Marvel Rivals players desperately want to delete these annoying heroes from the game

The discussion around Marvel Rivals continues to be hot and heavy, even several months after its initial launch, thanks to timely updates and new content.

Whatever the reason may be that players come back each day or week for more Marvel Rivals games, plenty agree that there are some individual heroes who also make them want to stop playing the game due to how annoying they can be to play against.

AGAIN! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everyone has that one hero they can’t stand playing against. For me, it’s Iron Fist. He’s relentless on Strategists, and relying on teammates for help is an entirely different issue altogether. But in a recent Reddit discussion, passionate players had various opinions of their own when it comes to which character they would delete from the game if they could.

The original poster of the thread called out Spider-Man, but others were quick to call out that the game would not be Marvel without its flagship hero. “He actually fits his [theme] so well too,” another player said. “His kit is perfect as a Spider-Man. It’s just so fucking frustrating to play against.”

Other players immediately took issue with Winter Soldier, AKA Bucky Barnes, for his sometimes-oppressive ultimate, especially those who play Loki and spawn clones. Bucky gets to repeat his ultimate “AGAIN” and “AGAIN” when killing clones, meaning it extends the mayhem.

“As a Bucky main I love having Loki players in my games,” one player replied. “On my team? I get healed (thank you). On the enemy team? I get practically free ult recharges (thank you). Either way thank you Loki mains.”

One of the game’s cutest, cheeriest heroes is also at the top of the list for many, mainly for the fact that her kit is reminiscent of another annoying troll of a hero from a different game in the genre.

“I thought when I quit Overwatch I’d escape Junkrat,” one player remarked. “But he came back to haunt me as fucking SQUIRREL GIRL.” And this comparison is so true, it’s kind of wild. Both Squirrel Girl and Junkrat launch slow, powerful projectiles that deal big damage and are able to trap enemies and stop them in place.

“Black Panther,” one player said. “I hate playing him, I hate versing him, and his achievement is the one and only reason I’ll never get a platinum trophy for this game.” The feat of getting a 3-K.O. streak on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia map seems to be a common problem for many, considering the achievement has just a 2.4-percent completion rate on Steam.

How could you hate this face? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, players like us don’t run the game and characters likely won’t get deleted any time soon. A balance patch is more likely, so if one character like those above are ruining your experience, make sure to voice your opinion (kindly) on social media to let NetEase games know how you feel.

