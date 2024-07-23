Marvel Rivals ‘server connection failed’ error, explained

Excitement is rising for Marvel Rivals, with the closed beta test providing another opportunity for players to get an early taste of the game. Some players are facing a ‘server connection failed’ error, however—so we’ll break down what it means.

Marvel Rivals enjoyed a successful alpha test period in May, and the doors opened for even more players, including those on console, with the closed beta test—providing promising signs for the full release.

No game is without issues, however, and the “server connection failed” error can be frustrating in Marvel Rivals, but we’ve explained everything you need to know below.

What is the ‘server connection failed error’ in Marvel Rivals?

Hulk smash puny servers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ‘server connection failed’ error in Marvel Rivals is a notice that appears if you can’t connect to the servers. As it is a server-side error, there is no known fix for the issue.

If you are trying to connect to Marvel Rivals when the servers are down, you will encounter this error code. This means that there are connection issues or the servers are not yet live for something like the closed beta test, which begins on July 23 at 5pm CT. If you’re getting the error code, it likely means that you’re early.

You can check the Marvel Rivals server status to ensure the client is live and available. Outside of the closed beta session and future tests, this error message will pop up whenever you try to access the game, so keep an eye on when the servers are going live.

That’s not to say the issue won’t present itself when servers are supposed to be available, however. There may be some server stress issues—particularly as the game is still in the beta stage and yet to be fully released.

The official Discord channel and social media are good places to check to see if there are any known issues, as players often head straight there to complain if problems occur—just make sure to be polite with any questions you ask.

