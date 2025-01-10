Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Thor's Reborn from Ragnarok skin in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features season event: All Missions and rewards

The final reward is worth the grind.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 10, 2025 04:40 am

A new season is kicking off in Marvel Rivals, which means there are new missions to complete and rewards to earn—and the final reward for the Midnight Features season event is definitely not one you want to miss.

Recommended Videos

The addition of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman headlines Marvel Rivals season one. In a mid-season update, the Human Torch and The Thing will join them, and both heroes are a focus of the new event.

This limited-time event is set to finish on Friday, Feb. 7, as shown in an in-game timer, so we advise getting the challenges done as soon as possible.

All Marvel Rivals Midnight Features missions and rewards

A screenshot of the Midnight Features event page in Marvel Rivals
Complete missions, get rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The missions and rewards for the Midnight Features seasonal event are split into different sections, with additional slews of rewards released as the season progresses.

Completing pages in the Midnight Features event provides more rewards, primarily four different Gallery Cards, but the final reward for completing five pages is the Reborn from Ragnarok Thor skin. The rewards for completing pages are:

  • Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card
  • Ancient Game Gallery Card
  • Fall of Midtown Gallery Card
  • Midnight Missions Gallery Card
  • Thor Reborn from Ragnarok Costume

We’ve got all the missions and their requirements below, which we’ll keep updated as new missions release.

Blood Moon Over The Big Apple

NameMissionReward
Who Needs Damage Control?Trigger Recursive Destruction three times in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown100x Chrono Tokens
Everybody Hates ReedDefeat five enemies with Braniac Bounce as Mister Fantastic OR Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman.Scientific Stretch Spray
If You Can Make It Here…Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown OR win five matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI60 Units
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv