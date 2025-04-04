Marvel Rivals season 2 patch notes – Buffs, nerfs, new team-ups, and the Hellfire Gala

There's lots to look forward to in this giant patch.

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is nearly upon us, bringing a host of new content, balance updates, and character adjustments across the roster.

While it’s set to launch in a few days, the developers have already brought us up to speed on all the major changes to characters, their kits, and team-up abilities. Season two is centered around the Hellfire Gala, introducing several new elegant skins for both new and existing characters, and we’ve got a first look at some of the upcoming cosmetics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the season two patch notes for Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals season 2 patch notes

NetEase Games has confirmed the following changes are coming to Marvel Rivals on April 11 as part of season two.

Buffs and nerfs

Multiple characters have been hit with much-needed buffs and nerfs across the roster. The community requested many of these changes, and they should balance the playing field.

Character Buff / Nerf Changes Detailed Captain America Nerf – Base Health: Reduced from 675 to 650.



– Living Legend Sheild Value: Reduced from 400 to 350. Doctor Strange Nerf – Daggers of Denake Damage: Reduced from 18 to 16 per projectile.



– Maelstrom of Madness conversion ratio of Dark Magic to damage: Reduced from 1.3 to 1.2. Hulk Buff – Base Movement Speed: Increased from 600 to 650.



– Indestructible Guard Cooldown Time: Reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.



– Minimum Charge Time for Incredible Leap: Reduced from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Magneto Nerf – Energy cost for Meteor M: Increased from 3100 to 3400. Peni Parker Buff – Cyber-Web Cluster now has a chance to do critical damage.



– Movement Speed Penalty while firing Cyber-Web Cluster: Reduced from 40 percent to 20 percent.



– Base Health: Increased from 650 to 750. The Thing Nerf – Embattled Leap’s damage reduction effect for himself and teammates: Reduced from 30 percent to 25 percent. Thor Buff – Base Health: Increased from 525 to 600.



– Base Movement Speed: Increased from 600 to 650. Black Widow Buff – After releasing the second kick of Edge Dance and using the Electro-Plasma Explosion, Black Widow can start shooting. Hawkeye Buff – Slow effect while charging the bow: Reduced from 30 percent to 20 percent.



– Damage from both instances of Hypersonic Arrow: Increased from 50 to 55.



– Energy cost of Hunter’s Sight: Reduced from 3700 to 3100.



– Draw speed during Hunter’s Sight: Increased from 1.35x to 1.5x. Hela Nerf + Buff – Cooldown time for Astral Flock: Increased from 12 seconds to 15 seconds.



– Spell Field Damage of Piercing Night: Increased from 30 to 35.



– Cooldown time for Soul Drainer: Decreased from 12 seconds to 10 seconds. Human Torch Buff – Attack interval for Fire Cluster: Reduced from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds.



– The launch timing of the primary attack projectile has been advanced.



– Cooldown for Flaming Meteor: Increased from 12 seconds to 15 seconds.



– New Effect: After Flaming Meteor is released, the Human Torch will immediately regain 75 health.



– This added health starts to fall off 3 seconds later at 30 health per second. Iron Man Buff – Iron Man’s hitbox has been slightly reduced.



– New Feature: Iron Man gains 100 bonus health after activating Armor Overdrive or Gamma Overdrive.



– This added health starts to fall off 5 seconds later at 30 health per second. Iron Fist Buffs + Nerfs – Bonus Max Health gained from Harmony Recovery: Reduced from 150 to 100.



– Bonus Max Health grained from Harmony Recovery fall-off rate: Reduced from 25 per second to 15 per second.



– Fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Keun: Reduced from 10 to 9.



– Cooldown for K’un-Lun Kick: Reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds. Mister Fantastic Buff – Base Health: Increased from 350 to 375.



– Stretch Punch damage: Increased from 60 to 65.



– Stretch Punch damage (inflated form): Increased from 75 to 80.



– New effect for Flexible Elongation: Enemies within the range of the attack receive a 35 percent slow effect.



– Flexible Elongation cooldown time: Reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Moon Knight Buff – Crescent Dart projectile speed: Increased from 120 m/s to 150 m/s.



– Moon Blade New Effect: Gain 25 Bonus Health with each enemy hit, up to a max of 100.



– This added health starts to fall off 3 seconds after at 20 health per second.



– Moonlight Hook pull start-up time after hit: Increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.15 seconds.



– Hand of Kohnshu duration: Increased from 3.5 seconds to 4.5 seconds.



– Talons generated during Hand of Kohnshu: Increased from 14 to 18.



– The fall speed of talons has been slightly enhanced.



– Damage fall-off has been added to the Hand of Kohnshu which begins at 1.5 meters from the center and reaching a max reduction of 70% at 5 meters. Scarlet Witch Buffs + Nerfs – Chaos Control percentage damage removed, while increasing fixed damage from 60/s to 80/s.



– Chthonian Burst projectile damage: Increased from 35 to 40.



– Chthonian Burst spell field damage: Increased from 35 to 40.



– Cooldown of Mystic Projection: Increased from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.



– Phase state time of Mystic Projection: Reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.



– The slow effect of Reality Erasure has been reworked and starts at 1.5 seconds instead of immediately, with a linear increase to 35 percent slow over 3.5 seconds. Star-Lord Nerf – Blaster Barrage damage: Reduced from 80 to 75.



– Damage fall-off added starting at 4 meters and maxing out at 80 percent reduction at 8 meters. Winter Soldier Buffs + Nerfs – Cooldown time for Bionic Hook: Increased from 8 seconds to 12 seconds.



– Base damage of Kraken Impact: Reduced from 100 to 80.



– Culling threshold of Kraken Impact: Reduced from 20 percent of maximum health to 15 percent. Wolverine Buffs + Nerfs – Rage gained from Savage Claw: Increased from 7 to 10.



– Rage gained from Berserk Claw Strike: Decreased from 7 to 5.



– Rage gained from Feral Leap: Decreased from 20 to 10.



– Rage gained from Vicious Rampage: Decreased from 20 to 15.



– Rage gained from taking damage: Increased from 3 to 5.



– Enemy knockdown time after impact from Last Stand: Reduced from 1 second to 0.75 seconds. Adam Warlock Nerf – Cooldown for Soul Bond: Increased from 30 seconds to 40 seconds.



– Karmic Revival restores 30 percent health of a fall ally’s maximum health instead of a fixed 100. Cloak and Dagger – – Once Eternal Bond is activated, the duration of the first three healing zones won’t be calculated separately.



– These will instead remain active until the duration of the final healing zone ends.



– After which, all the zones will be removed together. Invisible Woman Nerf – Shield value of Guardian Shield: Decreased from 300 to 250. Loki Nerf – Regeneration Domain cooldown: Increased from 25 seconds to 30 seconds. Mantis Buffs + Nerfs – Base Health: Reduced from 275 to 250.



– Effects of Healing Flower and Allied Inspiration can be stacked up to 16 seconds. Rocket Raccoon Nerf – Healing Area of Repair Mode spheres: Reduced from 70 health/s to 50 health/s.



– Added one-time healing of 50 health to allies hit.



– Projectile speed reduction: Increased from 4.5 m/s to 7 m/s.



– Jetpack Dash cooldown: Increased from 6 seconds to 10 seconds.



– Jetpack Dash distance: Reduced from 10 meters to 8 meters.



– C.Y.A damage boost: Reduced from 40 percent to 25 percent



– During C.Y.A linked allies will receive an additional 100 Bonus Health points per second, capped at 150.



– The bonus health points received during C.Y.A per second will start to falloff after 1 second at a rate of 75 per/s.



– C.Y.A energy cost: Increased from 3700 to 4000

Adjustments to team-up abilities

Team-up abilities are a key part of team composition strategy, encouraging players to be more thoughtful with their character selections. Season 2 of Marvel Rivals introduces a few new abilities while removing or adjusting some existing ones.

New team-up abilities

There are three new team-up abilities introduced with season two.

Arcane Order (Doctor Strange – Scarlet Witch) Doctor Strange’s maximum health is increased by 100. Scarlet Witch can now perform Mystic Burst, a new ability.

Stars Aligned (Captain America – Winter Soldier) Captain America’s maximum health is increased by 100 and his damage is boosted by 5 percent. Winter Soldier can now perform the Stellar Impact ability.

Mental Projection (Emma Frost – Psylocke/Magneto) Emma Frost’s maximum health is increased by 100. Magneto can now perform the Magnetic Resonance ability. Psylocke can now perform the Soul Resurgence ability.



Team-up abilities adjusted

The following team-up abilities have been adjusted.

Ammo Overload (Rocket Racoon – Winter Soldier) Winter Soldier can no longer perform the Infinite Grit ability.

Chilling Charisma (Luna Snow – Namor) Namor can no longer perform the Frozen Spawn ability.

Dimensional Shortcut (Magik – Psylocke) Psylocke can no longer perform the Psionic Disc ability.

Gamma Charge (Hulk -Doctor Strange/Namor) Doctor Strange can no longer perform the Gamma Maelstrom ability. Namor can now perform the Gamma Monstro ability.



More team-ups! Image via NetEase Games

Team-up abilities removed

The following team-up abilities have now been removed from Marvel Rivals.

Metallic Chaos (Scarlet Witch – Magneto)

Voltaic Union (Thor – Captain America/Storm)

Skins color variants and gifting

Some of the more popular existing skins will now receive color variants that players can purchase. This isn’t too different from something you’d see in Street Fighter. NetEase showcased a few concepts for Psylocke and Luna Snow.

Psylocke has a new look. Image via NetEase Games Fancy. Image via NetEase Games

Additionally players can now show their appreciation to their friends and gift them skins directly through the game store.

You can now gift skins. Image via NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals season 2 battle pass – Hellfire Gala

The contents of the new Battle Pass are teased in the debut trailer for season two, titled Hellfire Gala, and we spotted lavish new costumes for Black Panther, Black Widow, Hulk, Wolverine, Star-Lord, Cloak and Dagger, Magik, Psylocke, and Captain America.

Image via NetEase Games Image via NetEase Games Image via NetEase Games Image via NetEase Games

Here is the new trailer for Season 2 featuring both Emma Frost and Ultron:

New hero – Emma Frost

Archetype: Vanguard

Emma Frost is the latest character from the X-Men universe to join the ever-expanding roster of Marvel Rivals. The Ice Queen herself is a powerful telepath that has several mutant abilities at her disposal.

While NetEase Games hasn’t officially revealed her move list, here is everything we’ve gathered from the leaks over the past few weeks.

Key Move / Action / Ability Left Click Psychic Ray Right Click Psychic Barrier E Mind Crush Shift Shift to Diamond Form or back to Human Form Left Click (Diamond Form) Punch (Melee) Right Click (Diamond Form) Kick E (Diamond Form) Grab Attack (Chokslam) Ultimate Her ultimate mind controls (lures) enemies towards her while doing damage.

Ultron is coming. Image via NetEase Games

Ultron will also be joining the roster, but a bit later when season 2.5 debuts sometime in May.

