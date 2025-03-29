Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hyper Orange Venom mid-animation with Costume Coin icon pictured next to him
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

How to get Marvel Rivals Costume Coin

A mini battle pass with a free Skin at the end of the line.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Mar 29, 2025 10:56 am

So you’ve completed your Dailies, but you’re still looking for more Marvel Rivals rewards. For a small asking fee, you can nab yourself a Costume Coin that will skip Units altogether, giving you the Marvel Rivals Skin you’ve always dreamed of owning.

Recommended Videos

Costume Coins are a Marvel Rivals currency exclusive to the Pick-Up Bundles released on March 27 as part of season 1.5. Here is everything you should know about them before you purchase this bundle.

Table of contents

How to unlock Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals

Looking at Hyper Orange Venom standing behind the Pick-Up Bundle rewards
If you need a little pick-me-up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marvel Rivals Costume Coin is a currency that can be exchanged for skins. Costume Coins are unlocked through Pick-Up Bundles. These cost $2.99, and only one is available at the time of writing, which includes the Hyper Orange Venom skin. Unlike other bundles available in Marvel Rivals, you don’t receive all rewards upon purchase. Instead, the bundle acts like a miniature battle pass. It’s only through playing three matches that one reward is unlocked. You can only unlock one reward per day. So, in the case of the Hyper Orange Pick-Up Bundle, it should take you 21 days to receive the seven rewards.

The Costume Coin is awarded upon completing 15 matches across five days.

Any bundle you purchased that is also included within the Pick-Up Bundle cannot be claimed again. At the time of writing, only one Costume Coin is available inside the Hyper Orange Pick-Up Bundle. Pick-Up Bundles will switch out depending on the current event. Their rewards can only be obtained within that allotted time. Items are awarded upon completing one reward mission (unlocked once per day). Missions reset at 3am CT.

All skins you can buy with Costume Coins, listed

Looking at the Marvel Rivals skins available for Exchange by trading Costume Coins
A skin on a budget. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All exchangeable skins are located inside the Exchange tab under Play menu. There are currently 32 skins on offer, each costing one Costume Coin. You can also convert a Costume Coin to 100 Units if you want to purchase sometihng that isn’t available on the Exchange list. You cannot refund your coin once a skin is purchased as the store closes.

Here are all the skins you can purchase by exchanging a Costume Coin:

SkinHero
Marvel Rivals skin Spider-Man Bag-Man Beyond
Bag-Man Beyond		Spider-Man
Marvel Rivals skin Jeff the Land Shark Incognito Dolphin
Incognito Dolphin		Jeff the Land Shark
Marvel Rivals skin psylocke vengeance
Vengeance		Psylocke
Marvel Rivals skin scarlet witch doctor strange in the multiverse of madness
Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness		Scarlet Witch
Marvel Rivals skin Moon Knight Mister Knight
Mr. Knight		Moon Knight
Marvel Rivals skin Iron Fist Sword Master
Sword Master		Iron Fist
Marvel Rivals skin captain america captain gladiator
Captain Gladiator		Captain America
Winter Soldier Revolution skin
Revolution		Winter Soldier
Venom Space Knight skin
Space Knight		Venom
Marvel Rivals skin Luna Show Shining Star
Shining Star		Luna Snow
Marvel Rivals skin cloak and dagger growth and decay
Growth & Decay		Cloak and Dagger
Marvel Rivals skin black panther bast's chosen
Bast’s Chosen		Black Panther
Marvel Rivals skin Iron Man Superior
Superior Iron Man		Iron Man
Marvel Rivals skin Magneto Master of Magnetism
Master of Magnetism		Magneto
Storm Mohawk Rock skin
Mohawk Rock		Storm
Marvel Rivals skin Magik Eldritch Armor
Eldritch Armor		Magik
The Punisher 2099 skin
Punisher 2099		The Punisher
Marvel Rivals skin peni parker ven#m
VEN#M		Peni Parker
Thor Herald of Thunder skin
Herald of Thunder		Thor
Marvel Rivals skin doctor strange sorcerer supreme of the galaxy
Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy		Doctor Strange
Marvel Rivals skin Hawkeye Freefall
Freefall		Hawkeye
Marvel Rivals skin squirrel girl urban hunter
Urban Hunter		Squirrel Girl
Marvel Rivals skin Loki Season 2
Loki Season Two		Loki
Wolverine Deadpool & Wolverine skin
Deadpool & Wolverine		Wolverine
Marvel Rivals skin Hela Goddess of Death
Goddess of Death		Hela
Marvel Rivals skin black widow white suit
Arctic Agent		Black Widow
Star-Lord Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 skin
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3		Star-Lord
Marvel Rivals skin rocket raccoon guardians of the galaxy vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3		Rocket Raccoon
Marvel Rivals skin groot guardians of the galaxy vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3		Groot
Marvel Rivals skin Mantis Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3		Mantis
Adam Warlock Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 skin
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3		Adam Warlock
Marvel Rivals skin namor black panther wakanda forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever		Namor
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read