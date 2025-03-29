How to get Marvel Rivals Costume Coin

So you’ve completed your Dailies, but you’re still looking for more Marvel Rivals rewards. For a small asking fee, you can nab yourself a Costume Coin that will skip Units altogether, giving you the Marvel Rivals Skin you’ve always dreamed of owning.

Costume Coins are a Marvel Rivals currency exclusive to the Pick-Up Bundles released on March 27 as part of season 1.5. Here is everything you should know about them before you purchase this bundle.

How to unlock Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals

The Marvel Rivals Costume Coin is a currency that can be exchanged for skins. Costume Coins are unlocked through Pick-Up Bundles. These cost $2.99, and only one is available at the time of writing, which includes the Hyper Orange Venom skin. Unlike other bundles available in Marvel Rivals, you don’t receive all rewards upon purchase. Instead, the bundle acts like a miniature battle pass. It’s only through playing three matches that one reward is unlocked. You can only unlock one reward per day. So, in the case of the Hyper Orange Pick-Up Bundle, it should take you 21 days to receive the seven rewards.

The Costume Coin is awarded upon completing 15 matches across five days.

Any bundle you purchased that is also included within the Pick-Up Bundle cannot be claimed again. At the time of writing, only one Costume Coin is available inside the Hyper Orange Pick-Up Bundle. Pick-Up Bundles will switch out depending on the current event. Their rewards can only be obtained within that allotted time. Items are awarded upon completing one reward mission (unlocked once per day). Missions reset at 3am CT.

All skins you can buy with Costume Coins, listed

All exchangeable skins are located inside the Exchange tab under Play menu. There are currently 32 skins on offer, each costing one Costume Coin. You can also convert a Costume Coin to 100 Units if you want to purchase sometihng that isn’t available on the Exchange list. You cannot refund your coin once a skin is purchased as the store closes.

Here are all the skins you can purchase by exchanging a Costume Coin:

Skin Hero

Bag-Man Beyond Spider-Man

Incognito Dolphin Jeff the Land Shark

Vengeance Psylocke

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch

Mr. Knight Moon Knight

Sword Master Iron Fist

Captain Gladiator Captain America

Revolution Winter Soldier

Space Knight Venom

Shining Star Luna Snow

Growth & Decay Cloak and Dagger

Bast’s Chosen Black Panther

Superior Iron Man Iron Man

Master of Magnetism Magneto

Mohawk Rock Storm

Eldritch Armor Magik

Punisher 2099 The Punisher

VEN#M Peni Parker

Herald of Thunder Thor

Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy Doctor Strange

Freefall Hawkeye

Urban Hunter Squirrel Girl

Loki Season Two Loki

Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine

Goddess of Death Hela

Arctic Agent Black Widow

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket Raccoon

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Groot

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adam Warlock

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Namor

