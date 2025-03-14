Marvel Rivals players might have misjudged this hero—even if his players are easy to hate

Spider-Man is a bit of a controversial hero in Marvel Rivals. He’s normally considered weak, but is that really true? The data seems to disagree, and players highlighted how the problem isn’t with the hero himself, but with his players.

According to Rivals Meta, a Marvel Rivals stats tracker website, Spider-Man is the second-most picked DPS hero in both Quickplay and Competitive. He has a win rate of 49.28 percent and is the fifth-most banned character in Diamond ranked matches and above. A player posting on Reddit pointed out how, despite this data, the community “will tell you that he’s too difficult and weak.”

Is this character actualy weak? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spider-Man doesn’t place well when placed in tier lists, often being put in Tier C or B, and is usually described as one of the hardest heroes to master. His abilities require players to have a lot of knowledge of the game and map to take advantage of his high mobility; otherwise, he’s easily caught in crossfire or just dies alone after going too far into the enemy backline, out of sight of his Strategists.

Because of that, the casual player will most likely find below-average Spider-Man players most of the time, while Competitive players will ban him to avoid getting one on their team. Many players in the post confirmed they always ban Spider-Man to avoid their own teammates from picking him.

However, one player attributed the high pick rate to the character’s popularity and how it’s not the characters, but the players who end up tarnishing the hero’s reputation due to “bad Spideys with main character syndrome.” Another player pointed out how “even a good Spider-Man spends most of the match away from the objective,” which is the thin line those players have to walk in order to be effective.

Many players also expressed how the general stats don’t express the reality of the game since Spider-Man’s pick rate gets in higher ranks. Spider-Man is the 10th most-picked DPS hero in Diamond and becomes the sixth most picked in Celestial—nowhere near second place he is in lower ranks—but his win rate remains high with 51.74 percent in Diamond.

Blame the player, not the hero. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bad rep Spider-Man gets might be getting louder than what the hero actually offers. The stats say he can be pretty good when he’s well-played, just like any other hero. But most Spider-Man players seem to be more worried about getting kills than focusing on the main objective.

Spider-Man can be really good and wipe off the entire opponent team if well played, but if the player behind him doesn’t know what he’s doing, he can be massacred by the opposing team and take his teammates with him to a defeat. Unfortunately, the consensus is that the hero might not be bad, but the players are.

