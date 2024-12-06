What does SVP mean in Marvel Rivals?

Once you complete a match in Marvel Rivals, win or lose, you’ll notice two special icons beside each team member: MVP and SVP.

While MVP is an obvious abbreviation for Most Valuable Player, rewarded to the player on the winning team who was the best player of the match, SVP on the losing team seems to confuse some players in the community.

So, what does it mean?

SVP explained in Marvel Rivals

Raise to the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get straight to the point, SVP in Marvel Rivals means Second Valuable Player.

It’s given to the player on the losing team who was their most valuable player. Think of it as a silver medal or second-place ribbon for the best player on the losing team. It is basically the ultimate consolation prize.

While it doesn’t really do much in quick battles, in Ranked Mode, getting SVP is quick and valuable if you lose. Whoever is the SVP will not lose ranked points, which can be great if you are on a terrible team but still play to get SVP rank. It’s a good way to encourage folks to do their best, even if they are about to lose, so at least they don’t lose anything but the match itself.

You won’t be able to go into Ranked from the get-go, though, and you need to level up your account to unlock the mode. Still, it’s a nice feature to incentivize people to keep trying despite losing.

SVP, like MVP, is rewarded for a host of reasons, including:

Your damage output

How many enemies you eliminated

The amount of damage you blocked or healed, as a support

Having the fewest deaths on your team

All these come together to decide the reward at the end of the match. So keep doing your best and maybe it’ll fall on you.

