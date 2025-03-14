These new Marvel Rivals skins are stunning, but could they be pay to lose? Some players say yes

Marvel Rivals’ latest additions to the store are some of the coolest costumes yet, but gamers are wondering if they might actually be pay-to-lose instead of pay-to-win.

Storm’s Goddess of Thunder and Loki’s Presidential Attire costumes hit the Marvel Rivals store last night and were an instant success. The Storm costume is from a 1970 issue of X-Men Annual when she wielded Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, while Loki’s is from 2016’s Vote Loki #1, but despite looking awesome, there are some competitive concerns for both of them.

He really is the God of Mischief. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some players are concerned about Storm’s skin, with one gamer saying in a March 13 Reddit thread that it’s “dope but my god are you gonna stick out like a sore thumb on every map.” And it’s a valid concern. The size of Storm’s head and helm in the skin is absolutely massive compared to her base models. Whether it effects the hitbox is irrelevant to some, since she’ll be easier to see.

“Being a bad bitch sometimes takes sacrifices,” another player said of Storm’s skin, a Legendary one that has some slightly different sound effects to justify the higher 2,200 Credit price tag.

But with Loki, the issue may actually be tangible. As shown on shroud’s stream last night, there seems to be a problem with the skin bundle’s MVP animation. At the very end of the animation as Loki plants his hands on the podium, it forced shroud’s OBS Studio broadcasting software to disconnect.

Trying to prove that it wasn’t a fluke, he repeated the process multiple times, and OBS disconnected multiple times. For whatever reason, be it technical, for DMCA reasons, or a weird coincidence, shroud couldn’t seem to figure out what was wrong, but he said it was a “scary” thing to experience.

It appears for now that shroud may be the only one (or one of the few) who had the issue, so it was likely an issue with his capture card or something else hardware-wise. But, in the end, the clip itself is rather funny and makes for some fun content and discussion, regardless of what was actually happening.

Shroud realized the new Loki skin in Marvel Rivals makes your OBS crash and your stream turns off… This needs to be fixed ASAP



The ONLY reason Shroud's stream isn't completely turning off is because he runs an OBS ingest to save his stream from shutting down pic.twitter.com/aXPVoMiIZS — Shroud Updates (@ShroudUpdate) March 14, 2025

So, if you open Marvel Rivals and consider picking up these new skins, buyer beware. But in all honesty, you’re probably okay, so whip out that credit card and enjoy.

