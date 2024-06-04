How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 live

The green brand is represented at Summer Game Fest in 2024 with the Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase 2024. We expect a slew of announcements and gripping gameplay reveals to tantalize Xbox fans.

With Sony and PlayStation skipping Summer Game Fest once more, it’s up to the Xbox Games Showcase to be a leading face when it comes to delivering an important gaming press conference/presentation—as it did in 2023.

Microsoft has been in the headlines more so because of its business dealings than games in recent times, but with a multitude of studios under its belt, let’s see what Xbox has in store for us all.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 live?

The Xbox Games Showcase takes place on June 9, 2024, as part of the epic Summer Game Fest 2024 celebrations.

Additionally, its start time is scheduled for 10am PT / 12pm CT / 6pm BST, and the show is expected to last roughly one hour—if recent Xbox Showcases are to be used as a template.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 livestream

Where to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2024 live

Thanks to various mediums, the live presentation is being shown through different social media sources and can be viewed on PC, mobile, and consoles. You are not limited to one way of watching the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, oh no.

Here are the main ways to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 event:

A broadcast video link above is set to go live once we reach the start time.

What to expect from Xbox Games Showcase 2024 live showcase

We can look forward to World Premieres, Anticipated Games, and new Play Day One titles. And it’s immediately followed by the COD Direct showcase.

But let’s concentrate on Xbox and look at what has been said. At heart, Microsoft is very much a games company, and “World Premiere” is expected to be flung around as part of the showcase’s phraseology, with users looking forward to seeing new software.

Several surprises are anticipated, but the biggest news concerns the likely emergence of a new DOOM title—DOOM: The Dark Ages. It’s touted as a new FPS in the franchise set during medieval times (take it with a pinch of salt) and would undoubtedly be a big reason for Xbox fans to be excited.

We also look forward to seeing new titles announced and coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one—giving the already stellar service more value.

