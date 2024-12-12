All HOI4 console Commands (Hearts of Iron 4)

Paradox Interactive is known for developing complex strategy titles for PC players, with Hearts of Iron 4 being one of its standout games. Its complexity can be overwhelming, though, and that’s why there are hundreds of console commands to use.

In strategy games, making your life easier by using console commands can be seen as cheating. However, we believe there’s nothing wrong with using them, especially for newer players who don’t know how everything works. More experienced ones, on the other hand, may use them to customize their experience. With seemingly unlimited options, there are tons of possibilities.

How to turn the console on in HOI4

Like in many games, turning the console on in HOI4 is relatively easy. There are multiple ways of accessing it depending on your keyboard layout. However, SHIFT + 2 or ALT + 2 + 1 or SHIFT + 3 are the easiest to remember and use during your gameplay.

All HOI4 console commands

There are a plethora of options in Hearts of Iron 4. You can tweak them all with specific commands. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Paradox Interactive

Buckle up, general. Due to how complex HOI4’s gameplay is, the number of possible commands in the game is jaw-dropping. Some of them are basic, like giving you manpower, ideas, scientits, and so on. Others are for the more experienced players who want to tinker with how the game is played. Either way, below you’ll find all working console commands at the time of writing.

Command Effect help [command name] Print out all console commands or a specific command description. tag [Country tag] Changes the country that the player controls. event [<event id>] [Target country tag] Executes an event, can be used towards specific country. add_ideas [<idea name>] Adds ideas with <id> to the country. remove_ideas [<idea name>] Removes national idea. gain_xp [<amount>] Adds experience to selected Leader/General/Admiral gain_xp [<trait>] Adds gainable trait to selected Leader/General/Admiral cp [<amount>] Adds Command Power. Maximum is 100. st [<amount>] Adds Stability. Maximum is 100. add_war_support(ws) [<amount>] Adds War Support. Maximum is 100. allowtraits Allows free assignment of general traits. add_equipment(ae) [<equipment amount>] [<equipment name>] Adds equipment. Doesn’t support naval equipment. add_latest_equipment(ale) [<equipment amount>] Gives player amount of latest equipment variants. addfunds Adds funds to all military industrial organizations (MIO). addTaskCapacity [number] Adds task capacity to all MIOs. addSize [number] Adds trait points to all MIOs. add_cic_bank [number] Adds Economic Capacity Surplus for the player in the International Market. whitepeace(wp) [<country tags>] White peace with the specified countries. teleport(tp) Activates the teleportation ability. Right click a province with a selected unit to use. allowdiplo(adiplo,nocb) Allows to use all diplomatic actions for no matter the rules. debug_crash(crash) Crashes the game. instantconstruction (ic) Toggles instant construction cheat. research [<slot id> or “all”] Researches a technology from research slot or all. research_on_icon_click (roic) Research a technology when clicking on technology tree icon. sp_breakthrough [<number>] Toggle show/hide all hidden techs. sp_breakthrough [<number> optional <specialisation>] (sp_br) Adds special project breakthrough points for all facilities. sp_fast Skips the prototyping stage and progresses the iteration stage for special projects. sp_instant Autocompletes current special projects. sp_available Unlocks/Locks all special projects with unfulfilled research prerequisites. sp_unlock_all All Special Projects are always visible and available. Whether or not the triggers returns true, and whether the parents are completed. sp_research_all (sp_ra) Research all special projects. If no scientist exist it will create one, otherwise it will pick an arbitrary one. sp_prototype_reward Trigger a specified prototype reward during a project. sp_add_scientist Adds a generic scientist. sp_add_scientist [<level> (optional)] [<specialisation> (optional)] Adds a detailed scientist. sp_add_mastermind Adds a generic scientist with all specializations and max skill level. sp_set_selected_scientist_level [<level>] Sets scientist’s level. sp_add_selected_scientist_trait [<trait>] Adds the specified trait to the scientist. annex [<Target Country Tag> or “all”] Begin annex/annexes the specified tag. puppet [<Puppeteer Country Tag>] [<Puppet Target Country Tag>] Turns the target country into a puppet of the puppeteer. manpower [amount] Adds manpower to player. Default is 10 million. add_opinion [<Country tag>] Add opinion to/from tag. observe(spectator) Switches to play no country at all, and no longer shows messages or pauses the game. tdebug Toggles Debug info.

occupationpaint(op) Toggles occupation painting. If used with country tag occupies all of their owned, not-controlled land. setowner [<country tag>] Sets state owner. setcontroller [<country tag>] [province id] Sets province controller. xp [<XP amount>] Gives army, navy and air experience to the player. Can be used only once a day. pp(fuhrer_mana,political_power) [PP amount] Gives or removes political power to the player. fuel [<amount>] Adds fuel. Maximum is your current deposit capacity. civilwar [<ideology>] [<target country tag>] Spawns a civil war. add_party_popularity <ideology group> <value> Adds party popularity. set_ruling_party <ideology group> Sets ruling party. Focus.AutoComplete (fa) Allows national focuses to be finished immediately. Focus.NoChecks Ignores focus requirements, while also affecting AI. freefocuses (ff) Enables activating any focuses freely. Focus.IgnorePrerequisites Ignores focus prerequisites. Decision.FastRemove Shortens decisions to one day Decision.NoChecks Ignores decision requirements. instant_prepare Instantly prepares naval invasions. instanttraining (it) Instantly trains divisions and ships. nuke [number] Adds nukes. You can do either 100 or 1000. ai_accept AI accepts all diplomatic deals. add_core <state_id> Adds cores. Agency.Instant Makes everything regarding agencies instant. Agency.InstantSlotUnlock Removes wait time between recruits. Agency.Autocomplete Instantly completes your agency upgrades. prevent_operative_detection Your operatives won’t be detected anymore. Operation.instant Instantly finishes all operations. Might also affect AI. deleteallunits(delall) [country] Delete all armies and fleets of the specified countries. deleteallunitsbut(delallbut) [country] Delete all countries’ armies and fleets, with the exception of specific country. add_autonomy [<Target Country Tag>] [num] Changes a country’s autonomy level. resistance Increases resistance in the selected province by set amount. compliance Increases compliance in the selected province in game by set amount. add_intel [<Country tag 1>] [Country Tag 2] [civilian,army,navy,airforce]=[number]

add_intel [<Target Country tag>] [civilian,army,navy,airforce]=[number] Sets the inputted intel the first tag has against the second tag. The set intel amount is a static value (the effect is permanent for the whole game). add_mines Maximizes owned naval mines in selected regions. acclimization [<climate type>] [<number>] Sets the selected division’s acclimatization to the specified climate type and its percentage (reduces penalties from cold/hot weather or temperature debuffs). debug_smooth Toggles framesmoothing. guibounds(gui) Toggles the GUI bounds debug, allowing to test for different window sizes easier. set_var [<variable>] [<value>] Changes the value of a variable to the specified value. get_var [<variable>] Shows the value of a variable in the console. list_vars Lists the variables set in the selected scope and their values. set_country_flag [<Country Flag>] Adds a country flag to currently played nation. set_global_flag [<Global Flag>] Adds a global flag. list_flags Lists currently active flags in the console windows. trigger [<scripted_trigger_name>] Checks if a scripted trigger is true or not. effect (eval_effect) (e) [<scripted_effect_name>] Executes a scripted effect. ai [country tag…] Toggles the AI on or off. aiview Enable AI debug info. human_ai Makes the AI control the country currently led by the player while the player also remains in control. set_cosmetic_tag [<country tag>] [<cosmetic tag>] Changes the name and flag of the named country. reload [<type>] Reloads files. reloadoob [<Target Country Tag>] Reloads orders of battle. reloadinterface Reloads the entire interface. reloadtechnologies Reloads the technology database. updateequipments Updates the equipment database. updatesubunits Updates the subunit database. update_loc [localization tag] Updates the localization tag file. error Opens the error log file goto_province [province id] Moves the camera position to specified province. goto_state [state id] Moves the camera position to the specified state. rendertype Reports what render backend is used. tweakergui Spawns a tweaker GUI. reloadfx [Arguments: map/mapname/postfx or *.fx filename] Reloads the shader. particle_editor Spawns a particle editor. analyzetheatres(anth) Analyze theatres for errors. massconquer(massc) Mass conquer tool. Requires direct province names. Filed under developer only. aircombat(airc) [<scenario name>] [<result name>] [<province id>] [<state id with airbase>] [<state id with airbase>] [<equipment type>] [<equipment type>] [<equipment creator country>] [<equipment creator country>] Spawns an air combat in desired location. fronts Toggle visibility of the foreign fronts. ai_front_dump (aifrontdump) Dump AI front data to log file, needs to have a unit selected. traderoutes Toggle visibility of trade routes. debug_tactics Toggle visibility of debug tooltip for tactics. reloadsupply(relsup) Reinitializes the supply systems. deltat [<speed factor>] Controls animation speeds. building_health(bhealth) [<building type>] [<state or prov id>] [<building level>] [<health to add>] Changes specified building health.

nomapicons Toggles map icons. nopausetext Toggles the pause banner. Helpful in taking screenshots. nextsong Changes the currently playing soundtrack. morehumans(humans) [num] Adds more humans. window(wnd) [Arguments: open/close] [window gui name] Opens or closes the specified window. poll Polls valid Events. pause_in_hours Pauses the game after X hours have passed after command is called. testevent [<Event ID>] [<Character ID>] Tests an event without triggering it. resign Makes you resign from the game. add_interest [<Country tag>] Add specified country tag to your interest. remove_interest [<Country tag>] Removes specified country tag from your interest. add_diplo Adds diplomatic entroute. PrintSynchStuff Prints random count and seed. SetRandomCount Sets the random count to zero or arg. ai_invasion Toggles AI AI naval invasions. ai_pp_log Prints AI use of PP to log. ai_idea_desire_log Prints AI desire for ideas to log. For current country only. ai_force_template Force the AI to only spend army XP on template design. ai_force_equipment Force the AI to only spend army XP on equipment design. ai_front_id Get the address of selected group’s front debug ID. fow(debug_fow) [Province ID] Turns off fog of war, only within a province if specified. collision(debug_collision) Toggles debug display of normals/bounding boxes/collision. savegame Makes a save file. savecheck Makes a save file, then loads the save file, and makes a new savegame. Those save files should look the same. IP Shows your IP. requestgamestate Requests the gamestate from host. nudge Goes to the nudge tool. mapmode [Mapmode type (int)] Changes map mode. fullscreen Toggles full screen. prices Shows the information about price. debug_zoom Zooms in the game. debug_types Prints the data type for all dynamic reference objects. Can only be used if RTTI is used. debug_show_event_ID Shows event ID. debug_commands Prints commandcount to the message.log. debug_events Counts events. debug_dumpevents Adds event data to the game log. debug_diploactions Counts diplomatic actions debug_dumpdiploactions .Adds diplomatic actions data to the game log. debug_assert Toggles asserts on and off. debug_nomouse Toggles mouse scroll or wheel on and off. debug_terrain Toggles terrain on and off. debug_cities Toggles cities painting mode on and off. debug_water Toggles water on and off. debug_fronts Toggles interpolated fronts debug. debug_off_front_snap(dbg_fsnap) Toggles offensive fronts snapping debug. debug_borders Toggles borders on and off. debug_trees Toggles trees on and off. debug_rivers Toggles rivers on and off. debug_postfx Toggles PostFX on and off. debug_sky Toggles Sky on and off. debug_bloom Toggles Bloom on and off. debug_tooltip Toggles tooltips on and off. flagsoutput [<path>] Creates texture atlas files from memory. cityreload Reloads the cities. version Shows current game version. debug_nogui Toggles GUI on and off. debug_volume [<Volume Delta>] Modifies music volume. debug_lockcamera Toggles camera lock on and off. debug_lines Toggles debug lines. debug_entities Toggles debug entities. debug_info Toggles debug info. debug_particle Toggles particles debug info. debug_ai_budget [CountryTag] Shows AI budget. debug_textures Writes texture info to debug log. debug_texture Draws textures. debug_wireframe Toggles forced wireframe on and off. debug_achievements_clear Clears all achievements and user stats. Only for developers. moveunit [<Unit ID>] [<Province ID>] Moves an unit to a province. spawnactor [<Actorname>] [<Province ID>] [<Animation> OPTIONAL] Spawns an actor, with the animation being optional. cameraclamp Toggles the camera clamping. provtooltipdebug(tdebug) Toggles the debug info in province tooltip. reloadweather [<randomseed>] Reload and regenerates weather. weather Toggles weather simulation. debug_air_vs_land(dbg_cas) Toggles debug mode for air vs land combat. mapnames Toggles map names. gbreload Reloads gradient borders. Only for developers. gbpaint [layer] [channel] Toggles gradient border painting. profilelog Prints profiling information into time.log. run Runs the specified file. trigger_docs(effect_docs, scripting_docs, docs) Prints docs for triggers, effects and so on to game.log file. 3dstats Toggles 3D Stats. hdr Toggles HDR. hdr_debug Toggles HDR debugging. srgb Toggles sRGB. PostEffectVolumes.Default [posteffect_values name] Toggles default post effect values. night Toggles night. filewatcher Toggles filewatcher. createlean Creates LEAN textures. helplog Prints out all console commands to game.log file. helphelp Double Rainbow help. hsv Converts RGB to HSV. tag_color Tests setting a country’s color. browser [url] Shows browser window. browser_base_url [url] Sets browser base URL. airealism Enables realistic AI. Ultimately useless since doesn’t work in multiplayer, while chat is forbidden in single player. instant_wargoal Allows instant justification of war goals on countries. allowideas Allows the player to pick any idea. release [<country tag>] Releases a country or releasable nation. InternationalMarket.AddSubsidyForTags [<economic capacity>] [<equipment>] [<country tag>] Adds a subsidy for the player to buy off from a specified country. random_seed Randomizes the current seed the game is using. eval_effect [<country tag>] = { create_faction = “[faction name]” } Creates a faction with a specified name, eval_effect [<country tag>] = { dismantle_faction = yes } Deletes the faction of specified country. eval_effect [<country tag>] = { add_to_faction = [<country tag>] } Adds a country to a faction. eval_effect [<country tag>] = { remove_from_faction = [<country tag>] } Removes a country from a faction. eval_effect [<country tag>] = { set_faction_name = “[faction name]” } Renames the faction of the specified country.

Yeah, there are a lot of nations and countries in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Paradox Interactive.

Many of the command mentioned in the list above require you to highlight a specific country. This is true in cases in which you want the command to impact this country or a nation. Therefore, below you’ll find the tags of each in-game country and releasable nation for these types of commands.

Afghanistan – AFG

– AFG Albania – ALB

– ALB Angola – ANG

– ANG Argentina – ARG

– ARG Australia – AST

– AST Austria – AUS

– AUS Belgium – BEL

– BEL Bhutan – BHU

– BHU Bolivia – BOL

– BOL Brazil – BRA

– BRA British Malaya – MAL

– MAL British Raj – RAJ

– RAJ Bulgaria – BUL

– BUL Chile – CHL

– CHL China – CHI

– CHI Colombia – COL

– COL Communist China – PRC

– PRC Costa Rica – COS

– COS Cuba – CUB

– CUB Czechoslovakia – CZE

– CZE Denmark – DEN

– DEN Dominican Republic – DOM

– DOM Dominion of Canada – CAN

– CAN Dutch East Indies – INS

– INS Ecuador – ECU

– ECU El Salvador – ELS

– ELS Estonia – EST

– EST Ethiopia – ETH

– ETH Finland – FIN

– FIN France – FRA

– FRA German Republic – GER

– GER Greece – GRE

– GRE Guangxi Clique – GXC

– GXC Guatemala – GUA

– GUA Haiti – HAI

– HAI Honduras – HON

– HON Iceland – ICE

– ICE Iran – PER

– PER Iraq – IRQ

– IRQ Ireland – IRE

– IRE Italy – ITA

– ITA Japan – JAP

– JAP Kingdom of Hungary – HUN

– HUN Kingdom of Romania – ROM

– ROM Latvia – LAT

– LAT Liberia – LIB

– LIB Lithuania – LIT

– LIT Luxembourg – LUX

– LUX Manchukuo – MAN

– MAN Mengkukuo – MEN

– MEN Mexico – MEX

– MEX Mongolia – MON

– MON Nepal – NEP

– NEP Netherlands – HOL

– HOL New Zealand – NZL

– NZL Nicaragua – NIC

– NIC Norway – NOR

– NOR Oman – OMA

– OMA Panama – PAN

– PAN Paraguay – PAR

– PAR Peru – PRU

– PRU Philippines – PHI

– PHI Poland – POL

– POL Portugal – POR

– POR Saudi Arabia – SAU

– SAU Shanxi – SHX

– SHX Siam – SIA

– SIA Sinkiang – SIK

– SIK South Africa – SAF

– SAF Soviet Union – SOV

– SOV Spain (Republican) – SPR

– SPR Spain (Nationalist) – D01

– D01 Sweden – SWE

– SWE Switzerland – SWI

– SWI Tannu Tuva – TAN

– TAN Tibet – TIB

– TIB Turkey – TUR

– TUR United Kingdom – ENG

– ENG United States – USA

– USA Uruguay – URG

– URG Venezuela – VEN

– VEN Xibei San Ma – XSM

– XSM Yemen – YEM

– YEM Yugoslavia – YUG

– YUG Yunnan – YUN

Algeria – ALG

– ALG Angola – ANG

– ANG Azerbaijan – AZR

– AZR Bahamas – BAH

– BAH Bangladesh – BAN

– BAN Belize – BLZ

– BLZ Bosnia-Herzegovina – BOS

– BOS Botswana – BOT

– BOT Burma – BRM

– BRM Burundi – BRD

– BRD Cameroon – CMR

– CMR Central Africa – CAR

– CAR Chad – CHA

– CHA Confederacy of American States – CSA

– CSA Congo-Brazzaville – RCG

– RCG Côte d’Ivoire – IVO

– IVO Croatia – CRO

– CRO Dahomey – DAH

– DAH Djibouti – DJI

– DJI East Germany – DDR

– DDR Equatorial Guinea – EQG

– EQG Eritrea – ERI

– ERI Gabon – GAB

– GAB Gambia – GAM

– GAM Ghana – GHA

– GHA Guinea – GNA

– GNA Guinea-Bissau – GNB

– GNB Guyana – GYA

– GYA Israel – ISR

– ISR Jamaica – JAM

– JAM Kazakhstan – KAZ

– KAZ Kenya – KEN

– KEN Kingdom of Egypt – EGY

– EGY Kingdom of Jordan – JOR

– JOR Kingdom of Libya – LBA

– LBA Kingdom of Morocco – MOR

– MOR Korea – KOR

– KOR Kuwait – KUW

– KUW Kyrgyzstan – KYR

– KYR Lebanon – LEB

– LEB Malawi – MLW

– MLW Maldives – MLD

– MLD Mali – MLI

– MLI Malta – MLT

– MLT Mauritania – MRT

– MRT Melanesian Federation – FIJ

– FIJ Moldova – MOL

– MOL Mozambique – MZB

– MZB Namibia – NMB

– NMB Netherlands Antilles – CRC

– CRC Niger – NGR

– NGR Nigeria – NGA

– NGA Northern Ireland – NIR

– NIR Pakistan – PAK

– PAK Palestine – PAL

– PAL Papua New Guinea – PNG

– PNG Puerto Rico – PUE

– PUE Republic of Armenia – ARM

– ARM Republic of Belarus – BLR

– BLR Republic of Cambodia – CAM

– CAM Republic of Cayenne – CAY

– CAY Republic of Cyprus – CYP

– CYP Republic of Georgia – GEO

– GEO Republic of Guadeloupe – GDL

– GDL Republic of Laos – LAO

– LAO Republic of Macedonia – MAC

– MAC Republic of Madagascar – MAD

– MAD Republic of Montenegro – MNT

– MNT Republic of Qatar – QAT

– QAT Republic of Slovenia – SLV

– SLV Republic of Suriname – SUR

– SUR Republic of Tajikistan – TAJ

– TAJ Republic of The British Antilles – BAS

– BAS Republic of Trinidad and Tobago – TRI

– TRI Republic of Turkmenistan – TMS

– TMS Republic of Ukraine – UKR

– UKR Republic of Uzbekistan – UZB

– UZB Republic of Vietnam – VIN

– VIN Rwanda – RWA

– RWA Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic – WES

– WES Scotland – SCO

– SCO Senegal – SEN

– SEN Serbia – SER

– SER Sierra Leone – SIE

– SIE Slovakia – SLO

– SLO Somali Sultanate – SOM

– SOM Sudan – SUD

– SUD Sri Lanka – SRL

– SRL Syria – SYR

– SYR Tanzania – TZN

– TZN Togo – TOG

– TOG Tunisia – TUN

– TUN Uganda – UGA

– UGA Unaligned States of America – USB

– USB United Arab Emirates – UAE

– UAE Upper Volta – VOL

– VOL Wales – WLS

– WLS West Germany – WGR

– WGR Zaire – COG

– COG Zambia – ZAM

– ZAM Zimbabwe – ZIM

