Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Marvel Rivals hero artwork with Venom in the center
Image via NetEase Games
Category:
Marvel

The best counters for each Marvel Rivals hero

Get ready to swap at any time to help your team achieve victory against your greatest enemies.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 07:00 pm

The Marvel universe battle is here. The free-to-play team-based shooter Marvel Rivals offers a massive roster of heroes to play as, and the toughest decision is choosing who to play when countering other heroes.

Recommended Videos

Since Marvel Rivals allows you to swap heroes at any time in the middle of a game, it’s important to use this ability as much as possible to help your team achieve victory. If one or more enemy heroes are destroying your squad, it’s time to swap to something that can take them down or mitigate their power.

With that in mind, here are the best counters for every Marvel Rivals hero.

Table of contents

Marvel Rivals Counters Chart: Best counters for every hero

Marvel Rivals hero character art
The battle begins! Image via NetEase
heads up!

This is an evolving list based on our experience in multiple Marvel Rivals play tests. As the game adds, buffs, and nerfs heroes, things may change.

HeroVanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Adam WarlockDr. Strange, Magneto, Captain AmericaBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Star-LordN/A
Black PantherGroot, Venom, Hulk, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter SoldierJeff, Loki, Mantis
Black WidowHulk, Venom, Peni ParkerSpider-Man, Magik, Punisher, Star-LordJeff, Loki, Mantis
Captain AmericaDr. Strange, Peni ParkerBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, HelaJeff, Loki, Mantis
Cloak and DaggerTBDTBDTBD
Doctor StrangeHulk, Venom, GrootBlack Panther, Magik, Star-LordLuna Snow, Loki
GrootPeni Parker, Dr. Strange, Magneto, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-LordAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
HawkeyeDr. Strange, Magneto, Captain AmericaBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Star-LordLoki, Luna Snow, Rocket Raccoon
HelaDr. Strange, Magneto, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Star-LordAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
Bruce Banner/HulkDr. Strange, Peni ParkerBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, HelaJeff, Loki, Luna Snow
Iron FistMagneto, Venom, Peni ParkerBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, Winter SoldierAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
Iron ManDr. Strange, Peni Parker, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter SoldierAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
Jeff the Land SharkVenom, Hulk, Peni ParkerBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Spider-ManN/A
LokiVenom, Hulk, Peni ParkerBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Star-LordN/A
Luna SnowVenom, Hulk, Peni ParkerPunisher, Star-Lord, Hela, MagikN/A
MagikDr. Strange, Peni ParkerHawkeye, Punisher, Winter SoldierAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
MagnetoVenom, Hulk, Groot, Captain AmericaBlack Panther, Magik, Spider-Man, Scarlet WitchAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
MantisVenom, Hulk, Peni ParkerBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Spider-ManN/A
Moon KnightCaptain America, Magneto, Dr. StrangeBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Spider-ManRocket Raccoon, Loki, Luna Snow, Jeff
NamorVenom, Hulk, Captain AmericaBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Spider-Man, Star-LordRocket Raccoon, Loki, Luna Snow
Peni ParkerHulk, Venom, Groot, Dr. StrangePunisher, Hela, Moon Knight, Winter SoldierRocket Raccoon, Loki, Luna Snow
PsylockeDr. Strange, Magneto, Peni ParkerBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Spider-Man, Star-LordAdam Warlock, Jeff, Loki, Luna Snow
PunisherDr. Strange, Magneto, Peni ParkerPunisher, Hela, Moon Knight, Winter SoldierJeff, Loki, Luna Snow
Rocket RaccoonVenom, Hulk, Peni ParkerBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Spider-ManN/A
Scarlet WitchGroot, Venom, Hulk, Captain AmericaPunisher, Hela, Moon Knight, Winter SoldierJeff, Loki, Mantis
Spider-ManPeni Parker, Groot, Dr. StrangeScarlet Witch, Punisher, Star-Lord, HawkeyeJeff, Loki, Mantis
Squirrel GirlPeni Parker, Groot, Dr. Strange, Captain AmericaPunisher, Hela, Black Widow, HawkeyeAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
Star-LordDr. Strange, Magneto, Peni ParkerHawkeye, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-Lord, Spider-ManJeff, Loki, Luna Snow
StormDr. Strange, Magneto, Peni ParkerHawkeye, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-Lord, Spider-ManAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow
ThorPeni Parker, Magneto, Dr. StrangeHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-LordJeff, Loki, Mantis
VenomPeni Parker, Magneto, Dr. StrangeHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-LordJeff, Loki, Mantis
Winter SoldierVenom, Hulk, Peni ParkerBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Spider-ManAdam Warlock, Jeff, Loki, Mantis
WolverinePeni Parker, Magneto, Dr. StrangeBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, HelaAdam Warlock, Jeff, Loki, Mantis

All Vanguard counters in Marvel Rivals

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Hulk Marvel Rivals extends his hands
Smash. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Peni ParkerBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, HelaJeff, Loki, Luna Snow

Hulk is a brawler, meaning he needs to get up close to be effective or deal any real damage. This means that any long-range character will be able to deal with him pretty well, and those with good mobility skills will be able to escape his wrath, too.

Captain America

Captain America raises his shield
Stars and stripes! Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Peni ParkerBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, HelaTBD

Cap is a brawler but he also struggles to get up close with some limited mobility. While he can block shots with his vibranium shield, it’s not nearly as big as those from Groot, Magneto, or Doctor Strange, so long-range fighters are how to take him down.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals puts his hand forward with a magical ring around his wrist.
Master of the Mystic arts. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Hulk, Venom, GrootBlack Panther, Magik, Star-LordLuna Snow, Loki

Stephen Strange is best suited to use his shield to protect his team as it advances, so any character that’s able to get on top of him and disrupt his ability to block incoming damage by flanking him or using crowd control abilities will be a nightmare for him to deal with.

Groot

Groot, a giant tree-like character from Marvel Rivals.
He is Groot. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Peni Parker, Dr. Strange, Magneto, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-Lord, StormAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Groot is a menace up close, meaning any characters capable of dealing damage at range can handle him pretty well, along with those who can fly, staying off the ground and far away from his pesky walls.

Magneto

Magneto in Marvel Rivals hovers with broken buildings and twisted metal all around him
The Master of Magnetism. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Venom, Hulk, Groot, Captain AmericaBlack Panther, Magik, Spider-Man, Scarlet WitchAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Like Doctor Strange, Magneto’s best utility is that he has a shield to protect teammates while also being able to deal damage at mid-range. This makes him susceptible to brawlers, as he does not have much mobility at all.

Peni Parker

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals holds up a heart while sitting on top of a mech.
A spider girl in a hi-tech world. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Hulk, Venom, Groot, Dr. StrangePunisher, Hela, Moon Knight, Winter SoldierRocket Raccoon, Loki, Luna Snow

Peni Parker in her SP//dr tank is one of the few Vanguard heroes capable of ranged damage, meaning she can hold her own at multiple ranges, especially with her spider mines that are a nightmare to deal with when placed in her immediate vicinity. She’s also able to web up and slow down any hero chasing her, making her one of the stronger Vanguards in the game.

Thor

Thor in Marvel Rivals swings his hammer with lightning around it
It’s all about Mjolnir. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Peni Parker, Magneto, Dr. StrangeHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-Lord,
Spider-Man		Jeff, Loki, Mantis

Thor’s hammer is shockingly small, meaning he is most lethal at extremely close range, and mobile heroes should have no issue dodging his attacks.

Venom

Venom in Marvel Rivals holds his hands up with black fluid swirling around him.
He’s hungry. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Peni Parker, Magneto, Dr. StrangeHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-LordJeff, Loki, Mantis

Venom can do a bit of everything, but he’s a force to be reckoned with at close range. His mobility makes him an asset as an offensive-minded tank, but fighting anyone past mid-range is a bad idea for Eddie Brock.

All Duelist counters in Marvel Rivals

Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals dives forward extending his claws.
Can’t de-claw this cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Groot, Venom, Hulk, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter SoldierJeff, Loki, Mantis

T’Challa is reminiscent of Genji in Overwatch, using two of his abilities to reset his dash and become a problem up close. Keep your distance or go toe-to-toe with a brawling Vanguard with some fast aiming to stay in the fight.

Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals aims down the sight of a rifle.
This widow bites. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Hulk, Venom, Peni ParkerSpider-Man, Magik, Black Panther, Star-LordAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Natasha is a sniper with the potential to one-shot kill at range, so characters with high mobility and the ability to get in close will be able to shut her down, such as “dive” characters like Venom and Spider-Man.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals fires an arrow from his bow.
Like a futuristic Robin Hood. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Magneto, Doctor Strange, Venom, HulkSpider-Man, Black Panther, Star-Lord, MagikAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Another sniper like his pal Natasha, Clint Barton is countered by any character that can shield off his long-range bow shots and anyone who can dive on him to prevent him from dealing damage.

Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals with her hand on her hip, wearing spiky green armor and helm.
She’s hella strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Magneto, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Star-Lord, Black WidowAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

As a sniper-like character in Rivals, Hela wreaks havoc from a distance. But this also makes her susceptible to ranged heroes, especially during her ultimate ability where she remains stationary.

Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals winds up to punch as a mystical dragon follows his fist.
K’un Lun’s finest. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Magneto, Venom, Peni ParkerBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, Winter SoldierAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

A melee character at heart, Lin Lie evens the odds in midair with his Yat Jee Chung Kuen ability, which allows him to dash forward and pursue enemies a few meters away. It’s always best to keep your distance when you see Iron Fist on the battlefield because he’s mostly unable to deal damage outside of melee range.

Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals fires a laser beam from his chest.
Full power. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Peni Parker, Captain AmericaHawkeye, Punisher, Winter SoldierAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Iron Man’s flight capability makes him a handful to deal with when piloted by a skilled player, but if you’ve got strong ranged characters using hitscan abilities against him, he’s going to have a bad time.

Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals wielding a sword in her hand
Swords do the trick just fine. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Peni ParkerHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Black WidowAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Magik is one of the best close-range melee fighters in Rivals, meaning that characters like Hawkeye and Punisher should be able to handle her well so long as they keep her at range. Winter Soldier’s mid-range pistol is a solid counter as well.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals leaps with his arms raised, his cape the shape of a crescent moon behind him.
Take to the skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Captain America, Magneto, Dr. StrangeBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Spider-ManRocket Raccoon, Loki, Luna Snow, Jeff

Moon Knight’s attacks are projectile-based with some big damage fall-off at range, but he’s a nightmare to deal with up close thanks to his dive potential, and he’s able to close the gap and traverse the battlefield with multiple abilities.

Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals extends his spear forward as water splashes around it.
The seas are on his side. Screenshot by Dot esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Captain America, Magneto, Dr. StrangePunisher, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, HelaAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow, Rocket Raccoon

Mid-range heroes work best against Namor since his Aquatic Dominion ability allows him to place down multiple squid-like turrets that can quickly chip away at the health pool of any hero that dives on him. His Blessing of the Deep also allows him to quickly nullify incoming damage, so take him by surprise.

Psylocke

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals with a purple slash from a sword in front of her as her red scarf trails behind her.
A unique twist on the character. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Magneto, Peni Parker, VenomBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Iron FistRocket Raccoon, Loki, Luna Snow

Her Psionic Crossbow is lethal up close, so snipers and long-range heroes able to deal damage from a safe distance will be the best bet against Psylocke. But as a hitscan hero, she’s also countered by dive heroes who can get in her face and mess up her aim.

The Punisher

The Punsiher in Marvel Rivals wields two large guns, one in each hand.
Frank’s angry again. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Magneto, Peni Parker, VenomPunisher, Hela, Moon Knight, Winter SoldierJeff, Loki, Luna Snow

Punisher’s only true weakness is his lack of mobility. While he can use his zipline to escape enemies up close, he’s quite slow of foot. But since he wields both a mid-range AR and close-range shotgun, you’ll need to be ready for anything against him.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals conjures a red magical orb with a symbol on it.
Pure chaos. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Groot, Venom, Hulk, Captain AmericaPunisher, Hela, Moon Knight, Winter SoldierJeff, Loki, Mantis

Wanda’s close-range tracking primary fire is crucial against certain enemies, such as Spider-Man, but this means she’s easily dealt with at long range. Ranged heroes are also perfect for when she’s powering up her Reality Erasure ultimate (“PURE CHAOS!”) that she telegraphs from across the map.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals shoots a web from his wrist.
His neighborhood just got way bigger. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Peni Parker, Groot, Dr. StrangeScarlet Witch, Punisher, Star-Lord, HawkeyeJeff, Loki, Mantis

Spider-Man is one of the fastest and most maneuverable heroes in the game, so you will need to hit your shots regardless of who you pick. But long-range heroes who are able to pick him off and whittle down his HP from a distance will fare well, preventing the webhead from getting up close for melee damage.

Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals holds up her slingshot as a squirrel sits on her head.
Her damage output is nuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Peni Parker, Groot, Dr. Strange, Captain AmericaPunisher, Hela, Black Widow, HawkeyeAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Doreen is a very interesting hero in that she does massive damage with her projectiles, but there’s not much fall off and they can be launched very far. Not only that, but they bounce, and she has a stun ability, so she doesn’t have much of a weakness.

Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals wields dual SMGs with flames around them.
He’s a legendary outlaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Magneto, Peni ParkerHawkeye, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-Lord, Spider-ManJeff, Loki, Luna Snow

Star-Lord is strong at mid-range and closer with his dual-wielded SMGs, so stay out of his range to take care of Peter Quill.

Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals holds her hands out, lightning streaking from them.
The elements are at her command. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Magneto, Peni ParkerHawkeye, Winter Soldier, Hela, Star-Lord, Spider-ManAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Storm surveys the battlefield from up high, meaning ranged heroes are a nightmare for her. Her Wind Blade damage projectile falls off quickly and is tough to hit shots with, so she’s best at mid-range.

Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals aims a weapon forward.
Who the hell is Bucky? Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Magneto, Peni ParkerBlack Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, TBD

Bucky presents a big problem at close range, both with his powerful handgun and his Roadhog-like arm hook that pulls you in for big damage. Combine that with the fact that his primary weapon is a projectile, and it’s best to stay as far away from him as you can.

Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals leaps forward with his claws slashing red marks in the air.
He’s the best there is at what he does. Image via NetEase Games
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Peni ParkerHawkeye, Punisher, Winter Soldier, Black WidowAdam Warlock, Loki, Luna Snow

Listen up, bub. Wolverine is a nightmare at close range and his ultimate is nothing to mess around with. Keep yourself out of range of his adamantium claws to give yourself a fighting chance.

All Strategist counters in Marvel Rivals

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals extends his hand upwards.
Keep your team in the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Dr. Strange, Magneto, Captain AmericaBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Star-Lord, N/A

The perfect specimen is a long-range damage-dealer and a close-range revival specialist, so you’ll want to get all up in his business to prevent him from becoming a problem.

Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals, a man in a cloak conjuring a purple orb behind a woman throwing a barrage of daggers.
Two for one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Venom, Hulk, Peni Parker, Captain AmericaSpider-Man, Iron Fist, Magik, PunisherN/A

Whether Dagger or Cloak (or both) are giving you fits, keep the pressure on them with dive heroes to prevent them from getting comfortable. Cloak’s damage is a hitscan beam with medium range, so he is more of a threat, but the heroes’ 250 HP pool can be taken down quickly if you catch them by surprise.

Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals, a small shark with legs.
Yeah, this is happening. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Venom, Hulk, Peni ParkerBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Spider-ManN/A

You’ll want to avoid Jeff’s Healing Bubbles, as they will heal him and his teammates while knocking you back. Keep an eye out for him and wait for him to be defenseless when he swims underground because he can still take damage from that point.

Loki

Loki in Marvel Rivals laughs while holding his staff, his goat-horn helm on his head.
Mischievous. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Venom, Peni Parker, HulkBlack Panther, Magik, Punisher, Star-LordN/A

Loki’s ability to go invisible and run off makes him a powerful support, let alone his ability to spawn multiple clones of himself. But arguably the best part of his kit is his Regeneration Domain, which heals allies over time and converts any damage taken into healing. AoE attacks and characters who can chase him or escape while the Regeneration Domain remains active will be needed.

Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals points her finger upwards.
She’ll K-pop your head off. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Vanguard countersDuelist countersStrategist counters
Venom, Hulk, Peni ParkerPunisher, Star-Lord, Hela, MagikN/A

This K-pop star is a ranged damage dealer and healer both, so getting up close and disrupting her rhythm and flow (see what I did there?) will be a necessity.

Mantis