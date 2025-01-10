How to get the free Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals season one dropped on Jan. 10, introducing new maps and characters, including Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. Both heroes have skins, but you can get one for Sue Storm for free called Blood Shield.

Recommended Videos

While a blood and vampire-related skin may not be the most accurate, comic book-wise, it makes sense in season one of Marvel Rivals. That’s because the season centers around Dracula taking over an alternate reality of New York. With that in mind, the Blood Shield skin perfectly plays alongside this theme, and it’s available for free if you’ve got time to grind it.

How to get Invisible Woman Blood Shield skin in Marvel Rivals

NetEase has already set a trend of giving out skins for your competitive accomplishments with season zero, and the case is no different with season one. You can secure the Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin if you reach at least Gold in competitive play.

Begin the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, we can’t showcase the skin because we haven’t reached the rank yet. But once you access the Competitive Rewards menu in the game, you’ll see that the Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin is available when you reach Gold.

You need to finish the season in at least Gold to get the skin. So if you manage to reach the rank and are afraid of dropping back down, we advise you to maybe hold back with Competitive games a few days before the season ends.

Season one began on Jan. 10, and it’s scheduled to last three months, so it should be live until the end of March or the beginning of April. The developer will add the rest of The Fantastic Four in the second half of the season—the Thing and Human Torch. So, for now, there’s enough time to learn the meta and new characters and push your rank.

Sue has other skins available as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to have a head start, check out Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s abilities, as well as other meta changes in season one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy