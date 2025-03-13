Marvel Rivals players are happiest to see one incredibly rare Lord icon on their team

Getting the coveted Lord icon player in your competitive matches is a relief for most Marvel Rivals players, as you can rest assured they know what they’re doing in their given role. Still, certain heroes make players instantly appreciate their efforts to reach that level of proficiency.

Recommended Videos

In a Reddit discussion, Marvel Rivals players almost unanimously agreed that Captain America is the best hero to spot a Lord icon in matches—even if it’s a rarity. “Captain America because you know he’s well experienced and about to make their healers lives hell,” one player said, noting the Vanguard’s ability to pierce through enemy lines and annihilate the backline.

I can do this all day! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lord icon is one of the many free customization options in the game, but you need to invest your time and fulfill certain conditions while playing the hero to make your way from Agent and reach the Lord rank, which unlocks a special icon for the hero. The icon much flashier than the normal hero icon, and it shows how much experience the player holds on that hero.

For the First Avenger, his play rate is the lowest among all Vanguards in the game standing at just 5.09 percent followed closely by Hulk, who is currently at a 7.08 pick rate in the competitive matches. While their win rate is decent, most people still don’t play these heroes much, making the Lord icon rarer for them.

However, if you do spot one Cap or Hulk main in your matches, it’s definitely a rare occurrence, and the experience on Captain America in particular shines through for many. Other players pointed out heroes like Loki, who has a six percent play rate, but players with Lord icon are usually those who’ve mastered the fundamentals and consistently put on a show for their teammates with constant heals.

While the Lord icon does show constant devotion and dedication toward the hero, it doesn’t always mean that the player is highly skilled. Many players on Reddit are talking about Spider-Man Lord icon players, as most of them still die in the enemy backline without bringing any value to the team.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy