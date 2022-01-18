All of the studios Microsoft is set to acquire from buying Activision Blizzard

Microsoft is set to become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue. The tech giant has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for a total of $68.7 billion.

World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty are some of the first games that come to mind for gamers when Activision Blizzard is mentioned, but Microsoft will add more franchises and studios under its banner with this acquisition.

Microsoft will dictate the future of these games now and have access to some of the best studios in the world, which will help it produce more titles in the future. Here are all of the studios that Microsoft is set to acquire from purchasing Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment

King.com Limited

Major League Gaming Corp.

Activision Blizzard Studios

Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group

Activision

The studios listed above are likely to take their place in Xbox Game Studios’ subsidiaries and divisions. This isn’t Microsoft’s first major acquisition, though. In 2021, Microsoft added ZeniMax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, to its ranks, which introduced eight new studios to its ecosystem.