The Hyper Orange Venom costume in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to unlock Hyper Orange Venom skin in Marvel Rivals

It's two skins for the price of one.
Published: Mar 27, 2025 09:07 pm

NetEase is trying something different in Marvel Rivals with a new type of bundle and coin. Players will be able to buy the Pick-Up Bundle and get the Hyper Orange Venom costume plus bonus items, along with a season zero skin of your choice.

How to get Hyper Orange Venom costume in Marvel Rivals

The Pick-Up Bundle in Marvel Rivals.
An homage to a special Venom from Marvel vs. Capcom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hyper Orange costume for Venom in Marvel Rivals is part of the Pick-Up Bundle, and you can purchase it from the store. It will become available in the game on March 27 at 9pm CT, and should remain there for a limited time.

The skin is based on High Speed Venom—also known as Red Venom, Hyper Venom, and Dash Venom—in the Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes game. It’s one of the secret characters you can unlock by using a combo sequence on the character selection screen, and you can also defeat him as a CPU in Arcade Mode after completing some requirements.

The Pick-Up Bundle works like a mini Battle Pass. You’ll immediately get the Venom skin, and you can redeem a bonus item from the bundle every three matches. Here are all the items in order in the bundle:

  • 50 Chrono Tokens
  • 50 Chrono Tokens
  • Hyper Orange Venom Spray
  • 50 Chrono Tokens
  • One Costume Coin
  • 50 Chrono Tokens
  • Hyper Orange Venom Nameplate

What is a Costume Coin?

A Costume Coin is a currency in Marvel Rivals that you exclusively use to exchange for a costume. In the Store tab in the game, you’ll see the Exchange tab; there, you’ll be able to trade the coin for a skin. So far, you can buy one with purple rarity from season zero per Costume Coin.

It’s the first time NetEase introduces the Costume Coin, so there is no telling if more skins will be added in the future. There are currently 32 costumes you can choose from. Here are all the costumes you can get using Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals:

  • Bag Man Beyond (Spider-Man)
  • Bast S Chosen (Black Panther)
  • Black Panther Wakanda Forever (Namor)
  • Captain Gladiator (Captain America)
  • Deadpool Wolverine (Wolverine)
  • Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness (Scarlet Witch)
  • Eldritch Armor (Magik)
  • Freefall (Hawkeye)
  • Goddess of Death (Hela)
  • Growth Decay (Cloak & Cloak)
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (Mantis)
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 ( Rocket Racoon)
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (Groot)
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (Star-lord)
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (Adam Warlock)
  • Herald Of Thunder (Thor)
  • Incognito Dolphin (Jeff The Land Shark)
  • Loki Season 2 (Loki)
  • Master of Magnetism (Magneto)
  • Mister Knight (Moon Knight)
  • Mohawk Rock (Storm)
  • Punisher 2099 (The Punisher)
  • Revolution (Winter Soldier)
  • Shining Star (Luna Snow)
  • Sorcerer Supreme Of The Galaxy (Doctor Strange)
  • Superior Iron Man (Iron Man)
  • Sword Master (Iron Fist)
  • Urban Hunter (Squirrel Girl)
  • Ven M (Peni Parker)
  • Vengeance (Psylock)
  • White Suit (Black Widow)

