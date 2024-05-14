How to play Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

As Scarlet Witch’s name suggests, she is a veritable expert in the magical arts, and these powers can be used to devilishly damaging and supporting effect in Marvel Rivals.

The diversity of Marvel Rivals‘ roster means there’s plenty of choice and many characters to choose from. Peni Parker and Groot make for great Vanguard-style heroes, whereas Hela is an amazing Duelist.

Another great Duelist is the OP Scarlet Witch, and she ticks many of the boxes you might be looking for in a consistent character to main.

All Scarlet Witch abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Scarlet Witch’s abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Controls Controller Chaos Control (Normal Attack) Use Chaos Magic to attack enemies and restore Chaos Energy. LMB RT Mystic Projection Enter the Projection state for free flight. Press again to exit early. LShift LB Dark Seal Land a hit on a target or the scene, or press again to generate a Force Field that periodically stuns enemies within range. E RB Telekinesis Hold [SPACE] / X to fall slowly. Space X Chthonian Burst Consume Chaos Energy to fire explosive magic missiles, damaging enemies. RMB LT Chaotic Bond (Team-Up ability) Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword. – – Reality Erasure (Ultimate) Engage in free-flight while charging energy, then unleash it to deal massive damage. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Scarlet Witch strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

She’s a potent force to be reckoned with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The magical capabilities of Scarlet Witch mean she’s versatile in her offense and can comfortably zip around the battlefield and cause a lot of damage if left unattended in Marvel Rivals.

For instance, her base Chaos Control attack is solid on its own, but it’s merely a pawn to get us extra Chthonian Burst charges, which can fell most Duelists and Strategists in three or four hits. But if you unleash her Dark Seal on a nearby foe, you temporarily stunlock them, allowing you free reign to land Chthonian Bursts unopposed, giving you easy kills.

Dark Seal is also the perfect way to slow down seemingly indomitable foes such as Groot and The Hulk—giving your team a few seconds of free reign to inflict big damage!

Scarlet Witch’s Mystic Projection ability is also not to be overlooked in Marvel Rivals. Not only does the shooter generously give you two refillable charges that can be used in quick succession, but like Star Lord, for example, Mystic Projection can help Scarlet Witch briefly ascend.

Meaning, you can reach higher ledges, get yourself out of harm’s way, and also inflict damage and provide aerial support from above the heart of the action.

Scarlet Witch is one of our favorite heroes to use, but for a sterner breakdown, check out our complete Marvel Rivals: Hero tier list.

