All HOI4 console Commands (Hearts of Iron 4)

Paradox Interactive is known for developing complex strategy titles for PC players, with Hearts of Iron 4 being one of its standout games. Its complexity can be overwhelming, though, and that’s why there are hundreds of console commands to use.
In strategy games, making your life easier by using console commands can be seen as cheating. However, we believe there’s nothing wrong with using them, especially for newer players who don’t know how everything works. More experienced ones, on the other hand, may use them to customize their experience. With seemingly unlimited options, there are tons of possibilities.
How to turn the console on in HOI4
Like in many games, turning the console on in HOI4 is relatively easy. There are multiple ways of accessing it depending on your keyboard layout. However, SHIFT + 2 or ALT + 2 + 1 or SHIFT + 3 are the easiest to remember and use during your gameplay.
All HOI4 console commands
Buckle up, general. Due to how complex HOI4’s gameplay is, the number of possible commands in the game is jaw-dropping. Some of them are basic, like giving you manpower, ideas, scientits, and so on. Others are for the more experienced players who want to tinker with how the game is played. Either way, below you’ll find all working console commands at the time of writing.
|Command
|Effect
|help [command name]
|Print out all console commands or a specific command description.
|tag [Country tag]
|Changes the country that the player controls.
|event [<event id>] [Target country tag]
|Executes an event, can be used towards specific country.
|add_ideas [<idea name>]
|Adds ideas with <id> to the country.
|remove_ideas [<idea name>]
|Removes national idea.
|gain_xp [<amount>]
|Adds experience to selected Leader/General/Admiral
|gain_xp [<trait>]
|Adds gainable trait to selected Leader/General/Admiral
|cp [<amount>]
|Adds Command Power. Maximum is 100.
|st [<amount>]
|Adds Stability. Maximum is 100.
|add_war_support(ws) [<amount>]
|Adds War Support. Maximum is 100.
|allowtraits
|Allows free assignment of general traits.
|add_equipment(ae) [<equipment amount>] [<equipment name>]
|Adds equipment. Doesn’t support naval equipment.
|add_latest_equipment(ale) [<equipment amount>]
|Gives player amount of latest equipment variants.
|addfunds
|Adds funds to all military industrial organizations (MIO).
|addTaskCapacity [number]
|Adds task capacity to all MIOs.
|addSize [number]
|Adds trait points to all MIOs.
|add_cic_bank [number]
|Adds Economic Capacity Surplus for the player in the International Market.
|whitepeace(wp) [<country tags>]
|White peace with the specified countries.
|teleport(tp)
|Activates the teleportation ability. Right click a province with a selected unit to use.
|allowdiplo(adiplo,nocb)
|Allows to use all diplomatic actions for no matter the rules.
|debug_crash(crash)
|Crashes the game.
|instantconstruction (ic)
|Toggles instant construction cheat.
|research [<slot id> or “all”]
|Researches a technology from research slot or all.
|research_on_icon_click (roic)
|Research a technology when clicking on technology tree icon.
|sp_breakthrough [<number>]
|Toggle show/hide all hidden techs.
|sp_breakthrough [<number> optional <specialisation>] (sp_br)
|Adds special project breakthrough points for all facilities.
|sp_fast
|Skips the prototyping stage and progresses the iteration stage for special projects.
|sp_instant
|Autocompletes current special projects.
|sp_available
|Unlocks/Locks all special projects with unfulfilled research prerequisites.
|sp_unlock_all
|All Special Projects are always visible and available. Whether or not the triggers returns true, and whether the parents are completed.
|sp_research_all (sp_ra)
|Research all special projects. If no scientist exist it will create one, otherwise it will pick an arbitrary one.
|sp_prototype_reward
|Trigger a specified prototype reward during a project.
|sp_add_scientist
|Adds a generic scientist.
|sp_add_scientist [<level> (optional)] [<specialisation> (optional)]
|Adds a detailed scientist.
|sp_add_mastermind
|Adds a generic scientist with all specializations and max skill level.
|sp_set_selected_scientist_level [<level>]
|Sets scientist’s level.
|sp_add_selected_scientist_trait [<trait>]
|Adds the specified trait to the scientist.
|annex [<Target Country Tag> or “all”]
|Begin annex/annexes the specified tag.
|puppet [<Puppeteer Country Tag>] [<Puppet Target Country Tag>]
|Turns the target country into a puppet of the puppeteer.
|manpower [amount]
|Adds manpower to player. Default is 10 million.
|add_opinion [<Country tag>]
|Add opinion to/from tag.
|observe(spectator)
|Switches to play no country at all, and no longer shows messages or pauses the game.
|tdebug
|Toggles Debug info.
|occupationpaint(op)
|Toggles occupation painting. If used with country tag occupies all of their owned, not-controlled land.
|setowner [<country tag>]
|Sets state owner.
|setcontroller [<country tag>] [province id]
|Sets province controller.
|xp [<XP amount>]
|Gives army, navy and air experience to the player. Can be used only once a day.
|pp(fuhrer_mana,political_power) [PP amount]
|Gives or removes political power to the player.
|fuel [<amount>]
|Adds fuel. Maximum is your current deposit capacity.
|civilwar [<ideology>] [<target country tag>]
|Spawns a civil war.
|add_party_popularity <ideology group> <value>
|Adds party popularity.
|set_ruling_party <ideology group>
|Sets ruling party.
|Focus.AutoComplete (fa)
|Allows national focuses to be finished immediately.
|Focus.NoChecks
|Ignores focus requirements, while also affecting AI.
|freefocuses (ff)
|Enables activating any focuses freely.
|Focus.IgnorePrerequisites
|Ignores focus prerequisites.
|Decision.FastRemove
|Shortens decisions to one day
|Decision.NoChecks
|Ignores decision requirements.
|instant_prepare
|Instantly prepares naval invasions.
|instanttraining (it)
|Instantly trains divisions and ships.
|nuke [number]
|Adds nukes. You can do either 100 or 1000.
|ai_accept
|AI accepts all diplomatic deals.
|add_core <state_id>
|Adds cores.
|Agency.Instant
|Makes everything regarding agencies instant.
|Agency.InstantSlotUnlock
|Removes wait time between recruits.
|Agency.Autocomplete
|Instantly completes your agency upgrades.
|prevent_operative_detection
|Your operatives won’t be detected anymore.
|Operation.instant
|Instantly finishes all operations. Might also affect AI.
|deleteallunits(delall) [country]
|Delete all armies and fleets of the specified countries.
|deleteallunitsbut(delallbut) [country]
|Delete all countries’ armies and fleets, with the exception of specific country.
|add_autonomy [<Target Country Tag>] [num]
|Changes a country’s autonomy level.
|resistance
|Increases resistance in the selected province by set amount.
|compliance
|Increases compliance in the selected province in game by set amount.
|add_intel [<Country tag 1>] [Country Tag 2] [civilian,army,navy,airforce]=[number]
add_intel [<Target Country tag>] [civilian,army,navy,airforce]=[number]
|Sets the inputted intel the first tag has against the second tag. The set intel amount is a static value (the effect is permanent for the whole game).
|add_mines
|Maximizes owned naval mines in selected regions.
|acclimization [<climate type>] [<number>]
|Sets the selected division’s acclimatization to the specified climate type and its percentage (reduces penalties from cold/hot weather or temperature debuffs).
|debug_smooth
|Toggles framesmoothing.
|guibounds(gui)
|Toggles the GUI bounds debug, allowing to test for different window sizes easier.
|set_var [<variable>] [<value>]
|Changes the value of a variable to the specified value.
|get_var [<variable>]
|Shows the value of a variable in the console.
|list_vars
|Lists the variables set in the selected scope and their values.
|set_country_flag [<Country Flag>]
|Adds a country flag to currently played nation.
|set_global_flag [<Global Flag>]
|Adds a global flag.
|list_flags
|Lists currently active flags in the console windows.
|trigger [<scripted_trigger_name>]
|Checks if a scripted trigger is true or not.
|effect (eval_effect) (e) [<scripted_effect_name>]
|Executes a scripted effect.
|ai [country tag…]
|Toggles the AI on or off.
|aiview
|Enable AI debug info.
|human_ai
|Makes the AI control the country currently led by the player while the player also remains in control.
|set_cosmetic_tag [<country tag>] [<cosmetic tag>]
|Changes the name and flag of the named country.
|reload [<type>]
|Reloads files.
|reloadoob [<Target Country Tag>]
|Reloads orders of battle.
|reloadinterface
|Reloads the entire interface.
|reloadtechnologies
|Reloads the technology database.
|updateequipments
|Updates the equipment database.
|updatesubunits
|Updates the subunit database.
|update_loc [localization tag]
|Updates the localization tag file.
|error
|Opens the error log file
|goto_province [province id]
|Moves the camera position to specified province.
|goto_state [state id]
|Moves the camera position to the specified state.
|rendertype
|Reports what render backend is used.
|tweakergui
|Spawns a tweaker GUI.
|reloadfx [Arguments: map/mapname/postfx or *.fx filename]
|Reloads the shader.
|particle_editor
|Spawns a particle editor.
|analyzetheatres(anth)
|Analyze theatres for errors.
|massconquer(massc)
|Mass conquer tool. Requires direct province names. Filed under developer only.
|aircombat(airc) [<scenario name>] [<result name>] [<province id>] [<state id with airbase>] [<state id with airbase>] [<equipment type>] [<equipment type>] [<equipment creator country>] [<equipment creator country>]
|Spawns an air combat in desired location.
|fronts
|Toggle visibility of the foreign fronts.
|ai_front_dump (aifrontdump)
|Dump AI front data to log file, needs to have a unit selected.
|traderoutes
|Toggle visibility of trade routes.
|debug_tactics
|Toggle visibility of debug tooltip for tactics.
|reloadsupply(relsup)
|Reinitializes the supply systems.
|deltat [<speed factor>]
|Controls animation speeds.
|building_health(bhealth) [<building type>] [<state or prov id>] [<building level>] [<health to add>]
|Changes specified building health.
|nomapicons
|Toggles map icons.
|nopausetext
|Toggles the pause banner. Helpful in taking screenshots.
|nextsong
|Changes the currently playing soundtrack.
|morehumans(humans) [num]
|Adds more humans.
|window(wnd) [Arguments: open/close] [window gui name]
|Opens or closes the specified window.
|poll
|Polls valid Events.
|pause_in_hours
|Pauses the game after X hours have passed after command is called.
|testevent [<Event ID>] [<Character ID>]
|Tests an event without triggering it.
|resign
|Makes you resign from the game.
|add_interest [<Country tag>]
|Add specified country tag to your interest.
|remove_interest [<Country tag>]
|Removes specified country tag from your interest.
|add_diplo
|Adds diplomatic entroute.
|PrintSynchStuff
|Prints random count and seed.
|SetRandomCount
|Sets the random count to zero or arg.
|ai_invasion
|Toggles AI AI naval invasions.
|ai_pp_log
|Prints AI use of PP to log.
|ai_idea_desire_log
|Prints AI desire for ideas to log. For current country only.
|ai_force_template
|Force the AI to only spend army XP on template design.
|ai_force_equipment
|Force the AI to only spend army XP on equipment design.
|ai_front_id
|Get the address of selected group’s front debug ID.
|fow(debug_fow) [Province ID]
|Turns off fog of war, only within a province if specified.
|collision(debug_collision)
|Toggles debug display of normals/bounding boxes/collision.
|savegame
|Makes a save file.
|savecheck
|Makes a save file, then loads the save file, and makes a new savegame. Those save files should look the same.
|IP
|Shows your IP.
|requestgamestate
|Requests the gamestate from host.
|nudge
|Goes to the nudge tool.
|mapmode [Mapmode type (int)]
|Changes map mode.
|fullscreen
|Toggles full screen.
|prices
|Shows the information about price.
|debug_zoom
|Zooms in the game.
|debug_types
|Prints the data type for all dynamic reference objects. Can only be used if RTTI is used.
|debug_show_event_ID
|Shows event ID.
|debug_commands
|Prints commandcount to the message.log.
|debug_events
|Counts events.
|debug_dumpevents
|Adds event data to the game log.
|debug_diploactions
|Counts diplomatic actions
|debug_dumpdiploactions
|.Adds diplomatic actions data to the game log.
|debug_assert
|Toggles asserts on and off.
|debug_nomouse
|Toggles mouse scroll or wheel on and off.
|debug_terrain
|Toggles terrain on and off.
|debug_cities
|Toggles cities painting mode on and off.
|debug_water
|Toggles water on and off.
|debug_fronts
|Toggles interpolated fronts debug.
|debug_off_front_snap(dbg_fsnap)
|Toggles offensive fronts snapping debug.
|debug_borders
|Toggles borders on and off.
|debug_trees
|Toggles trees on and off.
|debug_rivers
|Toggles rivers on and off.
|debug_postfx
|Toggles PostFX on and off.
|debug_sky
|Toggles Sky on and off.
|debug_bloom
|Toggles Bloom on and off.
|debug_tooltip
|Toggles tooltips on and off.
|flagsoutput [<path>]
|Creates texture atlas files from memory.
|cityreload
|Reloads the cities.
|version
|Shows current game version.
|debug_nogui
|Toggles GUI on and off.
|debug_volume [<Volume Delta>]
|Modifies music volume.
|debug_lockcamera
|Toggles camera lock on and off.
|debug_lines
|Toggles debug lines.
|debug_entities
|Toggles debug entities.
|debug_info
|Toggles debug info.
|debug_particle
|Toggles particles debug info.
|debug_ai_budget [CountryTag]
|Shows AI budget.
|debug_textures
|Writes texture info to debug log.
|debug_texture
|Draws textures.
|debug_wireframe
|Toggles forced wireframe on and off.
|debug_achievements_clear
|Clears all achievements and user stats. Only for developers.
|moveunit [<Unit ID>] [<Province ID>]
|Moves an unit to a province.
|spawnactor [<Actorname>] [<Province ID>] [<Animation> OPTIONAL]
|Spawns an actor, with the animation being optional.
|cameraclamp
|Toggles the camera clamping.
|provtooltipdebug(tdebug)
|Toggles the debug info in province tooltip.
|reloadweather [<randomseed>]
|Reload and regenerates weather.
|weather
|Toggles weather simulation.
|debug_air_vs_land(dbg_cas)
|Toggles debug mode for air vs land combat.
|mapnames
|Toggles map names.
|gbreload
|Reloads gradient borders. Only for developers.
|gbpaint [layer] [channel]
|Toggles gradient border painting.
|profilelog
|Prints profiling information into time.log.
|run
|Runs the specified file.
|trigger_docs(effect_docs, scripting_docs, docs)
|Prints docs for triggers, effects and so on to game.log file.
|3dstats
|Toggles 3D Stats.
|hdr
|Toggles HDR.
|hdr_debug
|Toggles HDR debugging.
|srgb
|Toggles sRGB.
|PostEffectVolumes.Default [posteffect_values name]
|Toggles default post effect values.
|night
|Toggles night.
|filewatcher
|Toggles filewatcher.
|createlean
|Creates LEAN textures.
|helplog
|Prints out all console commands to game.log file.
|helphelp
|Double Rainbow help.
|hsv
|Converts RGB to HSV.
|tag_color
|Tests setting a country’s color.
|browser [url]
|Shows browser window.
|browser_base_url [url]
|Sets browser base URL.
|airealism
|Enables realistic AI. Ultimately useless since doesn’t work in multiplayer, while chat is forbidden in single player.
|instant_wargoal
|Allows instant justification of war goals on countries.
|allowideas
|Allows the player to pick any idea.
|release [<country tag>]
|Releases a country or releasable nation.
|InternationalMarket.AddSubsidyForTags [<economic capacity>] [<equipment>] [<country tag>]
|Adds a subsidy for the player to buy off from a specified country.
|random_seed
|Randomizes the current seed the game is using.
|eval_effect [<country tag>] = { create_faction = “[faction name]” }
|Creates a faction with a specified name,
|eval_effect [<country tag>] = { dismantle_faction = yes }
|Deletes the faction of specified country.
|eval_effect [<country tag>] = { add_to_faction = [<country tag>] }
|Adds a country to a faction.
|eval_effect [<country tag>] = { remove_from_faction = [<country tag>] }
|Removes a country from a faction.
|eval_effect [<country tag>] = { set_faction_name = “[faction name]” }
|Renames the faction of the specified country.
HOI4 Country and Releasable Nations Tags
Many of the command mentioned in the list above require you to highlight a specific country. This is true in cases in which you want the command to impact this country or a nation. Therefore, below you’ll find the tags of each in-game country and releasable nation for these types of commands.
HOI4 Country Tags
- Afghanistan – AFG
- Albania – ALB
- Angola – ANG
- Argentina – ARG
- Australia – AST
- Austria – AUS
- Belgium – BEL
- Bhutan – BHU
- Bolivia – BOL
- Brazil – BRA
- British Malaya – MAL
- British Raj – RAJ
- Bulgaria – BUL
- Chile – CHL
- China – CHI
- Colombia – COL
- Communist China – PRC
- Costa Rica – COS
- Cuba – CUB
- Czechoslovakia – CZE
- Denmark – DEN
- Dominican Republic – DOM
- Dominion of Canada – CAN
- Dutch East Indies – INS
- Ecuador – ECU
- El Salvador – ELS
- Estonia – EST
- Ethiopia – ETH
- Finland – FIN
- France – FRA
- German Republic – GER
- Greece – GRE
- Guangxi Clique – GXC
- Guatemala – GUA
- Haiti – HAI
- Honduras – HON
- Iceland – ICE
- Iran – PER
- Iraq – IRQ
- Ireland – IRE
- Italy – ITA
- Japan – JAP
- Kingdom of Hungary – HUN
- Kingdom of Romania – ROM
- Latvia – LAT
- Liberia – LIB
- Lithuania – LIT
- Luxembourg – LUX
- Manchukuo – MAN
- Mengkukuo – MEN
- Mexico – MEX
- Mongolia – MON
- Nepal – NEP
- Netherlands – HOL
- New Zealand – NZL
- Nicaragua – NIC
- Norway – NOR
- Oman – OMA
- Panama – PAN
- Paraguay – PAR
- Peru – PRU
- Philippines – PHI
- Poland – POL
- Portugal – POR
- Saudi Arabia – SAU
- Shanxi – SHX
- Siam – SIA
- Sinkiang – SIK
- South Africa – SAF
- Soviet Union – SOV
- Spain (Republican) – SPR
- Spain (Nationalist) – D01
- Sweden – SWE
- Switzerland – SWI
- Tannu Tuva – TAN
- Tibet – TIB
- Turkey – TUR
- United Kingdom – ENG
- United States – USA
- Uruguay – URG
- Venezuela – VEN
- Xibei San Ma – XSM
- Yemen – YEM
- Yugoslavia – YUG
- Yunnan – YUN
HOI4 Releasable Country Tags
- Algeria – ALG
- Angola – ANG
- Azerbaijan – AZR
- Bahamas – BAH
- Bangladesh – BAN
- Belize – BLZ
- Bosnia-Herzegovina – BOS
- Botswana – BOT
- Burma – BRM
- Burundi – BRD
- Cameroon – CMR
- Central Africa – CAR
- Chad – CHA
- Confederacy of American States – CSA
- Congo-Brazzaville – RCG
- Côte d’Ivoire – IVO
- Croatia – CRO
- Dahomey – DAH
- Djibouti – DJI
- East Germany – DDR
- Equatorial Guinea – EQG
- Eritrea – ERI
- Gabon – GAB
- Gambia – GAM
- Ghana – GHA
- Guinea – GNA
- Guinea-Bissau – GNB
- Guyana – GYA
- Israel – ISR
- Jamaica – JAM
- Kazakhstan – KAZ
- Kenya – KEN
- Kingdom of Egypt – EGY
- Kingdom of Jordan – JOR
- Kingdom of Libya – LBA
- Kingdom of Morocco – MOR
- Korea – KOR
- Kuwait – KUW
- Kyrgyzstan – KYR
- Lebanon – LEB
- Malawi – MLW
- Maldives – MLD
- Mali – MLI
- Malta – MLT
- Mauritania – MRT
- Melanesian Federation – FIJ
- Moldova – MOL
- Mozambique – MZB
- Namibia – NMB
- Netherlands Antilles – CRC
- Niger – NGR
- Nigeria – NGA
- Northern Ireland – NIR
- Pakistan – PAK
- Palestine – PAL
- Papua New Guinea – PNG
- Puerto Rico – PUE
- Republic of Armenia – ARM
- Republic of Belarus – BLR
- Republic of Cambodia – CAM
- Republic of Cayenne – CAY
- Republic of Cyprus – CYP
- Republic of Georgia – GEO
- Republic of Guadeloupe – GDL
- Republic of Laos – LAO
- Republic of Macedonia – MAC
- Republic of Madagascar – MAD
- Republic of Montenegro – MNT
- Republic of Qatar – QAT
- Republic of Slovenia – SLV
- Republic of Suriname – SUR
- Republic of Tajikistan – TAJ
- Republic of The British Antilles – BAS
- Republic of Trinidad and Tobago – TRI
- Republic of Turkmenistan – TMS
- Republic of Ukraine – UKR
- Republic of Uzbekistan – UZB
- Republic of Vietnam – VIN
- Rwanda – RWA
- Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic – WES
- Scotland – SCO
- Senegal – SEN
- Serbia – SER
- Sierra Leone – SIE
- Slovakia – SLO
- Somali Sultanate – SOM
- Sudan – SUD
- Sri Lanka – SRL
- Syria – SYR
- Tanzania – TZN
- Togo – TOG
- Tunisia – TUN
- Uganda – UGA
- Unaligned States of America – USB
- United Arab Emirates – UAE
- Upper Volta – VOL
- Wales – WLS
- West Germany – WGR
- Zaire – COG
- Zambia – ZAM
- Zimbabwe – ZIM
Published: Dec 12, 2024 02:30 pm