game…Henry Halfhead from @LululuGames!



They’re half a head, sure, but that doesn’t stop them from tackling everyday tasks like making the bed and cooking breakfast in their own unique way ☺️ pic.twitter.com/lsQbTfnDNV — Day of the Devs (@dayofthedevs) June 8, 2023

This adventure game features sandbox gameplay elements. You can control everyday objects to change the environment in a fun way, in your own home and garden.

Gourdlets‘ new gameplay

Chill gaming favorite Gourdlets announces that farming is coming to the game! Place buildings and scenery, and then watch visiting Gourdlets arrive and interact with the world. No objectives, no points, just building! https://t.co/iIeQ7siiGV pic.twitter.com/iqYUGSvOby — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

In this sandbox game, players can complete many activities through their town’s inhabitants.

Lakeburg Legacies‘ release date

What if love and prestige were your most precious resources?



Create the best couples, rule your kingdom, handle the drama or… let it wreak havoc in town!



👑 Lakeburg Legacies, our social-based management sim, will release July 20 on PC! pic.twitter.com/5g0cOdg1aR — Ishtar Games (@ishtar_games) June 10, 2023

This game will offer you a rather peculiar job: a matchmaker in a medieval setup. You’ll be able to create the perfect couples to make your kingdom thrive and handle the drama. It’s coming to PC on July 20.

Loftia‘s World Premiere announcement

Loftia is an MMO about building a sustainable city together. Here's the world premiere of its first-ever trailer! https://t.co/6AlaTh1mHa pic.twitter.com/i2Hqw1HYvq — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This game was first revealed in the Wholesome Direct show. It offers a simulation playstyle in a relaxing and cozy atmosphere. It’s also rather ambitious since it’ll be developed as an MMO game.

Beastie Ball announcement

📣ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER❗



🏐 Beastieball, a turn-based volleyball RPG where you coach a sports team of Beasties!!!



Support us on Kickstarter now 😀 https://t.co/pE9NGT3W98 pic.twitter.com/iw9HOOHiIg — Beastieball (@beastieball) June 10, 2023

Are you tired of Pokémon, but crave to play something with the same vibe? This title might be for you. It features cute creatures you can catch, level up, and gear up to fight in volleyball matches.

Smush: Come Home announcement

Play as a mushroom. Image via Smush: Come Home

This game revolves around exploration in the skin of a mushroom. The design is reminiscent of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a relaxing atmosphere. It features mining, underwater levels, and more.

Venba‘s release date

Hello!! We're very very happy to announce that Venba is coming out on July 31st to all platforms!!



We've poured a lot of love and care into this game and we can't wait for you all to play it! pic.twitter.com/g1AXzorSkQ — வெண்பா/Venba (@venbaGame) June 10, 2023

This cooking game will take you back to family memories. This trailer revealed the official release date, set for July 31 on all platforms.

Little Nemo: Guardians of Slumberland’s gameplay trailer

🌜New Video!🌜



Today I'm showing off some pre-alpha gameplay from Little Nemo & the Guardians of Slumberland by @diesoftgames. Explore a dream world, armed with toys, candy, & stuffed animals in this metroidvania adventure! Available to wishlist now!



👀👉… pic.twitter.com/dFdW7BfMmg — ParaDyme Plays Indies (@ParaDymeTV) June 9, 2023

This platformer will take you to the dreamy lands of the main character in their sleep. You’ll be able to collect toys and fight scary demons along the way.

Garden Witch Life’s closed beta launch

Next up, we've got the latest from our friends at @SOEDESCO with Garden Witch Life and Orange Season! Play the closed beta of Garden Witch Life now: https://t.co/CBGcq7jiRV #ad pic.twitter.com/KSQcrpIQvA — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This exploration game will take players to the life of a gentle witch, using her magic to grow and nurture her garden. The trailer revealed the launch of its closed beta phase.

Orange Season’s new trailer

The release date has yet to be revealed. Image via Orange Season

This is yet another cozy farming game where you can plant and grow your crops. A release window has yet to be revealed.

Surmount’s demo launch

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



We are releasing the public demo for Surmount today!!

Grab a controller or two and maybe bring a friend, because this weekend… you are going climbing!



⛰️ Free demo here: https://t.co/RF6Kmrf2Rp pic.twitter.com/1B1SBCTTYK — 🏔 Surmount (@SurmountGame) June 10, 2023 ‘

This game is for climbing lovers. You can customize your character and climb using the map’s various elements in co-op.

Grimoire Groves’ Kickstarter launch

For everyone who saw Grimoire Groves at #WholesomeDirect2023 (or anywhere else):



We made sure that y'all still can get some early bird goodies on our Kickstarter! So head over there, you still got 10h left for everything early bird 🐣https://t.co/1yY94tnDcR — Grimoire Groves LIVE ON KICKSTARTER 💜 (@_StardustTweets) June 10, 2023

In this colorful game, players will be able to explore, befriend magic creatures, or grow crops using magic. The game’s Kickstarter is now available.

Garden Buddies’ first trailer

The reveal trailer of GardenBuddies is here‼️🥰

Prepare to:

🌿Build a Garden

🍄Make kind new friends

♥️Learn new ways to handle stress and anxiety



Thank you for all the support and for showcasing at Wholesome Direct 🍏✨https://t.co/TrzX2cMHoA#WholesomeDirect #gamedev pic.twitter.com/MZYR2eWaRy — TimBuhrs making GardenBuddies🌿✨ (@TimBuhrs) June 10, 2023

This story-driven game was revealed during the showcase. You can learn techniques to combat stress and anxiety while playing a small apple as the main protagonist. You’ll also find mini-games such as rhythm games.

A Tiny Sticker Tale advertisement

The game can be supported on Kickstarter. Image via Tiny Sticker Tale.

This game offers a peculiar playstyle where you’ll be able to change the world by taking things up as stickers and pasting them elsewhere. It can be now supported on Kickstarter.

Everdeep Aurora announcement

We're thrilled to announce Everdeep Aurora from @Nautilus_Dev!



You are Shell, a feline child who awakens to find her mother missing during an apocalyptic meteor shower. Drill down from the surface and discover the Everdeep.



Wishlist now! https://t.co/1E9bFk6xoj#EverdeepAurora pic.twitter.com/XhmIZjtgRH — Ysbryd Games (@YsbrydGames) June 10, 2023

This exploration game will take you on a cat’s journey to find its missing mother. You’ll encounter many enemies along the way, and complete various mini-games.

Kibu announcement

Back-to-back world premieres!? From the creator of Omno, Kibu is a tranquil adventure in the heart of the wilderness. Build a temple, tend your garden, brew delicious tea, and adventure out into the wilds to harvest the riches of nature. https://t.co/iIeQ7siiGV pic.twitter.com/vjdUwL34GG — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This time, you’ll be able to play as a fox exploring the wilderness. You can farm, build a temple or drink tea in a relaxing atmosphere.

Magical Delicacy’s new trailer

I have a new Trailer for you! Get a glimpse of the cooking gameplay in Magical Delicacy, featured in the Wholesome Direct! Follow the steps Flora takes in cooking your favorite meals and discover how to be creative in your ingredient choices! pic.twitter.com/e4Q9XFU2cl — skaule | Magical Delicacy (@sKaule) June 10, 2023

This cozy platforming game allows players to play as a young witch to deliver tasty treats to clients abroad. You can explore, farm, and complete orders. The trailer also emphasized cooking elements.

Little Friends: Puppy Island’s new trailer

Keep an eye out for some pawsome puppies in this evening's Wholesome Direct! We can't wait to see what you've got in store for us @_wholesomegames 🐾https://t.co/2EFSdPhXMO pic.twitter.com/xXR8R9IiUC — Little Friends: Puppy Island – Coming June 27th! (@LittleFriendsEN) June 10, 2023

Dog lovers will adore this game. You can play with puppies, walk them, feed them, and even give them clothes.

Garden Adventure’s new trailer

We are on Steam and you can now wishlist «The Guardian of Nature»!



❤️ RT appreciated! 🍀 — «The Guardian of Nature» 🔜 Wholesome Direct 2023 (@thegofnature) June 10, 2023

In this adventure game, players will discover a forest that needs to be saved by a botanist, the last guardian of nature. It features various gameplay stages, such as puzzles and underground levels, shown in this new trailer. A release window has yet to be unveiled.

Townseek’s new trailer

I'm seeing some familiar faces in this new trailer for Townseek, the relaxing exploration-trading game where you take to the skies and explore the world of Explora! https://t.co/iIeQ7shKRn pic.twitter.com/3PmRHUW4ky — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This exploration game will take you to various lands to meet characters you might know from other games, such as the Cult of the Lamb.

Feed All Monsters’ new trailer

Complete puzzles by drawing. Image via Feed All Monsters.

This game might look like a traditional puzzle title, but it offers peculiar game mechanics where you have to draw lines to complete those.

Manitas Kitchen’s new trailer

Thanks to everyone and specially to @_wholesomegames for this amazing Wholesome Direct💛



🦖We are working on polishing the demo so that you can try it as soon as possible.



Wishlist here👇https://t.co/avRtvsbydc — ManitasKitchen – 🌈 ☁️Wholesome Direct 🌈 ☁️ (@ManitasKitchen) June 10, 2023

Cooking, plots, and a T-rex. In this game, you can play as a dinosaur who dreams about becoming the best pizza maker.

Unpacking’s mobile launch

Hope you all were paying attention during #WholesomeDirect, because we had a pretty big announcement—that’s right, ✨ UNPACKING IS COMING TO PHONES AND TABLETS!! ✨ We can’t wait for you all to experience it and take Unpacking with you on the go later this year! 📦 🔜 📱 pic.twitter.com/Y1tEr3vlnZ — Unpacking 📦 plushies AVAILABLE now! (@UnpackingALife) June 10, 2023

The famous relaxing unpacking game, with a point-and-click playstyle, is coming to phones later this year.

Botany Manor’s demo launch

⚡️ BIG NEWS: The demo for Botany Manor is out now!



Step in the boots of retired botanist Arabella Greene, and unearth the mysteries of her forgotten flora in our exploration-puzzle game.



➡️ Play the demo on Steam: https://t.co/mu6QgZG6Ah pic.twitter.com/xcIk3Jc06O — Botany Manor 🌱 Demo Out Now (@BotanyManor) June 10, 2023

The indie title offers a lot of relaxing activities to let off steam after a hard day of work, such as gardening, discovering recipes, and farming. It can now be tested out in a demo.

Solarpunk‘s new gameplay trailer

Here's a little sneak peek of the multiplayer feature in Solarpunk – our cozy survival craft game! 🤫✨



Play together with your friends, build your farm, explore caves and fly together with your airships. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CUJwCxRq24 — Solarpunk | Kickstarter LIVE (@Solarpunk_Game) June 9, 2023

This survival game will take players to a land where technology will help them progress by building islands and making them become self-sufficient. The trailer shows more about the upcoming title’s gameplay.

While the Iron Hot announcement

WORLD PREMIERE: Reforge a blacksmith’s village on an isle of the land’s finest artisans in While The Iron's Hot! Step into the boots of an expert smith for a crafty adventure filled with mystery and charm. https://t.co/iIeQ7siiGV pic.twitter.com/H69NDoxnxx — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This time, this adventure game will take players on the journey of a blacksmith apprentice. Players will be able to craft weapons and manage the character’s career.

Wylde Flowers‘ new trailer

Coming up next, we've got a fresh look at the life-sim Wylde Flowers from @studiodrydock and some of the recent updates it's received, including additions to the romance, farming, and character customization systems! #ad pic.twitter.com/7NoBSIGVhU — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This game features a cottage-core vibe. The title was nominated for numerous awards praising its design and narration.

A Highland Song

Do you want to travel to the green hills of Scotland? If you can’t go yourself, this game will give you the feeling of walking them, with traditional music to accompany your exploration.

Sushi Ben’s new trailer

Ben's got a spoiled tuna with a dangerous odor and he won't hesitate to use it!🐟



A first look at some new Sushi Ben gameplay, featuring a clip of our Japanese voice acting! What did you think?#SushiBen🍣 #WholesomeDirect2023 pic.twitter.com/rhpeUU79jw — Sushi Ben @ Join our Discord! 🍣 (@SushiBenVR) June 10, 2023

The adventure game is played in Virtual Reality and features a comic vibe. You’ll open and manage your own sushi bar.

Snufkin’s new trailer

Here's the latest from Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley and our friends at @hypergames. #ad pic.twitter.com/egVmuVH29U — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This new trailer revealed more about the game that will show more about the famous character Snufskin.

The Star Named EOS announcement

From the creators of Behind the Frame, capture photos and step back in time to experience the moments held within them in The Star Named EOS. "Help a young photographer uncover the truth about his mother’s disappearance and rediscover the beauty that is to be found in the world." pic.twitter.com/nAThjWYmgq — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) January 18, 2023

This is a first-person narrative puzzle game that explores the power of photography and memories. A release date has yet to be revealed.

Fall of Porcupine’s new trailer

Did you see Fall of Porcupine at Wholesome Direct yesterday?

We sure thought it was a phenomenal show 🧡

If you have not seen our new trailer check it out right here 🍂#fallofporcupine #WholesomeDirect2023 #indiedev pic.twitter.com/zlOlN6f4id — CRITICAL RABBIT (@CritRabbit) June 11, 2023

This is a game focused on story and adventure. You can cook and participate in fun and relaxing activities. It’s planned to release on June 15.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life’s new trailer

thank you everyone for the support for A Wonderful Life over on @_wholesomegames' Wholesome Direct! 🐮💖



if you missed it, you can still check out our feature below!! 👇



only 17 days to go!! 🎉🐮🧡https://t.co/0KmIZeqHtf — Story of Seasons (@storyofseasons) June 10, 2023

In this relaxing game, you can customize your character, farm, grow hybrid crops, and more. It will release on June 27.

Tiny Bookshop’s new trailer

What do you think of Tiny Bookshop‘s new look? 👀



For anyone who missed our brand new trailer at #WholesomeDirect2023, check it out on YouTube here:

❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/GkoE83RlzE



We‘ve also updated our Steam page with some fresh screenshots

☀️ https://t.co/CiBJXkQ4EY — That ✨Tiny Bookshop ✨ Game (@neoludic) June 10, 2023

In this game, you can run a tiny bookshop and prospect for clients in many ways. This new trailer shows more about the game’s possibilities.

Wood & Weather’s demo launch

Wood & Weather is simply too delightful to describe. I mean, this new trailer does a pretty good job, but why not just play the demo NOW on Steam? https://t.co/iIeQ7siiGV pic.twitter.com/kxeQSkJPeA — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

In this game, you can play God with the world, changing the wind’s direction and moving various objects.

Campfire Cat Cafe announcement

Campfire Cat Cafe is an idle game where you open a restaurant in a forest filled with cute animals. Decorate and level up your restaurant and open new areas and activities for your customers to enjoy! #ad pic.twitter.com/owvkiJw96G — Wholesome Games | Live June 10 12pm ET (@_wholesomegames) June 10, 2023

This chill mobile game takes players to a small island where they can create and operate their own cafe, with cute animals as clients.

To conclude the showcase, a dozen more indie titles were featured. Here’s the list:

Sopa

Tracks of Thoughts

Go Go Town!

Cato

Let’s Revolution!

Diluvian Winds

Ducky’s Delivery Service

Tall Trails

Petit Island

Quilts & Cats of Calico

Pizza Possum

The Last Alchemist

Mars First Logistics

Fishbowl

Mirth Island

Garden Life

Sanya

March of Shrooms

Toasterball

Townframe

Window Garden

Word Factori

Life After Magic

Atheniar Rhapsody

Fields of Mistra

