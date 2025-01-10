Marvel Rivals Midnight Features season event: All Missions and rewards

A new season is kicking off in Marvel Rivals, which means there are new missions to complete and rewards to earn—and the final reward for the Midnight Features season event is definitely not one you want to miss.

The addition of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman headlines Marvel Rivals season one. In a mid-season update, the Human Torch and The Thing will join them, and both heroes are a focus of the new event.

This limited-time event is set to finish on Friday, Feb. 7, as shown in an in-game timer, so we advise getting the challenges done as soon as possible.

All Marvel Rivals Midnight Features missions and rewards

Complete missions, get rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The missions and rewards for the Midnight Features seasonal event are split into different sections, with additional slews of rewards released as the season progresses.

Completing pages in the Midnight Features event provides more rewards, primarily four different Gallery Cards, but the final reward for completing five pages is the Reborn from Ragnarok Thor skin. The rewards for completing pages are:

Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card

Ancient Game Gallery Card

Fall of Midtown Gallery Card

Midnight Missions Gallery Card

Thor Reborn from Ragnarok Costume

We’ve got all the missions and their requirements below, which we’ll keep updated as new missions release.

Blood Moon Over The Big Apple

Name Mission Reward Who Needs Damage Control? Trigger Recursive Destruction three times in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown 100x Chrono Tokens Everybody Hates Reed Defeat five enemies with Braniac Bounce as Mister Fantastic OR Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman. Scientific Stretch Spray If You Can Make It Here… Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown OR win five matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 60 Units

