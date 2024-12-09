How to play Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals

Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals is a unique superhero duo that has different abilities to assist your team in overcoming impossible odds.

Most of the Strategists in Marvel Rivals don’t offer as much versatility, but Cloak & Dagger completely break this mold and change the game using their diverse, all-round abilities. They can either help your team get the best support with the help of Dagger, or pave the way for your team by setting up enemies for your Duelists by using Cloak. However, wrapping your head around the abilities of both characters could be quite difficult.

Here’s a complete guide to mastering both Cloak and Dagger to become the ultimate support for your team in Marvel Rivals.

All Cloak & Dagger abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Ability Description PC Controls Controller Dagger: Lightforce Daggers

Cloak: Darkforce Cloak (Basic Attack) Lightforce Daggers: Dagger uses daggers that heal allies and also damage enemies from a distance. She needs to reload after using 12 daggers.

Darkforce Cloak: Cloak’s basic attack is close-range and deals continuous damage like Scarlet Witch. LMB RT/R2 Dagger: Dagger Storm Cloak: Dark Teleportation Dagger Storm: Dagger throws down a volley of daggers which heals allies inside it over time, allowing them to hold a spot.

Dark Teleportation: Cloak makes allies around him phased, which makes them invulnerable and invisible to enemies, while also giving them enhanced movement speed. RMB LT/R2 Dagger: Shadow’s Embrace

Cloak: Light’s Embrace If you’re playing as Dagger, you can turn into Cloak and vice versa. LShift LB/L1 Dagger: Veil of Lightforce

Cloak: Terror Cape Veil of Lightforce: Dagger uses a wall of healing toward the allies, which heals them on impact and allows her to heal them quicker with a boost.

Terror Cape: Cloak throws down a wall that damages enemies on impact, blinds them, and also makes them take more damage under the effect, making them vulnerable. E RB/R1 Eternal Bond (Ultimate) Cloak & Dagger performs three rapid dashes, which heal allies and damage enemies if they step on the path used to dash. Q LS+RS Click

Cloak & Dagger also share a Team-up ability with Moon-Knight called the Lunar Force, which lets Cloak & Dagger create a Light and Dark Realm to help Moon Knight become invisible. While doing that, Cloak & Dagger gets a 15 percent Healing bonus which improves the team’s endurance in fights. Clock & Dagger’s different abilities—except the ultimate—have their separate cooldowns, so you can switch between the characters and practically have no cooldown on your abilities.

All Cloak & Dagger strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Even though Cloak & Dagger seem very complicated to master with so many abilities under their respective belts, there is a way to play them optimally to dominate the battlefield. Even before going to their separate abilities and the best way to use them, you always need to pay attention to the state of the match, understand the game’s tempo, and realize what your team requires to win more teamfights.

If your team is always getting blasted by the opponents’ Duelists and they’re not able to sustain the damage, use Dagger. Not only do her basic attacks restore your allies’ health, but her Dagger Storm and Veil of Lightforce abilities target multiple superheroes at once, helping you keep your team’s frontline healthy all the time. You can also use your ranged basic attacks to damage enemies and help your Duelists nail down their kills, similar to Luna Snow.

However, if your team is seeking someone to initiate teamfights and help them escape devastating enemy ultimates, change to Cloak. He excels at dealing close-range damage and he’s a great choice to challenge Duelists who love to take down support backlines. His Dark Teleportation ability allows you to protect your team from ultimates and also briefly gives them an edge over enemies, as anyone nearby you doesn’t take any damage. You can also use Terror Cape blinding priority targets to help your team take them down easily to win teamfights easily.

With their ultimate Eternal Bond, you can quickly reposition your character, getting out of sticky situations by leaving a trail that heals allies and slowly damages your enemies. It’s a fantastic tool for zoning the capture point and gaining control of a losing match.

It’s very hard to take Cloak & Dagger down, as you’ve pretty much got everything in your arsenal to wreak havoc on enemies without compromising on anything. With proper repositioning tools, solid heals, and decent damage to take down enemies from all ranges, they’re definitely one of the strongest superheroes to use in Marvel Rivals if you’re good at reading the game state. Just don’t get full DPS all the time. No one likes a full-DPS Strategist.

Now that you’ve mastered your perfect Strategist, you can explore other superheroes like Hela and learn the counters to other Marvel Rivals superheroes.

