How to get Marvel Rivals Costume Coin

So you’ve completed your Dailies, but you’re still looking for more Marvel Rivals rewards. For a small asking fee, you can nab yourself a Costume Coin that will skip Units altogether, giving you the Marvel Rivals Skin you’ve always dreamed of owning.
Costume Coins are a Marvel Rivals currency exclusive to the Pick-Up Bundles released on March 27 as part of season 1.5. Here is everything you should know about them before you purchase this bundle.
Table of contents
How to unlock Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals
The Marvel Rivals Costume Coin is a currency that can be exchanged for skins. Costume Coins are unlocked through Pick-Up Bundles. These cost $2.99, and only one is available at the time of writing, which includes the Hyper Orange Venom skin. Unlike other bundles available in Marvel Rivals, you don’t receive all rewards upon purchase. Instead, the bundle acts like a miniature battle pass. It’s only through playing three matches that one reward is unlocked. You can only unlock one reward per day. So, in the case of the Hyper Orange Pick-Up Bundle, it should take you 21 days to receive the seven rewards.
The Costume Coin is awarded upon completing 15 matches across five days.
Any bundle you purchased that is also included within the Pick-Up Bundle cannot be claimed again. At the time of writing, only one Costume Coin is available inside the Hyper Orange Pick-Up Bundle. Pick-Up Bundles will switch out depending on the current event. Their rewards can only be obtained within that allotted time. Items are awarded upon completing one reward mission (unlocked once per day). Missions reset at 3am CT.
All skins you can buy with Costume Coins, listed
All exchangeable skins are located inside the Exchange tab under Play menu. There are currently 32 skins on offer, each costing one Costume Coin. You can also convert a Costume Coin to 100 Units if you want to purchase sometihng that isn’t available on the Exchange list. You cannot refund your coin once a skin is purchased as the store closes.
Here are all the skins you can purchase by exchanging a Costume Coin:
|Skin
|Hero
Bag-Man Beyond
|Spider-Man
Incognito Dolphin
|Jeff the Land Shark
Vengeance
|Psylocke
Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness
|Scarlet Witch
Mr. Knight
|Moon Knight
Sword Master
|Iron Fist
Captain Gladiator
|Captain America
Revolution
|Winter Soldier
Space Knight
|Venom
Shining Star
|Luna Snow
Growth & Decay
|Cloak and Dagger
Bast’s Chosen
|Black Panther
Superior Iron Man
|Iron Man
Master of Magnetism
|Magneto
Mohawk Rock
|Storm
Eldritch Armor
|Magik
Punisher 2099
|The Punisher
VEN#M
|Peni Parker
Herald of Thunder
|Thor
Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy
|Doctor Strange
Freefall
|Hawkeye
Urban Hunter
|Squirrel Girl
Loki Season Two
|Loki
Deadpool & Wolverine
|Wolverine
Goddess of Death
|Hela
Arctic Agent
|Black Widow
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Star-Lord
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Rocket Raccoon
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Groot
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Mantis
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Adam Warlock
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Namor
Published: Mar 29, 2025 10:56 am