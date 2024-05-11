Are Marvel Rivals servers down? How to check server status

Marvel Rivals‘ first alpha test has begun with thousands of players piling in to experience Marvel’s attempt at an Overwatch-like hero shooter featuring all your favorite heroes and villains from the franchise.

As the game is in a test period, server issues may be a common occurrence as developers NetEase work to handle an increased player load. At times, these servers may become inaccessible or will be shut down for maintenance.

Here’s how to check the current server status for Marvel Rivals.

How to check the server status for Marvel Rivals

Are server issues troubling you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re encountering server issues, your first stop should be to check the official Marvel Rivals social media account on X (formerly Twitter), as well as the Marvel Rivals Discord server.

Both X/Twitter and Discord will be updated by the dev team with everything from patch info to server maintenance and other news. The official website’s news section may also include articles and updates regarding the servers.

If you’re running into trouble regarding your connection and there hasn’t been anything posted by the Marvel Rivals team, it’s likely you have an issue on your end. Begin standard troubleshooting to determine whether it’s your PC/console or your internet connection:

Test the device on another connection , if possible.

, if possible. Restart your device and attempt to launch the game.

and attempt to launch the game. Restart your internet modem , wait a few minutes, then relaunch the game.

, wait a few minutes, then relaunch the game. Repair or reinstall Marvel Rivals.

If none of the above issues work, you may need to wait for NetEase to complete any ongoing maintenance or for the servers to be fixed. If you’re reading this at the conclusion of the alpha test, it’s possible the test has ended and, as a result, the game won’t be accessible until the next test or launch.

